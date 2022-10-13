Jon Platek // Wikimedia Commons

Counties most concerned about climate change in New Hampshire

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening . But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced . Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in New Hampshire using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication . Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.

Ken Gallager // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Belknap County

- Worried about global warming: 60.4%

--- 5.4% lower than New Hampshire average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.6%

- Total population: 49,487 people

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#9. Rockingham County

- Worried about global warming: 62.6%

--- 3.2% lower than New Hampshire average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.3%

- Total population: 246,156 people

TrunkJunk // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Sullivan County

- Worried about global warming: 63.5%

--- 2.3% lower than New Hampshire average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.4%

- Total population: 34,940 people

NEKVT // Shutterstock

#7. Carroll County

- Worried about global warming: 63.8%

--- 2.0% lower than New Hampshire average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.5%

- Total population: 40,371 people

Americanadian 8 // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Coos County

- Worried about global warming: 64.3%

--- 1.5% lower than New Hampshire average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.9%

- Total population: 26,494 people

Smuttynoser // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Merrimack County

- Worried about global warming: 64.8%

--- 1.0% lower than New Hampshire average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.5%

- Total population: 120,869 people

MoVaughn123 // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Strafford County

- Worried about global warming: 65.3%

--- 0.5% lower than New Hampshire average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 69.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.0%

- Total population: 104,951 people

Graham Nadig // Flickr

#3. Hillsborough County

- Worried about global warming: 66.6%

--- 0.7% higher than New Hampshire average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.9%

- Total population: 327,472 people

Jon Platek // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Cheshire County

- Worried about global warming: 67.1%

--- 1.3% higher than New Hampshire average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 70.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.1%

- Total population: 62,353 people

Josh Conover // Shutterstock

#1. Grafton County

- Worried about global warming: 69.5%

--- 3.7% higher than New Hampshire average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 72.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 40.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.9%

- Total population: 75,066 people