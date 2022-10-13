Jon Kraft // Shutterstock

Counties most concerned about climate change in Missouri

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening . But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced . Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Missouri using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication . Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.

Paul Sableman // Wikimedia Commons

#50. St. Francois County

- Worried about global warming: 53.7%

--- 6.2% lower than Missouri average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.7%

- Total population: 52,648 people

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Newton County

- Worried about global warming: 53.8%

--- 6.0% lower than Missouri average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.5%

- Total population: 44,202 people

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Pemiscot County

- Worried about global warming: 54.0%

--- 5.9% lower than Missouri average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.9%

- Total population: 12,330 people

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Phelps County

- Worried about global warming: 54.0%

--- 5.9% lower than Missouri average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.0%

- Total population: 35,220 people

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Dade County

- Worried about global warming: 54.0%

--- 5.9% lower than Missouri average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 52.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.8%

- Total population: 6,004 people

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Carter County

- Worried about global warming: 54.0%

--- 5.8% lower than Missouri average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.1%

- Total population: 4,678 people

David Wilson // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Pettis County

- Worried about global warming: 54.1%

--- 5.7% lower than Missouri average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.8%

- Total population: 31,830 people

Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Butler County

- Worried about global warming: 54.2%

--- 5.7% lower than Missouri average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.4%

- Total population: 32,619 people

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Ste. Genevieve County

- Worried about global warming: 54.3%

--- 5.6% lower than Missouri average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.2%

- Total population: 13,965 people

Art davis // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Vernon County

- Worried about global warming: 54.4%

--- 5.5% lower than Missouri average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.2%

- Total population: 15,599 people

Skye Marthaler, retouched by Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Bollinger County

- Worried about global warming: 54.5%

--- 5.4% lower than Missouri average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.4%

- Total population: 9,562 people

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Franklin County

- Worried about global warming: 54.5%

--- 5.4% lower than Missouri average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 50.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.2%

- Total population: 79,397 people

Onegentlemanofverona // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Callaway County

- Worried about global warming: 54.5%

--- 5.4% lower than Missouri average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.6%

- Total population: 35,372 people

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Clinton County

- Worried about global warming: 54.6%

--- 5.2% lower than Missouri average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.8%

- Total population: 15,562 people

Americasroof // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Gentry County

- Worried about global warming: 54.6%

--- 5.2% lower than Missouri average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.6%

- Total population: 4,977 people

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#35. New Madrid County

- Worried about global warming: 54.7%

--- 5.1% lower than Missouri average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 46.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.5%

- Total population: 13,461 people

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Lawrence County

- Worried about global warming: 54.8%

--- 5.1% lower than Missouri average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.5%

- Total population: 28,513 people

Jpjonesusn // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Bates County

- Worried about global warming: 54.8%

--- 5.0% lower than Missouri average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.1%

- Total population: 12,438 people

Katherine Dowler // Wikimedia

#32. Cole County

- Worried about global warming: 54.9%

--- 4.9% lower than Missouri average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.7%

- Total population: 59,479 people

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Cass County

- Worried about global warming: 55.2%

--- 4.6% lower than Missouri average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.4%

- Total population: 78,383 people

Peek Creative Collective // Shutterstock

#30. Jasper County

- Worried about global warming: 55.5%

--- 4.4% lower than Missouri average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.8%

- Total population: 89,855 people

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Livingston County

- Worried about global warming: 55.5%

--- 4.3% lower than Missouri average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.4%

- Total population: 11,810 people

en:User:Americasroof // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Daviess County

- Worried about global warming: 55.6%

--- 4.3% lower than Missouri average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.2%

- Total population: 6,163 people

Americasroof // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Carroll County

- Worried about global warming: 55.6%

--- 4.2% lower than Missouri average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.1%

- Total population: 6,804 people

Jatpainter1 // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Polk County

- Worried about global warming: 55.7%

--- 4.2% lower than Missouri average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.2%

- Total population: 24,407 people

Sector001 // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Scotland County

- Worried about global warming: 55.8%

--- 4.1% lower than Missouri average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.5%

- Total population: 3,488 people

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Dunklin County

- Worried about global warming: 56.3%

--- 3.6% lower than Missouri average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.6%

- Total population: 22,342 people

christopher friese // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Shannon County

- Worried about global warming: 56.4%

--- 3.5% lower than Missouri average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.0%

- Total population: 6,413 people

Paul Sableman // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Cooper County

- Worried about global warming: 56.5%

--- 3.4% lower than Missouri average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.2%

- Total population: 13,825 people

Nja1985, retouched by Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Johnson County

- Worried about global warming: 56.5%

--- 3.4% lower than Missouri average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.9%

- Total population: 42,128 people

Canva

#20. Jefferson County

- Worried about global warming: 56.5%

--- 3.3% lower than Missouri average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.0%

- Total population: 171,539 people

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Mississippi County

- Worried about global warming: 56.7%

--- 3.1% lower than Missouri average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.8%

- Total population: 10,732 people

Rob Neville Photos // Shutterstock

#18. St. Charles County

- Worried about global warming: 56.7%

--- 3.1% lower than Missouri average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.7%

- Total population: 301,338 people

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Howard County

- Worried about global warming: 56.8%

--- 3.0% lower than Missouri average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.4%

- Total population: 7,839 people

NMSU // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Nodaway County

- Worried about global warming: 57.5%

--- 2.3% lower than Missouri average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.1%

- Total population: 18,788 people

Sector001 // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Morgan County

- Worried about global warming: 57.7%

--- 2.2% lower than Missouri average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.5%

- Total population: 15,635 people

Lilith Munck // Shutterstock

#14. Taney County

- Worried about global warming: 57.7%

--- 2.1% lower than Missouri average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.6%

- Total population: 43,409 people

Americasroof // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Saline County

- Worried about global warming: 58.0%

--- 1.9% lower than Missouri average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.2%

- Total population: 17,705 people

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#12. Cape Girardeau County

- Worried about global warming: 58.0%

--- 1.8% lower than Missouri average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.0%

- Total population: 61,683 people

Charvex // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Sullivan County

- Worried about global warming: 59.0%

--- 0.9% lower than Missouri average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.4%

- Total population: 4,851 people

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Buchanan County

- Worried about global warming: 59.5%

--- 0.3% lower than Missouri average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.7%

- Total population: 68,412 people

Andrew.Belair // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Adair County

- Worried about global warming: 59.7%

--- 0.2% lower than Missouri average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.4%

- Total population: 20,642 people

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Pulaski County

- Worried about global warming: 62.8%

--- 3.0% higher than Missouri average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.1%

- Total population: 40,903 people

TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#7. Platte County

- Worried about global warming: 63.4%

--- 3.6% higher than Missouri average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.6%

- Total population: 76,731 people

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Clay County

- Worried about global warming: 63.6%

--- 3.7% higher than Missouri average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.5%

- Total population: 183,576 people

Jose Kevo // Wikicommons

#5. Greene County

- Worried about global warming: 64.0%

--- 4.2% higher than Missouri average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.6%

- Total population: 229,251 people

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#4. St. Louis County

nan

Pixabay

#3. Boone County

- Worried about global warming: 67.1%

--- 7.2% higher than Missouri average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.5%

- Total population: 141,590 people

Jon Kraft // Shutterstock

#2. Jackson County

- Worried about global warming: 67.6%

--- 7.7% higher than Missouri average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.2%

- Total population: 531,172 people

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#1. St. Louis

- Worried about global warming: 73.3%

--- 13.5% higher than Missouri average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 72.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 53.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.3%

- Total population: 248,356 people