Counties most concerned about climate change in Missouri
Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening . But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced . Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Missouri using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication . Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.
#50. St. Francois County
- Worried about global warming: 53.7%
--- 6.2% lower than Missouri average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.7%
- Total population: 52,648 people
#49. Newton County
- Worried about global warming: 53.8%
--- 6.0% lower than Missouri average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.5%
- Total population: 44,202 people
#48. Pemiscot County
- Worried about global warming: 54.0%
--- 5.9% lower than Missouri average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.9%
- Total population: 12,330 people
#47. Phelps County
- Worried about global warming: 54.0%
--- 5.9% lower than Missouri average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.0%
- Total population: 35,220 people
#46. Dade County
- Worried about global warming: 54.0%
--- 5.9% lower than Missouri average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 52.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.8%
- Total population: 6,004 people
#45. Carter County
- Worried about global warming: 54.0%
--- 5.8% lower than Missouri average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.1%
- Total population: 4,678 people
#44. Pettis County
- Worried about global warming: 54.1%
--- 5.7% lower than Missouri average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.8%
- Total population: 31,830 people
#43. Butler County
- Worried about global warming: 54.2%
--- 5.7% lower than Missouri average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.4%
- Total population: 32,619 people
#42. Ste. Genevieve County
- Worried about global warming: 54.3%
--- 5.6% lower than Missouri average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.2%
- Total population: 13,965 people
#41. Vernon County
- Worried about global warming: 54.4%
--- 5.5% lower than Missouri average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.2%
- Total population: 15,599 people
#40. Bollinger County
- Worried about global warming: 54.5%
--- 5.4% lower than Missouri average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.4%
- Total population: 9,562 people
#39. Franklin County
- Worried about global warming: 54.5%
--- 5.4% lower than Missouri average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 50.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.2%
- Total population: 79,397 people
#38. Callaway County
- Worried about global warming: 54.5%
--- 5.4% lower than Missouri average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.6%
- Total population: 35,372 people
#37. Clinton County
- Worried about global warming: 54.6%
--- 5.2% lower than Missouri average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.8%
- Total population: 15,562 people
#36. Gentry County
- Worried about global warming: 54.6%
--- 5.2% lower than Missouri average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.6%
- Total population: 4,977 people
#35. New Madrid County
- Worried about global warming: 54.7%
--- 5.1% lower than Missouri average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 46.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.5%
- Total population: 13,461 people
#34. Lawrence County
- Worried about global warming: 54.8%
--- 5.1% lower than Missouri average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.5%
- Total population: 28,513 people
#33. Bates County
- Worried about global warming: 54.8%
--- 5.0% lower than Missouri average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.1%
- Total population: 12,438 people
#32. Cole County
- Worried about global warming: 54.9%
--- 4.9% lower than Missouri average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.7%
- Total population: 59,479 people
#31. Cass County
- Worried about global warming: 55.2%
--- 4.6% lower than Missouri average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.4%
- Total population: 78,383 people
#30. Jasper County
- Worried about global warming: 55.5%
--- 4.4% lower than Missouri average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.8%
- Total population: 89,855 people
#29. Livingston County
- Worried about global warming: 55.5%
--- 4.3% lower than Missouri average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.4%
- Total population: 11,810 people
#28. Daviess County
- Worried about global warming: 55.6%
--- 4.3% lower than Missouri average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.2%
- Total population: 6,163 people
#27. Carroll County
- Worried about global warming: 55.6%
--- 4.2% lower than Missouri average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.1%
- Total population: 6,804 people
#26. Polk County
- Worried about global warming: 55.7%
--- 4.2% lower than Missouri average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.2%
- Total population: 24,407 people
#25. Scotland County
- Worried about global warming: 55.8%
--- 4.1% lower than Missouri average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.5%
- Total population: 3,488 people
#24. Dunklin County
- Worried about global warming: 56.3%
--- 3.6% lower than Missouri average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.6%
- Total population: 22,342 people
#23. Shannon County
- Worried about global warming: 56.4%
--- 3.5% lower than Missouri average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.0%
- Total population: 6,413 people
#22. Cooper County
- Worried about global warming: 56.5%
--- 3.4% lower than Missouri average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.2%
- Total population: 13,825 people
#21. Johnson County
- Worried about global warming: 56.5%
--- 3.4% lower than Missouri average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.9%
- Total population: 42,128 people
#20. Jefferson County
- Worried about global warming: 56.5%
--- 3.3% lower than Missouri average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.0%
- Total population: 171,539 people
#19. Mississippi County
- Worried about global warming: 56.7%
--- 3.1% lower than Missouri average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.8%
- Total population: 10,732 people
#18. St. Charles County
- Worried about global warming: 56.7%
--- 3.1% lower than Missouri average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.7%
- Total population: 301,338 people
#17. Howard County
- Worried about global warming: 56.8%
--- 3.0% lower than Missouri average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.4%
- Total population: 7,839 people
#16. Nodaway County
- Worried about global warming: 57.5%
--- 2.3% lower than Missouri average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.1%
- Total population: 18,788 people
#15. Morgan County
- Worried about global warming: 57.7%
--- 2.2% lower than Missouri average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.5%
- Total population: 15,635 people
#14. Taney County
- Worried about global warming: 57.7%
--- 2.1% lower than Missouri average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.6%
- Total population: 43,409 people
#13. Saline County
- Worried about global warming: 58.0%
--- 1.9% lower than Missouri average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.2%
- Total population: 17,705 people
#12. Cape Girardeau County
- Worried about global warming: 58.0%
--- 1.8% lower than Missouri average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.0%
- Total population: 61,683 people
#11. Sullivan County
- Worried about global warming: 59.0%
--- 0.9% lower than Missouri average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.4%
- Total population: 4,851 people
#10. Buchanan County
- Worried about global warming: 59.5%
--- 0.3% lower than Missouri average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.7%
- Total population: 68,412 people
#9. Adair County
- Worried about global warming: 59.7%
--- 0.2% lower than Missouri average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.4%
- Total population: 20,642 people
#8. Pulaski County
- Worried about global warming: 62.8%
--- 3.0% higher than Missouri average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.1%
- Total population: 40,903 people
#7. Platte County
- Worried about global warming: 63.4%
--- 3.6% higher than Missouri average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.6%
- Total population: 76,731 people
#6. Clay County
- Worried about global warming: 63.6%
--- 3.7% higher than Missouri average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.5%
- Total population: 183,576 people
#5. Greene County
- Worried about global warming: 64.0%
--- 4.2% higher than Missouri average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.6%
- Total population: 229,251 people
#4. St. Louis County
#3. Boone County
- Worried about global warming: 67.1%
--- 7.2% higher than Missouri average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.5%
- Total population: 141,590 people
#2. Jackson County
- Worried about global warming: 67.6%
--- 7.7% higher than Missouri average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.2%
- Total population: 531,172 people
#1. St. Louis
- Worried about global warming: 73.3%
--- 13.5% higher than Missouri average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 72.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 53.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.3%
- Total population: 248,356 people
