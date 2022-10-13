ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Counties most concerned about climate change in Maryland

By Stacker
 4 days ago

Bruce Emmerling // Wikimedia Commons

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening . But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced . Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Maryland using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication . Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.

Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Garrett County

- Worried about global warming: 53.8%
--- 18.6% lower than Maryland average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.0%
- Total population: 23,736 people

Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Caroline County

- Worried about global warming: 55.6%
--- 16.8% lower than Maryland average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.0%
- Total population: 25,207 people

Acroterion // Wikicommons

#22. Allegany County

- Worried about global warming: 56.3%
--- 16.1% lower than Maryland average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.6%
- Total population: 58,997 people

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Cecil County

- Worried about global warming: 57.1%
--- 15.3% lower than Maryland average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.8%
- Total population: 79,220 people

Farragutful // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Carroll County

- Worried about global warming: 57.3%
--- 15.1% lower than Maryland average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.6%
- Total population: 131,019 people

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ, M.D. // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Queen Anne's County

- Worried about global warming: 58.6%
--- 13.8% lower than Maryland average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.0%
- Total population: 38,865 people

Pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#18. St. Mary's County

- Worried about global warming: 58.8%
--- 13.6% lower than Maryland average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.2%
- Total population: 84,943 people

Vpuliva // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Washington County

- Worried about global warming: 59.9%
--- 12.5% lower than Maryland average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.3%
- Total population: 117,161 people

Linda Roy Walls // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Worcester County

- Worried about global warming: 60.0%
--- 12.4% lower than Maryland average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.1%
- Total population: 42,796 people

jerryinocmd // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Somerset County

- Worried about global warming: 61.3%
--- 11.1% lower than Maryland average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.9%
- Total population: 21,273 people

Preservation Maryland // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Calvert County

- Worried about global warming: 61.4%
--- 11.0% lower than Maryland average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.2%
- Total population: 70,188 people

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Harford County

- Worried about global warming: 62.9%
--- 9.5% lower than Maryland average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.1%
- Total population: 195,653 people

Eli Pousson // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Dorchester County

- Worried about global warming: 62.9%
--- 9.5% lower than Maryland average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.5%
- Total population: 25,329 people

Eric Fischer // Wikicommons

#11. Wicomico County

- Worried about global warming: 64.1%
--- 8.3% lower than Maryland average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.7%
- Total population: 80,036 people

Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Frederick County

- Worried about global warming: 64.7%
--- 7.7% lower than Maryland average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.4%
- Total population: 192,677 people

Charlie Stinchcomb // Flickr

#9. Anne Arundel County

- Worried about global warming: 65.0%
--- 7.4% lower than Maryland average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.4%
- Total population: 443,544 people

Shopkins91 // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Talbot County

- Worried about global warming: 66.0%
--- 6.5% lower than Maryland average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.1%
- Total population: 30,313 people

Pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Charles County

- Worried about global warming: 68.2%
--- 4.2% lower than Maryland average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 51.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 67.0%
- Total population: 120,955 people

Delta1989 // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Kent County

- Worried about global warming: 69.0%
--- 3.4% lower than Maryland average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.0%
- Total population: 16,454 people

Zrmachuga // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Howard County

- Worried about global warming: 71.0%
--- 1.4% lower than Maryland average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 70.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.5%
- Total population: 240,907 people

MamaGeek // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Prince George's County

- Worried about global warming: 73.4%
--- 1.0% higher than Maryland average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 71.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 57.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 70.7%
- Total population: 705,633 people

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ, M.D. // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Baltimore County

- Worried about global warming: 74.7%
--- 2.2% higher than Maryland average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 73.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 52.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 71.9%
- Total population: 649,093 people

Bruce Emmerling // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Baltimore

- Worried about global warming: 76.5%
--- 4.1% higher than Maryland average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 75.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 58.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 73.2%
- Total population: 483,205 people

TownCreative // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Montgomery County

- Worried about global warming: 77.9%
--- 5.5% higher than Maryland average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 79.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 58.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 40.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 77.1%
- Total population: 799,949 people

