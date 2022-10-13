Bruce Emmerling // Wikimedia Commons

Counties most concerned about climate change in Maryland

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening . But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced . Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Maryland using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication . Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.

#24. Garrett County

- Worried about global warming: 53.8%

--- 18.6% lower than Maryland average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.0%

- Total population: 23,736 people

#23. Caroline County

- Worried about global warming: 55.6%

--- 16.8% lower than Maryland average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.0%

- Total population: 25,207 people

#22. Allegany County

- Worried about global warming: 56.3%

--- 16.1% lower than Maryland average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.6%

- Total population: 58,997 people

#21. Cecil County

- Worried about global warming: 57.1%

--- 15.3% lower than Maryland average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.8%

- Total population: 79,220 people

#20. Carroll County

- Worried about global warming: 57.3%

--- 15.1% lower than Maryland average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.6%

- Total population: 131,019 people

#19. Queen Anne's County

- Worried about global warming: 58.6%

--- 13.8% lower than Maryland average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.0%

- Total population: 38,865 people

#18. St. Mary's County

- Worried about global warming: 58.8%

--- 13.6% lower than Maryland average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.2%

- Total population: 84,943 people

#17. Washington County

- Worried about global warming: 59.9%

--- 12.5% lower than Maryland average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.3%

- Total population: 117,161 people

#16. Worcester County

- Worried about global warming: 60.0%

--- 12.4% lower than Maryland average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.1%

- Total population: 42,796 people

#15. Somerset County

- Worried about global warming: 61.3%

--- 11.1% lower than Maryland average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.9%

- Total population: 21,273 people

#14. Calvert County

- Worried about global warming: 61.4%

--- 11.0% lower than Maryland average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.2%

- Total population: 70,188 people

#13. Harford County

- Worried about global warming: 62.9%

--- 9.5% lower than Maryland average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.1%

- Total population: 195,653 people

#12. Dorchester County

- Worried about global warming: 62.9%

--- 9.5% lower than Maryland average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.5%

- Total population: 25,329 people

#11. Wicomico County

- Worried about global warming: 64.1%

--- 8.3% lower than Maryland average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.7%

- Total population: 80,036 people

#10. Frederick County

- Worried about global warming: 64.7%

--- 7.7% lower than Maryland average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.4%

- Total population: 192,677 people

#9. Anne Arundel County

- Worried about global warming: 65.0%

--- 7.4% lower than Maryland average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.4%

- Total population: 443,544 people

#8. Talbot County

- Worried about global warming: 66.0%

--- 6.5% lower than Maryland average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.1%

- Total population: 30,313 people

#7. Charles County

- Worried about global warming: 68.2%

--- 4.2% lower than Maryland average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 51.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 67.0%

- Total population: 120,955 people

#6. Kent County

- Worried about global warming: 69.0%

--- 3.4% lower than Maryland average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.0%

- Total population: 16,454 people

#5. Howard County

- Worried about global warming: 71.0%

--- 1.4% lower than Maryland average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 70.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.5%

- Total population: 240,907 people

#4. Prince George's County

- Worried about global warming: 73.4%

--- 1.0% higher than Maryland average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 71.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 57.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 70.7%

- Total population: 705,633 people

#3. Baltimore County

- Worried about global warming: 74.7%

--- 2.2% higher than Maryland average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 73.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 52.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 71.9%

- Total population: 649,093 people

#2. Baltimore

- Worried about global warming: 76.5%

--- 4.1% higher than Maryland average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 75.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 58.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 73.2%

- Total population: 483,205 people

#1. Montgomery County

- Worried about global warming: 77.9%

--- 5.5% higher than Maryland average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 79.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 58.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 40.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 77.1%

- Total population: 799,949 people