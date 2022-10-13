Counties most concerned about climate change in New Mexico
Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening . But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced . Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in New Mexico using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication . Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.
#33. Eddy County
- Worried about global warming: 55.3%
--- 9.6% lower than New Mexico average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 52.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.7%
- Total population: 42,409 people
#32. Catron County
- Worried about global warming: 57.2%
--- 7.6% lower than New Mexico average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.2%
- Total population: 2,986 people
#31. Curry County
- Worried about global warming: 58.4%
--- 6.5% lower than New Mexico average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.4%
- Total population: 36,526 people
#30. Lea County
- Worried about global warming: 58.4%
--- 6.5% lower than New Mexico average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.8%
- Total population: 49,142 people
#29. San Juan County
- Worried about global warming: 59.0%
--- 5.9% lower than New Mexico average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.0%
- Total population: 92,486 people
#28. Union County
- Worried about global warming: 59.3%
--- 5.6% lower than New Mexico average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.7%
- Total population: 3,297 people
#27. De Baca County
- Worried about global warming: 59.7%
--- 5.2% lower than New Mexico average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.0%
- Total population: 1,340 people
#26. Quay County
- Worried about global warming: 59.9%
--- 4.9% lower than New Mexico average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.7%
- Total population: 6,438 people
#25. Lincoln County
- Worried about global warming: 60.4%
--- 4.4% lower than New Mexico average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.9%
- Total population: 15,879 people
#24. Roosevelt County
- Worried about global warming: 60.6%
--- 4.3% lower than New Mexico average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.4%
- Total population: 14,307 people
#23. Torrance County
- Worried about global warming: 60.8%
--- 4.0% lower than New Mexico average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.7%
- Total population: 12,243 people
#22. Otero County
- Worried about global warming: 60.9%
--- 4.0% lower than New Mexico average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.7%
- Total population: 50,691 people
#21. Sierra County
- Worried about global warming: 61.1%
--- 3.8% lower than New Mexico average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.5%
- Total population: 9,287 people
#20. Chaves County
- Worried about global warming: 62.2%
--- 2.7% lower than New Mexico average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.7%
- Total population: 47,703 people
#19. Colfax County
- Worried about global warming: 64.7%
--- 0.2% lower than New Mexico average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.2%
- Total population: 9,924 people
#18. Harding County
- Worried about global warming: 65.2%
--- 0.3% higher than New Mexico average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.6%
- Total population: 380 people
#17. Luna County
- Worried about global warming: 65.5%
--- 0.6% higher than New Mexico average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.3%
- Total population: 17,718 people
#16. Hidalgo County
- Worried about global warming: 65.9%
--- 1.1% higher than New Mexico average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.6%
- Total population: 3,349 people
#15. Valencia County
- Worried about global warming: 66.3%
--- 1.4% higher than New Mexico average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.2%
- Total population: 57,999 people
#14. Los Alamos County
- Worried about global warming: 67.3%
--- 2.4% higher than New Mexico average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 40.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.3%
- Total population: 14,380 people
#13. Grant County
- Worried about global warming: 67.5%
--- 2.6% higher than New Mexico average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.4%
- Total population: 22,089 people
#12. Guadalupe County
- Worried about global warming: 68.3%
--- 3.4% higher than New Mexico average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 51.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.0%
- Total population: 3,523 people
#11. Sandoval County
- Worried about global warming: 69.2%
--- 4.3% higher than New Mexico average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.6%
- Total population: 109,068 people
#10. Cibola County
- Worried about global warming: 70.6%
--- 5.7% higher than New Mexico average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 54.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.6%
- Total population: 20,520 people
#9. Doña Ana County
- Worried about global warming: 71.0%
--- 6.1% higher than New Mexico average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 52.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.8%
- Total population: 162,454 people
#8. Bernalillo County
- Worried about global warming: 72.0%
--- 7.1% higher than New Mexico average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 52.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.7%
- Total population: 528,298 people
#7. McKinley County
- Worried about global warming: 72.5%
--- 7.6% higher than New Mexico average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 55.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.9%
- Total population: 51,454 people
#6. Santa Fe County
- Worried about global warming: 73.3%
--- 8.5% higher than New Mexico average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 70.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 52.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.1%
- Total population: 121,804 people
#5. Rio Arriba County
- Worried about global warming: 73.6%
--- 8.7% higher than New Mexico average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 54.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.5%
- Total population: 29,948 people
#4. Socorro County
- Worried about global warming: 73.7%
--- 8.8% higher than New Mexico average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 56.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.0%
- Total population: 13,016 people
#3. Taos County
- Worried about global warming: 75.2%
--- 10.3% higher than New Mexico average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 72.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 57.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 69.9%
- Total population: 26,872 people
#2. San Miguel County
- Worried about global warming: 76.8%
--- 11.9% higher than New Mexico average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 71.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 58.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 68.4%
- Total population: 22,458 people
#1. Mora County
- Worried about global warming: 78.1%
--- 13.2% higher than New Mexico average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 72.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 61.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 70.5%
- Total population: 4,010 people
