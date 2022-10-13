KeanoManu // Wikimedia Commons

Counties most concerned about climate change in New Mexico

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening . But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced . Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in New Mexico using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication . Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.

Canva

#33. Eddy County

- Worried about global warming: 55.3%

--- 9.6% lower than New Mexico average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 52.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.7%

- Total population: 42,409 people

Peter Potrowl // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Catron County

- Worried about global warming: 57.2%

--- 7.6% lower than New Mexico average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.2%

- Total population: 2,986 people

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Curry County

- Worried about global warming: 58.4%

--- 6.5% lower than New Mexico average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.4%

- Total population: 36,526 people

AllenS // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Lea County

- Worried about global warming: 58.4%

--- 6.5% lower than New Mexico average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.8%

- Total population: 49,142 people

Canva

#29. San Juan County

- Worried about global warming: 59.0%

--- 5.9% lower than New Mexico average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.0%

- Total population: 92,486 people

Wordbuilder // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Union County

- Worried about global warming: 59.3%

--- 5.6% lower than New Mexico average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.7%

- Total population: 3,297 people

Wordbuilder // Wikimedia Commons

#27. De Baca County

- Worried about global warming: 59.7%

--- 5.2% lower than New Mexico average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.0%

- Total population: 1,340 people

Tony Hisgett // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Quay County

- Worried about global warming: 59.9%

--- 4.9% lower than New Mexico average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.7%

- Total population: 6,438 people

Gestalt Imagery // Shutterstock

#25. Lincoln County

- Worried about global warming: 60.4%

--- 4.4% lower than New Mexico average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.9%

- Total population: 15,879 people

Wordbuilder // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Roosevelt County

- Worried about global warming: 60.6%

--- 4.3% lower than New Mexico average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.4%

- Total population: 14,307 people

AllenS // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Torrance County

- Worried about global warming: 60.8%

--- 4.0% lower than New Mexico average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.7%

- Total population: 12,243 people

Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock

#22. Otero County

- Worried about global warming: 60.9%

--- 4.0% lower than New Mexico average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.7%

- Total population: 50,691 people

psyberartist // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Sierra County

- Worried about global warming: 61.1%

--- 3.8% lower than New Mexico average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.5%

- Total population: 9,287 people

Cheri Alguire // Shutterstock

#20. Chaves County

- Worried about global warming: 62.2%

--- 2.7% lower than New Mexico average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.7%

- Total population: 47,703 people

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Colfax County

- Worried about global warming: 64.7%

--- 0.2% lower than New Mexico average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.2%

- Total population: 9,924 people

Vacaypicts // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Harding County

- Worried about global warming: 65.2%

--- 0.3% higher than New Mexico average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.6%

- Total population: 380 people

AllenS // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Luna County

- Worried about global warming: 65.5%

--- 0.6% higher than New Mexico average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.3%

- Total population: 17,718 people

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Hidalgo County

- Worried about global warming: 65.9%

--- 1.1% higher than New Mexico average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.6%

- Total population: 3,349 people

Drmccreedy // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Valencia County

- Worried about global warming: 66.3%

--- 1.4% higher than New Mexico average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.2%

- Total population: 57,999 people

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#14. Los Alamos County

- Worried about global warming: 67.3%

--- 2.4% higher than New Mexico average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 40.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.3%

- Total population: 14,380 people

Underawesternsky // Shutterstock

#13. Grant County

- Worried about global warming: 67.5%

--- 2.6% higher than New Mexico average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.4%

- Total population: 22,089 people

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Guadalupe County

- Worried about global warming: 68.3%

--- 3.4% higher than New Mexico average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 51.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.0%

- Total population: 3,523 people

turtix // Shutterstock

#11. Sandoval County

- Worried about global warming: 69.2%

--- 4.3% higher than New Mexico average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.6%

- Total population: 109,068 people

Canva

#10. Cibola County

- Worried about global warming: 70.6%

--- 5.7% higher than New Mexico average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 54.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.6%

- Total population: 20,520 people

David Langford // Shutterstock

#9. Doña Ana County

- Worried about global warming: 71.0%

--- 6.1% higher than New Mexico average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 52.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.8%

- Total population: 162,454 people

M.Bucka // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Bernalillo County

- Worried about global warming: 72.0%

--- 7.1% higher than New Mexico average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 52.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.7%

- Total population: 528,298 people

StockPhotoAstur // Shutterstock

#7. McKinley County

- Worried about global warming: 72.5%

--- 7.6% higher than New Mexico average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 55.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.9%

- Total population: 51,454 people

Asaavedra32 // Wikimedia

#6. Santa Fe County

- Worried about global warming: 73.3%

--- 8.5% higher than New Mexico average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 70.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 52.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.1%

- Total population: 121,804 people

Carptrash // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Rio Arriba County

- Worried about global warming: 73.6%

--- 8.7% higher than New Mexico average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 54.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.5%

- Total population: 29,948 people

Canva

#4. Socorro County

- Worried about global warming: 73.7%

--- 8.8% higher than New Mexico average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 56.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.0%

- Total population: 13,016 people

Lochaven // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Taos County

- Worried about global warming: 75.2%

--- 10.3% higher than New Mexico average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 72.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 57.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 69.9%

- Total population: 26,872 people

KeanoManu // Wikimedia Commons

#2. San Miguel County

- Worried about global warming: 76.8%

--- 11.9% higher than New Mexico average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 71.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 58.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 68.4%

- Total population: 22,458 people

AllenS // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Mora County

- Worried about global warming: 78.1%

--- 13.2% higher than New Mexico average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 72.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 61.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 70.5%

- Total population: 4,010 people