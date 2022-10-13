ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Counties most concerned about climate change in New Mexico

 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bGwgQ_0iXzmgwX00
KeanoManu // Wikimedia Commons

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening . But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced . Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in New Mexico using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication . Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IfkmE_0iXzmgwX00
Canva

#33. Eddy County

- Worried about global warming: 55.3%
--- 9.6% lower than New Mexico average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 52.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.7%
- Total population: 42,409 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yLhVr_0iXzmgwX00
Peter Potrowl // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Catron County

- Worried about global warming: 57.2%
--- 7.6% lower than New Mexico average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.2%
- Total population: 2,986 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13mh7N_0iXzmgwX00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Curry County

- Worried about global warming: 58.4%
--- 6.5% lower than New Mexico average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.4%
- Total population: 36,526 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07JJrW_0iXzmgwX00
AllenS // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Lea County

- Worried about global warming: 58.4%
--- 6.5% lower than New Mexico average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.8%
- Total population: 49,142 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q3O7A_0iXzmgwX00
Canva

#29. San Juan County

- Worried about global warming: 59.0%
--- 5.9% lower than New Mexico average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.0%
- Total population: 92,486 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yw0WV_0iXzmgwX00
Wordbuilder // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Union County

- Worried about global warming: 59.3%
--- 5.6% lower than New Mexico average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.7%
- Total population: 3,297 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zq8NS_0iXzmgwX00
Wordbuilder // Wikimedia Commons

#27. De Baca County

- Worried about global warming: 59.7%
--- 5.2% lower than New Mexico average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.0%
- Total population: 1,340 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JyukZ_0iXzmgwX00
Tony Hisgett // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Quay County

- Worried about global warming: 59.9%
--- 4.9% lower than New Mexico average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.7%
- Total population: 6,438 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47QaeZ_0iXzmgwX00
Gestalt Imagery // Shutterstock

#25. Lincoln County

- Worried about global warming: 60.4%
--- 4.4% lower than New Mexico average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.9%
- Total population: 15,879 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BE1Yx_0iXzmgwX00
Wordbuilder // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Roosevelt County

- Worried about global warming: 60.6%
--- 4.3% lower than New Mexico average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.4%
- Total population: 14,307 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PVLS6_0iXzmgwX00
AllenS // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Torrance County

- Worried about global warming: 60.8%
--- 4.0% lower than New Mexico average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.7%
- Total population: 12,243 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rqDOg_0iXzmgwX00
Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock

#22. Otero County

- Worried about global warming: 60.9%
--- 4.0% lower than New Mexico average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.7%
- Total population: 50,691 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mhy2H_0iXzmgwX00
psyberartist // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Sierra County

- Worried about global warming: 61.1%
--- 3.8% lower than New Mexico average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.5%
- Total population: 9,287 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dx1TV_0iXzmgwX00
Cheri Alguire // Shutterstock

#20. Chaves County

- Worried about global warming: 62.2%
--- 2.7% lower than New Mexico average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.7%
- Total population: 47,703 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TNU8T_0iXzmgwX00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Colfax County

- Worried about global warming: 64.7%
--- 0.2% lower than New Mexico average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.2%
- Total population: 9,924 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S8bII_0iXzmgwX00
Vacaypicts // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Harding County

- Worried about global warming: 65.2%
--- 0.3% higher than New Mexico average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.6%
- Total population: 380 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QtGqX_0iXzmgwX00
AllenS // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Luna County

- Worried about global warming: 65.5%
--- 0.6% higher than New Mexico average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.3%
- Total population: 17,718 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kH0L7_0iXzmgwX00
Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Hidalgo County

- Worried about global warming: 65.9%
--- 1.1% higher than New Mexico average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.6%
- Total population: 3,349 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dDwrY_0iXzmgwX00
Drmccreedy // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Valencia County

- Worried about global warming: 66.3%
--- 1.4% higher than New Mexico average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.2%
- Total population: 57,999 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xc8UK_0iXzmgwX00
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#14. Los Alamos County

- Worried about global warming: 67.3%
--- 2.4% higher than New Mexico average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 40.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.3%
- Total population: 14,380 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wQUXE_0iXzmgwX00
Underawesternsky // Shutterstock

#13. Grant County

- Worried about global warming: 67.5%
--- 2.6% higher than New Mexico average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.4%
- Total population: 22,089 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0luV93_0iXzmgwX00
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Guadalupe County

- Worried about global warming: 68.3%
--- 3.4% higher than New Mexico average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 51.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.0%
- Total population: 3,523 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LMuVp_0iXzmgwX00
turtix // Shutterstock

#11. Sandoval County

- Worried about global warming: 69.2%
--- 4.3% higher than New Mexico average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.6%
- Total population: 109,068 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZTccV_0iXzmgwX00
Canva

#10. Cibola County

- Worried about global warming: 70.6%
--- 5.7% higher than New Mexico average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 54.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.6%
- Total population: 20,520 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZoWj6_0iXzmgwX00
David Langford // Shutterstock

#9. Doña Ana County

- Worried about global warming: 71.0%
--- 6.1% higher than New Mexico average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 52.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.8%
- Total population: 162,454 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZjWDP_0iXzmgwX00
M.Bucka // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Bernalillo County

- Worried about global warming: 72.0%
--- 7.1% higher than New Mexico average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 52.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.7%
- Total population: 528,298 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BQmrO_0iXzmgwX00
StockPhotoAstur // Shutterstock

#7. McKinley County

- Worried about global warming: 72.5%
--- 7.6% higher than New Mexico average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 55.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.9%
- Total population: 51,454 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DUtub_0iXzmgwX00
Asaavedra32 // Wikimedia

#6. Santa Fe County

- Worried about global warming: 73.3%
--- 8.5% higher than New Mexico average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 70.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 52.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.1%
- Total population: 121,804 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PWjWU_0iXzmgwX00
Carptrash // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Rio Arriba County

- Worried about global warming: 73.6%
--- 8.7% higher than New Mexico average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 54.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.5%
- Total population: 29,948 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eF8Lk_0iXzmgwX00
Canva

#4. Socorro County

- Worried about global warming: 73.7%
--- 8.8% higher than New Mexico average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 56.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.0%
- Total population: 13,016 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a99H1_0iXzmgwX00
Lochaven // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Taos County

- Worried about global warming: 75.2%
--- 10.3% higher than New Mexico average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 72.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 57.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 69.9%
- Total population: 26,872 people

KeanoManu // Wikimedia Commons

#2. San Miguel County

- Worried about global warming: 76.8%
--- 11.9% higher than New Mexico average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 71.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 58.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 68.4%
- Total population: 22,458 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LstRq_0iXzmgwX00
AllenS // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Mora County

- Worried about global warming: 78.1%
--- 13.2% higher than New Mexico average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 72.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 61.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 70.5%
- Total population: 4,010 people

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

