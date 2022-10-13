Counties most concerned about climate change in North Carolina
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
Counties most concerned about climate change in North Carolina
Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening . But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced . Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in North Carolina using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication . Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.
State Archives of North Carolina Raleigh, NC // Wikimedia Commons
#50. Sampson County
- Worried about global warming: 59.0%
--- 3.7% lower than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.8%
- Total population: 47,829 people
KAD Photo // Shutterstock
#49. Moore County
- Worried about global warming: 59.0%
--- 3.6% lower than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.2%
- Total population: 76,526 people
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Swain County
- Worried about global warming: 59.2%
--- 3.4% lower than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.8%
- Total population: 10,975 people
gerrydincher // Wikimedia Commons
#47. Columbus County
- Worried about global warming: 59.2%
--- 3.4% lower than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.8%
- Total population: 44,106 people
PHHI // Wikimedia Commons
#46. Cabarrus County
- Worried about global warming: 59.7%
--- 2.9% lower than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.1%
- Total population: 153,312 people
Anya Douglas // Shutterstock
#45. Onslow County
- Worried about global warming: 59.7%
--- 2.9% lower than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.6%
- Total population: 147,440 people
Bethbrownebooks // Wikimedia Commons
#44. Chowan County
- Worried about global warming: 60.1%
--- 2.5% lower than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.3%
- Total population: 11,184 people
MarkVanDykePhotography // Shutterstock
#43. Dare County
- Worried about global warming: 60.2%
--- 2.4% lower than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.8%
- Total population: 29,239 people
HarmonyReignPope // Wikimedia Commons
#42. Tyrrell County
- Worried about global warming: 60.2%
--- 2.4% lower than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.0%
- Total population: 3,524 people
Tradewinds // Wikimedia Commons
#41. Jones County
- Worried about global warming: 60.6%
--- 2.1% lower than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.7%
- Total population: 7,780 people
iofoto // Shutterstock
#40. Brunswick County
- Worried about global warming: 60.6%
--- 2.0% lower than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.8%
- Total population: 111,188 people
Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons
#39. Franklin County
- Worried about global warming: 60.6%
--- 2.0% lower than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.6%
- Total population: 51,648 people
EbonyEaton // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Granville County
- Worried about global warming: 60.6%
--- 2.0% lower than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.2%
- Total population: 47,025 people
Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Duplin County
- Worried about global warming: 60.8%
--- 1.9% lower than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.8%
- Total population: 44,649 people
Canva
#36. Craven County
- Worried about global warming: 60.9%
--- 1.8% lower than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.8%
- Total population: 80,152 people
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Johnston County
- Worried about global warming: 61.1%
--- 1.5% lower than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.8%
- Total population: 146,369 people
BrendaByrneGreene // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Nash County
- Worried about global warming: 61.5%
--- 1.1% lower than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.3%
- Total population: 73,148 people
Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons
#33. Greene County
- Worried about global warming: 61.5%
--- 1.1% lower than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.3%
- Total population: 16,722 people
Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Wayne County
- Worried about global warming: 61.7%
--- 0.9% lower than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.2%
- Total population: 94,194 people
Warren LeMay // Wikimedia Commons
#31. Alamance County
- Worried about global warming: 62.1%
--- 0.5% lower than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.8%
- Total population: 126,786 people
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Scotland County
- Worried about global warming: 62.2%
--- 0.4% lower than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.6%
- Total population: 27,030 people
Katangais // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Robeson County
- Worried about global warming: 62.5%
--- 0.2% lower than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.0%
- Total population: 99,189 people
Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Lee County
- Worried about global warming: 63.1%
--- 0.5% higher than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.2%
- Total population: 45,732 people
Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Anson County
- Worried about global warming: 63.2%
--- 0.5% higher than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.2%
- Total population: 20,071 people
Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Lenoir County
- Worried about global warming: 63.5%
--- 0.9% higher than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.8%
- Total population: 44,022 people
Canva
#25. Pasquotank County
- Worried about global warming: 63.5%
--- 0.9% higher than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.4%
- Total population: 30,705 people
Canva
#24. Hyde County
- Worried about global warming: 63.7%
--- 1.1% higher than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.5%
- Total population: 4,120 people
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#23. Forsyth County
- Worried about global warming: 63.9%
--- 1.3% higher than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.9%
- Total population: 288,156 people
AbeEzekowitz // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Jackson County
- Worried about global warming: 64.2%
--- 1.5% higher than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.1%
- Total population: 35,727 people
G Keith Hall // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Watauga County
- Worried about global warming: 64.5%
--- 1.9% higher than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.1%
- Total population: 47,772 people
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Wilson County
- Worried about global warming: 64.6%
--- 1.9% higher than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.2%
- Total population: 62,603 people
Nikola Spasic Photography // Shutterstock
#19. Pitt County
- Worried about global warming: 64.6%
--- 2.0% higher than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.8%
- Total population: 140,019 people
Ymblanter // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Washington County
- Worried about global warming: 65.1%
--- 2.5% higher than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.9%
- Total population: 9,504 people
PatGallery // Shutterstock
#17. New Hanover County
- Worried about global warming: 65.1%
--- 2.5% higher than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.3%
- Total population: 185,262 people
Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Northampton County
- Worried about global warming: 65.4%
--- 2.8% higher than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.6%
- Total population: 16,411 people
CZmarlin — Christopher Ziemnowicz // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Hoke County
- Worried about global warming: 65.6%
--- 3.0% higher than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.7%
- Total population: 39,046 people
Cecouchman // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Halifax County
- Worried about global warming: 65.7%
--- 3.1% higher than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.7%
- Total population: 40,180 people
Doug Kerr from Albany, NY, United States // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Warren County
- Worried about global warming: 66.6%
--- 4.0% higher than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.1%
- Total population: 16,253 people
State Archives of North Carolina // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Edgecombe County
- Worried about global warming: 67.2%
--- 4.6% higher than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 51.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.4%
- Total population: 40,653 people
Theresaperry44 // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Bertie County
- Worried about global warming: 67.3%
--- 4.6% higher than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 51.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.6%
- Total population: 16,002 people
Canva
#10. Cumberland County
- Worried about global warming: 67.5%
--- 4.8% higher than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 52.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.4%
- Total population: 250,551 people
KAD Photo // Shutterstock
#9. Chatham County
- Worried about global warming: 67.5%
--- 4.9% higher than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.6%
- Total population: 56,749 people
KimWrenn // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Vance County
- Worried about global warming: 67.9%
--- 5.3% higher than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.6%
- Total population: 33,865 people
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#7. Buncombe County
- Worried about global warming: 68.4%
--- 5.8% higher than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.4%
- Total population: 208,731 people
Boston Public Library // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Hertford County
- Worried about global warming: 69.4%
--- 6.8% higher than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 51.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.6%
- Total population: 19,449 people
Bz3rk // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Wake County
- Worried about global warming: 69.6%
--- 7.0% higher than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.0%
- Total population: 810,600 people
Canva
#4. Guilford County
- Worried about global warming: 70.5%
--- 7.9% higher than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 69.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.9%
- Total population: 409,721 people
digidreamgrafix // Shutterstock
#3. Mecklenburg County
- Worried about global warming: 71.2%
--- 8.5% higher than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 71.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 51.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 68.3%
- Total population: 818,220 people
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#2. Durham County
- Worried about global warming: 72.0%
--- 9.4% higher than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 72.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 71.3%
- Total population: 246,026 people
Bryan Pollard // Shutterstock
#1. Orange County
- Worried about global warming: 73.2%
--- 10.6% higher than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 72.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 52.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 41.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 68.9%
- Total population: 116,318 people
Comments / 0