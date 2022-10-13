ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Counties most concerned about climate change in North Carolina

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1atB1v_0iXzmeB500
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening . But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced . Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in North Carolina using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication . Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24w6tY_0iXzmeB500
State Archives of North Carolina Raleigh, NC // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Sampson County

- Worried about global warming: 59.0%
--- 3.7% lower than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.8%
- Total population: 47,829 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yif9o_0iXzmeB500
KAD Photo // Shutterstock

#49. Moore County

- Worried about global warming: 59.0%
--- 3.6% lower than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.2%
- Total population: 76,526 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mRsV9_0iXzmeB500
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Swain County

- Worried about global warming: 59.2%
--- 3.4% lower than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.8%
- Total population: 10,975 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lpGUp_0iXzmeB500
gerrydincher // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Columbus County

- Worried about global warming: 59.2%
--- 3.4% lower than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.8%
- Total population: 44,106 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29DmD6_0iXzmeB500
PHHI // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Cabarrus County

- Worried about global warming: 59.7%
--- 2.9% lower than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.1%
- Total population: 153,312 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32gM2o_0iXzmeB500
Anya Douglas // Shutterstock

#45. Onslow County

- Worried about global warming: 59.7%
--- 2.9% lower than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.6%
- Total population: 147,440 people

Bethbrownebooks // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Chowan County

- Worried about global warming: 60.1%
--- 2.5% lower than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.3%
- Total population: 11,184 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pLisN_0iXzmeB500
MarkVanDykePhotography // Shutterstock

#43. Dare County

- Worried about global warming: 60.2%
--- 2.4% lower than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.8%
- Total population: 29,239 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14jOJR_0iXzmeB500
HarmonyReignPope // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Tyrrell County

- Worried about global warming: 60.2%
--- 2.4% lower than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.0%
- Total population: 3,524 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18OgOP_0iXzmeB500
Tradewinds // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Jones County

- Worried about global warming: 60.6%
--- 2.1% lower than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.7%
- Total population: 7,780 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wv7fy_0iXzmeB500
iofoto // Shutterstock

#40. Brunswick County

- Worried about global warming: 60.6%
--- 2.0% lower than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.8%
- Total population: 111,188 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HAGc1_0iXzmeB500
Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Franklin County

- Worried about global warming: 60.6%
--- 2.0% lower than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.6%
- Total population: 51,648 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xsFM2_0iXzmeB500
EbonyEaton // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Granville County

- Worried about global warming: 60.6%
--- 2.0% lower than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.2%
- Total population: 47,025 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EpD5d_0iXzmeB500
Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Duplin County

- Worried about global warming: 60.8%
--- 1.9% lower than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.8%
- Total population: 44,649 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DkINx_0iXzmeB500
Canva

#36. Craven County

- Worried about global warming: 60.9%
--- 1.8% lower than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.8%
- Total population: 80,152 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IOswA_0iXzmeB500
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Johnston County

- Worried about global warming: 61.1%
--- 1.5% lower than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.8%
- Total population: 146,369 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uUyqo_0iXzmeB500
BrendaByrneGreene // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Nash County

- Worried about global warming: 61.5%
--- 1.1% lower than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.3%
- Total population: 73,148 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N64Dh_0iXzmeB500
Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Greene County

- Worried about global warming: 61.5%
--- 1.1% lower than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.3%
- Total population: 16,722 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lXILP_0iXzmeB500
Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Wayne County

- Worried about global warming: 61.7%
--- 0.9% lower than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.2%
- Total population: 94,194 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bcxue_0iXzmeB500
Warren LeMay // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Alamance County

- Worried about global warming: 62.1%
--- 0.5% lower than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.8%
- Total population: 126,786 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30YlcJ_0iXzmeB500
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Scotland County

- Worried about global warming: 62.2%
--- 0.4% lower than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.6%
- Total population: 27,030 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I6oGg_0iXzmeB500
Katangais // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Robeson County

- Worried about global warming: 62.5%
--- 0.2% lower than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.0%
- Total population: 99,189 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JERaj_0iXzmeB500
Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Lee County

- Worried about global warming: 63.1%
--- 0.5% higher than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.2%
- Total population: 45,732 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Txp9_0iXzmeB500
Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Anson County

- Worried about global warming: 63.2%
--- 0.5% higher than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.2%
- Total population: 20,071 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fCj4b_0iXzmeB500
Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Lenoir County

- Worried about global warming: 63.5%
--- 0.9% higher than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.8%
- Total population: 44,022 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07A1z9_0iXzmeB500
Canva

#25. Pasquotank County

- Worried about global warming: 63.5%
--- 0.9% higher than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.4%
- Total population: 30,705 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ENm7I_0iXzmeB500
Canva

#24. Hyde County

- Worried about global warming: 63.7%
--- 1.1% higher than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.5%
- Total population: 4,120 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MHV46_0iXzmeB500
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#23. Forsyth County

- Worried about global warming: 63.9%
--- 1.3% higher than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.9%
- Total population: 288,156 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uu9oz_0iXzmeB500
AbeEzekowitz // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Jackson County

- Worried about global warming: 64.2%
--- 1.5% higher than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.1%
- Total population: 35,727 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y9RSg_0iXzmeB500
G Keith Hall // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Watauga County

- Worried about global warming: 64.5%
--- 1.9% higher than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.1%
- Total population: 47,772 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zSE1i_0iXzmeB500
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Wilson County

- Worried about global warming: 64.6%
--- 1.9% higher than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.2%
- Total population: 62,603 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pLBxN_0iXzmeB500
Nikola Spasic Photography // Shutterstock

#19. Pitt County

- Worried about global warming: 64.6%
--- 2.0% higher than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.8%
- Total population: 140,019 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QQpeZ_0iXzmeB500
Ymblanter // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Washington County

- Worried about global warming: 65.1%
--- 2.5% higher than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.9%
- Total population: 9,504 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NuKAQ_0iXzmeB500
PatGallery // Shutterstock

#17. New Hanover County

- Worried about global warming: 65.1%
--- 2.5% higher than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.3%
- Total population: 185,262 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HULaN_0iXzmeB500
Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Northampton County

- Worried about global warming: 65.4%
--- 2.8% higher than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.6%
- Total population: 16,411 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LWMiu_0iXzmeB500
CZmarlin — Christopher Ziemnowicz // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Hoke County

- Worried about global warming: 65.6%
--- 3.0% higher than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.7%
- Total population: 39,046 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AdC0e_0iXzmeB500
Cecouchman // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Halifax County

- Worried about global warming: 65.7%
--- 3.1% higher than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.7%
- Total population: 40,180 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AIT9c_0iXzmeB500
Doug Kerr from Albany, NY, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Warren County

- Worried about global warming: 66.6%
--- 4.0% higher than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.1%
- Total population: 16,253 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q6ZzW_0iXzmeB500
State Archives of North Carolina // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Edgecombe County

- Worried about global warming: 67.2%
--- 4.6% higher than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 51.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.4%
- Total population: 40,653 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46jxFg_0iXzmeB500
Theresaperry44 // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Bertie County

- Worried about global warming: 67.3%
--- 4.6% higher than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 51.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.6%
- Total population: 16,002 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GH86x_0iXzmeB500
Canva

#10. Cumberland County

- Worried about global warming: 67.5%
--- 4.8% higher than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 52.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.4%
- Total population: 250,551 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xnSXn_0iXzmeB500
KAD Photo // Shutterstock

#9. Chatham County

- Worried about global warming: 67.5%
--- 4.9% higher than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.6%
- Total population: 56,749 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LsOI4_0iXzmeB500
KimWrenn // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Vance County

- Worried about global warming: 67.9%
--- 5.3% higher than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.6%
- Total population: 33,865 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vUrLz_0iXzmeB500
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock

#7. Buncombe County

- Worried about global warming: 68.4%
--- 5.8% higher than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.4%
- Total population: 208,731 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01HOsu_0iXzmeB500
Boston Public Library // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Hertford County

- Worried about global warming: 69.4%
--- 6.8% higher than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 51.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.6%
- Total population: 19,449 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26iPhi_0iXzmeB500
Bz3rk // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Wake County

- Worried about global warming: 69.6%
--- 7.0% higher than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.0%
- Total population: 810,600 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sUpwQ_0iXzmeB500
Canva

#4. Guilford County

- Worried about global warming: 70.5%
--- 7.9% higher than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 69.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.9%
- Total population: 409,721 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KE9OT_0iXzmeB500
digidreamgrafix // Shutterstock

#3. Mecklenburg County

- Worried about global warming: 71.2%
--- 8.5% higher than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 71.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 51.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 68.3%
- Total population: 818,220 people

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#2. Durham County

- Worried about global warming: 72.0%
--- 9.4% higher than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 72.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 71.3%
- Total population: 246,026 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SMIDK_0iXzmeB500
Bryan Pollard // Shutterstock

#1. Orange County

- Worried about global warming: 73.2%
--- 10.6% higher than North Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 72.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 52.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 41.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 68.9%
- Total population: 116,318 people

Community Policy