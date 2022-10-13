ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Counties most concerned about climate change in South Carolina

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JmVZH_0iXzmcPd00
Canva

Counties most concerned about climate change in South Carolina

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening . But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced . Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in South Carolina using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication . Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lsLsV_0iXzmcPd00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Oconee County

- Worried about global warming: 54.4%
--- 5.3% lower than South Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.8%
- Total population: 61,878 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17tcOi_0iXzmcPd00
Morder // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Cherokee County

- Worried about global warming: 55.1%
--- 4.6% lower than South Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 52.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.0%
- Total population: 43,669 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VVddA_0iXzmcPd00
KudzuVine // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Pickens County

- Worried about global warming: 55.8%
--- 4.0% lower than South Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.3%
- Total population: 100,416 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HFD5v_0iXzmcPd00
Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Anderson County

- Worried about global warming: 56.1%
--- 3.6% lower than South Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.9%
- Total population: 152,572 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UBKnd_0iXzmcPd00
NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Newberry County

- Worried about global warming: 56.2%
--- 3.6% lower than South Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.1%
- Total population: 29,857 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y1JaM_0iXzmcPd00
Bill Fitzpatrick // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Laurens County

- Worried about global warming: 56.9%
--- 2.8% lower than South Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.5%
- Total population: 52,145 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RBCMF_0iXzmcPd00
Festiva76 // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Aiken County

- Worried about global warming: 57.5%
--- 2.2% lower than South Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.7%
- Total population: 131,635 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cf9TO_0iXzmcPd00
Bill Fitzpatrick // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Calhoun County

- Worried about global warming: 57.9%
--- 1.8% lower than South Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.2%
- Total population: 11,829 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V0fg9_0iXzmcPd00
Canva

#38. Union County

- Worried about global warming: 58.0%
--- 1.7% lower than South Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.1%
- Total population: 21,587 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZM1Rz_0iXzmcPd00
Bill Fitzpatrick // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Saluda County

- Worried about global warming: 58.3%
--- 1.5% lower than South Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.1%
- Total population: 15,863 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41yYnm_0iXzmcPd00
Calatayudboy // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Lancaster County

- Worried about global warming: 58.3%
--- 1.5% lower than South Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.3%
- Total population: 72,240 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JjTTR_0iXzmcPd00
Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Chesterfield County

- Worried about global warming: 58.3%
--- 1.4% lower than South Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.1%
- Total population: 35,753 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ai6vR_0iXzmcPd00
Connor401 // Wikimedia Commons

#34. York County

- Worried about global warming: 58.6%
--- 1.2% lower than South Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.5%
- Total population: 201,076 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lSvTT_0iXzmcPd00
Brian Scott // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Abbeville County

- Worried about global warming: 58.7%
--- 1.0% lower than South Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.5%
- Total population: 19,552 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RLPOl_0iXzmcPd00
Pollinator // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Kershaw County

- Worried about global warming: 58.8%
--- 1.0% lower than South Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.0%
- Total population: 49,808 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tTeab_0iXzmcPd00
Robert Thomas Mckenzie Jr // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Florence County

- Worried about global warming: 58.8%
--- 0.9% lower than South Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.4%
- Total population: 105,502 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15CI8d_0iXzmcPd00
Canva

#30. Greenville County

- Worried about global warming: 58.9%
--- 0.8% lower than South Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.1%
- Total population: 389,402 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IZdtt_0iXzmcPd00
Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Edgefield County

- Worried about global warming: 59.3%
--- 0.4% lower than South Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.8%
- Total population: 21,991 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19utYb_0iXzmcPd00
Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Barnwell County

- Worried about global warming: 59.4%
--- 0.3% lower than South Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.8%
- Total population: 16,196 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hFVOF_0iXzmcPd00
Pollinator // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Horry County

- Worried about global warming: 59.5%
--- 0.2% lower than South Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.5%
- Total population: 271,267 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ygJMV_0iXzmcPd00
Itsbrandoyo // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Berkeley County

- Worried about global warming: 59.6%
--- 0.1% lower than South Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.0%
- Total population: 163,482 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RCqFX_0iXzmcPd00
Farrargirl // Wikimedia Commons

#25. McCormick County

- Worried about global warming: 59.6%
--- 0.1% lower than South Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.6%
- Total population: 8,367 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pPlNX_0iXzmcPd00
Lazyksaw // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Dorchester County

- Worried about global warming: 60.4%
--- 0.7% higher than South Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.2%
- Total population: 119,060 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wc0Ms_0iXzmcPd00
Bill Fitzpatrick // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Greenwood County

- Worried about global warming: 60.6%
--- 0.8% higher than South Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.0%
- Total population: 54,240 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12PvVS_0iXzmcPd00
Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Colleton County

- Worried about global warming: 61.1%
--- 1.4% higher than South Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.3%
- Total population: 29,158 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37BYro_0iXzmcPd00
Jud McCranie // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Darlington County

- Worried about global warming: 61.3%
--- 1.6% higher than South Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.3%
- Total population: 51,994 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40OLYT_0iXzmcPd00
Canva

#20. Spartanburg County

- Worried about global warming: 61.4%
--- 1.7% higher than South Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.5%
- Total population: 236,059 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qcBuY_0iXzmcPd00
Canva

#19. Chester County

- Worried about global warming: 61.5%
--- 1.8% higher than South Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.0%
- Total population: 25,041 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Aigjr_0iXzmcPd00
Ralph Hightower // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Lexington County

- Worried about global warming: 62.2%
--- 2.5% higher than South Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.0%
- Total population: 222,622 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uTkRO_0iXzmcPd00
Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Marlboro County

- Worried about global warming: 62.7%
--- 2.9% higher than South Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.3%
- Total population: 21,242 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f3JfO_0iXzmcPd00
Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Clarendon County

- Worried about global warming: 62.9%
--- 3.2% higher than South Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.1%
- Total population: 27,330 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZE01m_0iXzmcPd00
Canva

#15. Georgetown County

- Worried about global warming: 63.4%
--- 3.6% higher than South Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.3%
- Total population: 50,385 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21ePug_0iXzmcPd00
Bill Fitzpatrick // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Dillon County

- Worried about global warming: 63.8%
--- 4.1% higher than South Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.8%
- Total population: 22,878 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RcniM_0iXzmcPd00
Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Fairfield County

- Worried about global warming: 64.1%
--- 4.3% higher than South Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.8%
- Total population: 18,210 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o9C9y_0iXzmcPd00
Canva

#12. Beaufort County

- Worried about global warming: 65.0%
--- 5.2% higher than South Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.8%
- Total population: 150,750 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YKBYb_0iXzmcPd00
Bill Fitzpatrick // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Bamberg County

- Worried about global warming: 65.5%
--- 5.7% higher than South Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.3%
- Total population: 11,486 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OWnMf_0iXzmcPd00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Lee County

- Worried about global warming: 65.5%
--- 5.8% higher than South Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.1%
- Total population: 14,013 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Kry6_0iXzmcPd00
Ffuhr // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Hampton County

- Worried about global warming: 65.6%
--- 5.9% higher than South Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.9%
- Total population: 15,332 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CGv6y_0iXzmcPd00
Pollinator // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Sumter County

- Worried about global warming: 65.7%
--- 5.9% higher than South Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.5%
- Total population: 80,915 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37UHAR_0iXzmcPd00
Bill Fitzpatrick // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Jasper County

- Worried about global warming: 65.7%
--- 6.0% higher than South Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.6%
- Total population: 22,660 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wPRML_0iXzmcPd00
Pollinator // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Williamsburg County

- Worried about global warming: 65.8%
--- 6.1% higher than South Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.5%
- Total population: 24,698 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GrTdO_0iXzmcPd00
ProfReader // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Marion County

- Worried about global warming: 66.5%
--- 6.8% higher than South Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.9%
- Total population: 24,094 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aQPfl_0iXzmcPd00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Orangeburg County

- Worried about global warming: 67.0%
--- 7.2% higher than South Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.2%
- Total population: 68,267 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ufkqH_0iXzmcPd00
Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Allendale County

- Worried about global warming: 67.4%
--- 7.6% higher than South Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 52.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.9%
- Total population: 7,337 people

Canva

#2. Charleston County

- Worried about global warming: 68.2%
--- 8.5% higher than South Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.4%
- Total population: 321,699 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Vcek_0iXzmcPd00
Canva

#1. Richland County

- Worried about global warming: 72.2%
--- 12.4% higher than South Carolina average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 69.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 52.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 68.0%
- Total population: 322,800 people

Comments / 0

Related
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy