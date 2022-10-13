Canva

Counties most concerned about climate change in South Carolina

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening . But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced . Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in South Carolina using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication . Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.

#46. Oconee County

- Worried about global warming: 54.4%

--- 5.3% lower than South Carolina average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.8%

- Total population: 61,878 people

#45. Cherokee County

- Worried about global warming: 55.1%

--- 4.6% lower than South Carolina average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 52.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.0%

- Total population: 43,669 people

#44. Pickens County

- Worried about global warming: 55.8%

--- 4.0% lower than South Carolina average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.3%

- Total population: 100,416 people

#43. Anderson County

- Worried about global warming: 56.1%

--- 3.6% lower than South Carolina average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.9%

- Total population: 152,572 people

#42. Newberry County

- Worried about global warming: 56.2%

--- 3.6% lower than South Carolina average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.1%

- Total population: 29,857 people

#41. Laurens County

- Worried about global warming: 56.9%

--- 2.8% lower than South Carolina average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.5%

- Total population: 52,145 people

#40. Aiken County

- Worried about global warming: 57.5%

--- 2.2% lower than South Carolina average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.7%

- Total population: 131,635 people

#39. Calhoun County

- Worried about global warming: 57.9%

--- 1.8% lower than South Carolina average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.2%

- Total population: 11,829 people

#38. Union County

- Worried about global warming: 58.0%

--- 1.7% lower than South Carolina average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.1%

- Total population: 21,587 people

#37. Saluda County

- Worried about global warming: 58.3%

--- 1.5% lower than South Carolina average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.1%

- Total population: 15,863 people

#36. Lancaster County

- Worried about global warming: 58.3%

--- 1.5% lower than South Carolina average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.3%

- Total population: 72,240 people

#35. Chesterfield County

- Worried about global warming: 58.3%

--- 1.4% lower than South Carolina average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.1%

- Total population: 35,753 people

#34. York County

- Worried about global warming: 58.6%

--- 1.2% lower than South Carolina average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.5%

- Total population: 201,076 people

#33. Abbeville County

- Worried about global warming: 58.7%

--- 1.0% lower than South Carolina average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.5%

- Total population: 19,552 people

#32. Kershaw County

- Worried about global warming: 58.8%

--- 1.0% lower than South Carolina average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.0%

- Total population: 49,808 people

#31. Florence County

- Worried about global warming: 58.8%

--- 0.9% lower than South Carolina average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.4%

- Total population: 105,502 people

#30. Greenville County

- Worried about global warming: 58.9%

--- 0.8% lower than South Carolina average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.1%

- Total population: 389,402 people

#29. Edgefield County

- Worried about global warming: 59.3%

--- 0.4% lower than South Carolina average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.8%

- Total population: 21,991 people

#28. Barnwell County

- Worried about global warming: 59.4%

--- 0.3% lower than South Carolina average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.8%

- Total population: 16,196 people

#27. Horry County

- Worried about global warming: 59.5%

--- 0.2% lower than South Carolina average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.5%

- Total population: 271,267 people

#26. Berkeley County

- Worried about global warming: 59.6%

--- 0.1% lower than South Carolina average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.0%

- Total population: 163,482 people

#25. McCormick County

- Worried about global warming: 59.6%

--- 0.1% lower than South Carolina average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.6%

- Total population: 8,367 people

#24. Dorchester County

- Worried about global warming: 60.4%

--- 0.7% higher than South Carolina average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.2%

- Total population: 119,060 people

#23. Greenwood County

- Worried about global warming: 60.6%

--- 0.8% higher than South Carolina average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.0%

- Total population: 54,240 people

#22. Colleton County

- Worried about global warming: 61.1%

--- 1.4% higher than South Carolina average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.3%

- Total population: 29,158 people

#21. Darlington County

- Worried about global warming: 61.3%

--- 1.6% higher than South Carolina average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.3%

- Total population: 51,994 people

#20. Spartanburg County

- Worried about global warming: 61.4%

--- 1.7% higher than South Carolina average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.5%

- Total population: 236,059 people

#19. Chester County

- Worried about global warming: 61.5%

--- 1.8% higher than South Carolina average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.0%

- Total population: 25,041 people

#18. Lexington County

- Worried about global warming: 62.2%

--- 2.5% higher than South Carolina average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.0%

- Total population: 222,622 people

#17. Marlboro County

- Worried about global warming: 62.7%

--- 2.9% higher than South Carolina average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.3%

- Total population: 21,242 people

#16. Clarendon County

- Worried about global warming: 62.9%

--- 3.2% higher than South Carolina average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.1%

- Total population: 27,330 people

#15. Georgetown County

- Worried about global warming: 63.4%

--- 3.6% higher than South Carolina average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.3%

- Total population: 50,385 people

#14. Dillon County

- Worried about global warming: 63.8%

--- 4.1% higher than South Carolina average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.8%

- Total population: 22,878 people

#13. Fairfield County

- Worried about global warming: 64.1%

--- 4.3% higher than South Carolina average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.8%

- Total population: 18,210 people

#12. Beaufort County

- Worried about global warming: 65.0%

--- 5.2% higher than South Carolina average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.8%

- Total population: 150,750 people

#11. Bamberg County

- Worried about global warming: 65.5%

--- 5.7% higher than South Carolina average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.3%

- Total population: 11,486 people

#10. Lee County

- Worried about global warming: 65.5%

--- 5.8% higher than South Carolina average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.1%

- Total population: 14,013 people

#9. Hampton County

- Worried about global warming: 65.6%

--- 5.9% higher than South Carolina average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.9%

- Total population: 15,332 people

#8. Sumter County

- Worried about global warming: 65.7%

--- 5.9% higher than South Carolina average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.5%

- Total population: 80,915 people

#7. Jasper County

- Worried about global warming: 65.7%

--- 6.0% higher than South Carolina average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.6%

- Total population: 22,660 people

#6. Williamsburg County

- Worried about global warming: 65.8%

--- 6.1% higher than South Carolina average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.5%

- Total population: 24,698 people

#5. Marion County

- Worried about global warming: 66.5%

--- 6.8% higher than South Carolina average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.9%

- Total population: 24,094 people

#4. Orangeburg County

- Worried about global warming: 67.0%

--- 7.2% higher than South Carolina average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.2%

- Total population: 68,267 people

#3. Allendale County

- Worried about global warming: 67.4%

--- 7.6% higher than South Carolina average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 52.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.9%

- Total population: 7,337 people

#2. Charleston County

- Worried about global warming: 68.2%

--- 8.5% higher than South Carolina average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.4%

- Total population: 321,699 people

#1. Richland County

- Worried about global warming: 72.2%

--- 12.4% higher than South Carolina average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 69.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 52.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 68.0%

- Total population: 322,800 people