Alabama State

Counties most concerned about climate change in Alabama

By Stacker
 4 days ago

Mccallk69 // Shutterstock

Counties most concerned about climate change in Alabama

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening . But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced . Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Alabama using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication . Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.

Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Cleburne County

- Worried about global warming: 49.6%
--- 4.0% lower than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 44.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 35.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.6%
- Total population: 11,533 people

Canva

#49. Lawrence County

- Worried about global warming: 49.7%
--- 3.9% lower than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 46.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.0%
- Total population: 25,877 people

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Coffee County

- Worried about global warming: 50.1%
--- 3.5% lower than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 48.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.5%
- Total population: 39,402 people

Idawriter // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Washington County

- Worried about global warming: 51.1%
--- 2.6% lower than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 45.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.9%
- Total population: 12,753 people

Rudi Weikard // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Franklin County

- Worried about global warming: 51.1%
--- 2.5% lower than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 47.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.0%
- Total population: 23,602 people

Canva

#45. DeKalb County

- Worried about global warming: 51.5%
--- 2.1% lower than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 46.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.8%
- Total population: 53,797 people

MPearsallArt // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Morgan County

- Worried about global warming: 51.7%
--- 2.0% lower than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 47.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.7%
- Total population: 91,846 people

Dailynetworks // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Colbert County

- Worried about global warming: 51.7%
--- 2.0% lower than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 48.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.5%
- Total population: 43,219 people

Prestinian // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Etowah County

- Worried about global warming: 51.8%
--- 1.8% lower than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.0%
- Total population: 80,580 people

Carol M. Highsmith // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Limestone County

- Worried about global warming: 52.3%
--- 1.3% lower than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 48.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.3%
- Total population: 73,143 people

Chris Pruitt // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Autauga County

- Worried about global warming: 52.3%
--- 1.3% lower than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 48.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.9%
- Total population: 42,174 people

Canva

#39. Escambia County

- Worried about global warming: 52.9%
--- 0.7% lower than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.2%
- Total population: 28,769 people

Rivers A. Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Elmore County

- Worried about global warming: 53.0%
--- 0.7% lower than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.8%
- Total population: 62,956 people

Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Henry County

- Worried about global warming: 53.1%
--- 0.5% lower than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.8%
- Total population: 13,548 people

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Dale County

- Worried about global warming: 53.1%
--- 0.5% lower than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.7%
- Total population: 37,892 people

Jodybwiki // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Baldwin County

- Worried about global warming: 53.3%
--- 0.3% lower than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.0%
- Total population: 166,595 people

Carol M. Highsmith/Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Houston County

- Worried about global warming: 54.6%
--- 1.0% higher than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.0%
- Total population: 80,346 people

Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Calhoun County

- Worried about global warming: 55.3%
--- 1.6% higher than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 52.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.6%
- Total population: 89,665 people

Rivers A. Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Coosa County

- Worried about global warming: 55.4%
--- 1.8% higher than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 52.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.3%
- Total population: 8,956 people

Wayne James // Shutterstock

#31. Lauderdale County

- Worried about global warming: 55.9%
--- 2.3% higher than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 52.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.0%
- Total population: 74,245 people

Rivers A. Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Tallapoosa County

- Worried about global warming: 55.9%
--- 2.3% higher than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.3%
- Total population: 32,087 people

Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Crenshaw County

- Worried about global warming: 56.1%
--- 2.4% higher than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.4%
- Total population: 10,738 people

Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Talladega County

- Worried about global warming: 56.2%
--- 2.5% higher than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.7%
- Total population: 63,128 people

Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Shelby County

- Worried about global warming: 56.3%
--- 2.7% higher than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 52.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.1%
- Total population: 162,807 people

Altairisfar // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Clarke County

- Worried about global warming: 56.9%
--- 3.2% higher than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 50.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.4%
- Total population: 18,841 people

Chris Pruitt // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Conecuh County

- Worried about global warming: 57.0%
--- 3.4% higher than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.5%
- Total population: 9,790 people

Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Chambers County

- Worried about global warming: 57.1%
--- 3.4% higher than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.5%
- Total population: 26,594 people

Chris Pruitt // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Butler County

- Worried about global warming: 57.2%
--- 3.6% higher than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.6%
- Total population: 15,433 people

Tracy Burroughs Brown // Shutterstock

#22. Tuscaloosa County

- Worried about global warming: 57.4%
--- 3.7% higher than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.8%
- Total population: 163,688 people

Altairisfar // Wikicommons

#21. Mobile County

- Worried about global warming: 57.7%
--- 4.1% higher than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.9%
- Total population: 316,304 people

Carol M. Highsmith // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Monroe County

- Worried about global warming: 58.0%
--- 4.4% higher than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.9%
- Total population: 16,519 people

Canva

#19. Marengo County

- Worried about global warming: 58.3%
--- 4.6% higher than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.9%
- Total population: 14,917 people

RuralSWAlabama (Billy Milstead) // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Choctaw County

- Worried about global warming: 58.3%
--- 4.7% higher than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.6%
- Total population: 10,320 people

Pixabay

#17. Madison County

- Worried about global warming: 58.7%
--- 5.0% higher than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.8%
- Total population: 282,589 people

Public Domain

#16. Pickens County

- Worried about global warming: 59.3%
--- 5.7% higher than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.7%
- Total population: 16,242 people

Library of Congress

#15. Lee County

- Worried about global warming: 60.7%
--- 7.0% higher than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.9%
- Total population: 126,767 people

Kreeder13 // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Pike County

- Worried about global warming: 61.0%
--- 7.4% higher than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.0%
- Total population: 26,862 people

Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Barbour County

- Worried about global warming: 61.2%
--- 7.6% higher than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.7%
- Total population: 20,057 people

Rivers Langley SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Russell County

- Worried about global warming: 62.1%
--- 8.4% higher than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.3%
- Total population: 43,781 people

M Floyd // Flickr

#11. Jefferson County

- Worried about global warming: 63.2%
--- 9.5% higher than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.8%
- Total population: 508,503 people

Canva

#10. Wilcox County

- Worried about global warming: 63.4%
--- 9.8% higher than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 17.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.2%
- Total population: 8,104 people

DXR // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Dallas County

- Worried about global warming: 64.8%
--- 11.2% higher than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 18.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.8%
- Total population: 29,817 people

Altairisfar // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Lowndes County

- Worried about global warming: 65.0%
--- 11.4% higher than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 18.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.7%
- Total population: 7,814 people

Carol M. Highsmith // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Hale County

- Worried about global warming: 65.3%
--- 11.7% higher than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.5%
- Total population: 11,355 people

Canva

#6. Perry County

- Worried about global warming: 66.1%
--- 12.5% higher than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 51.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.6%
- Total population: 7,285 people

Chris Pruitt // wikicommons

#5. Montgomery County

- Worried about global warming: 66.4%
--- 12.7% higher than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.6%
- Total population: 173,504 people

Canva

#4. Sumter County

- Worried about global warming: 66.8%
--- 13.2% higher than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 52.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.3%
- Total population: 10,327 people

Canva

#3. Bullock County

- Worried about global warming: 67.1%
--- 13.5% higher than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 52.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.5%
- Total population: 8,119 people

Mccallk69 // Shutterstock

#2. Macon County

- Worried about global warming: 67.6%
--- 14.0% higher than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 53.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.8%
- Total population: 15,479 people

Canva

#1. Greene County

- Worried about global warming: 69.4%
--- 15.8% higher than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 54.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.3%
- Total population: 6,444 people

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

