Mccallk69 // Shutterstock
Counties most concerned about climate change in Alabama
Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening . But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced . Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Alabama using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication . Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.
Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons
#50. Cleburne County
- Worried about global warming: 49.6%
--- 4.0% lower than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 44.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 35.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.6%
- Total population: 11,533 people
Canva
#49. Lawrence County
- Worried about global warming: 49.7%
--- 3.9% lower than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 46.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.0%
- Total population: 25,877 people
Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Coffee County
- Worried about global warming: 50.1%
--- 3.5% lower than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 48.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.5%
- Total population: 39,402 people
Idawriter // Wikimedia Commons
#47. Washington County
- Worried about global warming: 51.1%
--- 2.6% lower than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 45.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.9%
- Total population: 12,753 people
Rudi Weikard // Wikimedia Commons
#46. Franklin County
- Worried about global warming: 51.1%
--- 2.5% lower than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 47.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.0%
- Total population: 23,602 people
Canva
#45. DeKalb County
- Worried about global warming: 51.5%
--- 2.1% lower than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 46.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.8%
- Total population: 53,797 people
MPearsallArt // Wikimedia Commons
#44. Morgan County
- Worried about global warming: 51.7%
--- 2.0% lower than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 47.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.7%
- Total population: 91,846 people
Dailynetworks // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Colbert County
- Worried about global warming: 51.7%
--- 2.0% lower than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 48.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.5%
- Total population: 43,219 people
Prestinian // Wikimedia Commons
#42. Etowah County
- Worried about global warming: 51.8%
--- 1.8% lower than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.0%
- Total population: 80,580 people
Carol M. Highsmith // Wikimedia Commons
#41. Limestone County
- Worried about global warming: 52.3%
--- 1.3% lower than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 48.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.3%
- Total population: 73,143 people
Chris Pruitt // Wikimedia Commons
#40. Autauga County
- Worried about global warming: 52.3%
--- 1.3% lower than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 48.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.9%
- Total population: 42,174 people
Canva
#39. Escambia County
- Worried about global warming: 52.9%
--- 0.7% lower than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.2%
- Total population: 28,769 people
Rivers A. Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Elmore County
- Worried about global warming: 53.0%
--- 0.7% lower than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.8%
- Total population: 62,956 people
Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Henry County
- Worried about global warming: 53.1%
--- 0.5% lower than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.8%
- Total population: 13,548 people
Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Dale County
- Worried about global warming: 53.1%
--- 0.5% lower than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.7%
- Total population: 37,892 people
Jodybwiki // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Baldwin County
- Worried about global warming: 53.3%
--- 0.3% lower than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.0%
- Total population: 166,595 people
Carol M. Highsmith/Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Houston County
- Worried about global warming: 54.6%
--- 1.0% higher than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.0%
- Total population: 80,346 people
Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons
#33. Calhoun County
- Worried about global warming: 55.3%
--- 1.6% higher than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 52.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.6%
- Total population: 89,665 people
Rivers A. Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Coosa County
- Worried about global warming: 55.4%
--- 1.8% higher than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 52.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.3%
- Total population: 8,956 people
Wayne James // Shutterstock
#31. Lauderdale County
- Worried about global warming: 55.9%
--- 2.3% higher than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 52.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.0%
- Total population: 74,245 people
Rivers A. Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Tallapoosa County
- Worried about global warming: 55.9%
--- 2.3% higher than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.3%
- Total population: 32,087 people
Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Crenshaw County
- Worried about global warming: 56.1%
--- 2.4% higher than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.4%
- Total population: 10,738 people
Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Talladega County
- Worried about global warming: 56.2%
--- 2.5% higher than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.7%
- Total population: 63,128 people
Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Shelby County
- Worried about global warming: 56.3%
--- 2.7% higher than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 52.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.1%
- Total population: 162,807 people
Altairisfar // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Clarke County
- Worried about global warming: 56.9%
--- 3.2% higher than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 50.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.4%
- Total population: 18,841 people
Chris Pruitt // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Conecuh County
- Worried about global warming: 57.0%
--- 3.4% higher than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.5%
- Total population: 9,790 people
Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Chambers County
- Worried about global warming: 57.1%
--- 3.4% higher than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.5%
- Total population: 26,594 people
Chris Pruitt // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Butler County
- Worried about global warming: 57.2%
--- 3.6% higher than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.6%
- Total population: 15,433 people
Tracy Burroughs Brown // Shutterstock
#22. Tuscaloosa County
- Worried about global warming: 57.4%
--- 3.7% higher than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.8%
- Total population: 163,688 people
Altairisfar // Wikicommons
#21. Mobile County
- Worried about global warming: 57.7%
--- 4.1% higher than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.9%
- Total population: 316,304 people
Carol M. Highsmith // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Monroe County
- Worried about global warming: 58.0%
--- 4.4% higher than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.9%
- Total population: 16,519 people
Canva
#19. Marengo County
- Worried about global warming: 58.3%
--- 4.6% higher than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.9%
- Total population: 14,917 people
RuralSWAlabama (Billy Milstead) // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Choctaw County
- Worried about global warming: 58.3%
--- 4.7% higher than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.6%
- Total population: 10,320 people
Pixabay
#17. Madison County
- Worried about global warming: 58.7%
--- 5.0% higher than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.8%
- Total population: 282,589 people
Public Domain
#16. Pickens County
- Worried about global warming: 59.3%
--- 5.7% higher than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.7%
- Total population: 16,242 people
Library of Congress
#15. Lee County
- Worried about global warming: 60.7%
--- 7.0% higher than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.9%
- Total population: 126,767 people
Kreeder13 // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Pike County
- Worried about global warming: 61.0%
--- 7.4% higher than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.0%
- Total population: 26,862 people
Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Barbour County
- Worried about global warming: 61.2%
--- 7.6% higher than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.7%
- Total population: 20,057 people
Rivers Langley SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Russell County
- Worried about global warming: 62.1%
--- 8.4% higher than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.3%
- Total population: 43,781 people
M Floyd // Flickr
#11. Jefferson County
- Worried about global warming: 63.2%
--- 9.5% higher than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.8%
- Total population: 508,503 people
Canva
#10. Wilcox County
- Worried about global warming: 63.4%
--- 9.8% higher than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 17.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.2%
- Total population: 8,104 people
DXR // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Dallas County
- Worried about global warming: 64.8%
--- 11.2% higher than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 18.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.8%
- Total population: 29,817 people
Altairisfar // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Lowndes County
- Worried about global warming: 65.0%
--- 11.4% higher than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 18.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.7%
- Total population: 7,814 people
Carol M. Highsmith // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Hale County
- Worried about global warming: 65.3%
--- 11.7% higher than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.5%
- Total population: 11,355 people
Canva
#6. Perry County
- Worried about global warming: 66.1%
--- 12.5% higher than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 51.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.6%
- Total population: 7,285 people
Chris Pruitt // wikicommons
#5. Montgomery County
- Worried about global warming: 66.4%
--- 12.7% higher than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.6%
- Total population: 173,504 people
Canva
#4. Sumter County
- Worried about global warming: 66.8%
--- 13.2% higher than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 52.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.3%
- Total population: 10,327 people
Canva
#3. Bullock County
- Worried about global warming: 67.1%
--- 13.5% higher than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 52.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.5%
- Total population: 8,119 people
Mccallk69 // Shutterstock
#2. Macon County
- Worried about global warming: 67.6%
--- 14.0% higher than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 53.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.8%
- Total population: 15,479 people
Canva
#1. Greene County
- Worried about global warming: 69.4%
--- 15.8% higher than Alabama average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 54.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.3%
- Total population: 6,444 people
