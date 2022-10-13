Mccallk69 // Shutterstock

Counties most concerned about climate change in Alabama

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening . But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced . Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Alabama using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication . Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.

#50. Cleburne County

- Worried about global warming: 49.6%

--- 4.0% lower than Alabama average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 44.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 35.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.6%

- Total population: 11,533 people

#49. Lawrence County

- Worried about global warming: 49.7%

--- 3.9% lower than Alabama average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 46.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.0%

- Total population: 25,877 people

#48. Coffee County

- Worried about global warming: 50.1%

--- 3.5% lower than Alabama average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 48.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.5%

- Total population: 39,402 people

#47. Washington County

- Worried about global warming: 51.1%

--- 2.6% lower than Alabama average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 45.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.9%

- Total population: 12,753 people

#46. Franklin County

- Worried about global warming: 51.1%

--- 2.5% lower than Alabama average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 47.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.0%

- Total population: 23,602 people

#45. DeKalb County

- Worried about global warming: 51.5%

--- 2.1% lower than Alabama average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 46.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.8%

- Total population: 53,797 people

#44. Morgan County

- Worried about global warming: 51.7%

--- 2.0% lower than Alabama average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 47.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.7%

- Total population: 91,846 people

#43. Colbert County

- Worried about global warming: 51.7%

--- 2.0% lower than Alabama average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 48.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.5%

- Total population: 43,219 people

#42. Etowah County

- Worried about global warming: 51.8%

--- 1.8% lower than Alabama average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.0%

- Total population: 80,580 people

#41. Limestone County

- Worried about global warming: 52.3%

--- 1.3% lower than Alabama average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 48.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.3%

- Total population: 73,143 people

#40. Autauga County

- Worried about global warming: 52.3%

--- 1.3% lower than Alabama average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 48.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.9%

- Total population: 42,174 people

#39. Escambia County

- Worried about global warming: 52.9%

--- 0.7% lower than Alabama average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.2%

- Total population: 28,769 people

#38. Elmore County

- Worried about global warming: 53.0%

--- 0.7% lower than Alabama average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.8%

- Total population: 62,956 people

#37. Henry County

- Worried about global warming: 53.1%

--- 0.5% lower than Alabama average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.8%

- Total population: 13,548 people

#36. Dale County

- Worried about global warming: 53.1%

--- 0.5% lower than Alabama average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.7%

- Total population: 37,892 people

#35. Baldwin County

- Worried about global warming: 53.3%

--- 0.3% lower than Alabama average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.0%

- Total population: 166,595 people

#34. Houston County

- Worried about global warming: 54.6%

--- 1.0% higher than Alabama average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.0%

- Total population: 80,346 people

#33. Calhoun County

- Worried about global warming: 55.3%

--- 1.6% higher than Alabama average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 52.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.6%

- Total population: 89,665 people

#32. Coosa County

- Worried about global warming: 55.4%

--- 1.8% higher than Alabama average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 52.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.3%

- Total population: 8,956 people

#31. Lauderdale County

- Worried about global warming: 55.9%

--- 2.3% higher than Alabama average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 52.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.0%

- Total population: 74,245 people

#30. Tallapoosa County

- Worried about global warming: 55.9%

--- 2.3% higher than Alabama average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.3%

- Total population: 32,087 people

#29. Crenshaw County

- Worried about global warming: 56.1%

--- 2.4% higher than Alabama average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.4%

- Total population: 10,738 people

#28. Talladega County

- Worried about global warming: 56.2%

--- 2.5% higher than Alabama average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.7%

- Total population: 63,128 people

#27. Shelby County

- Worried about global warming: 56.3%

--- 2.7% higher than Alabama average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 52.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.1%

- Total population: 162,807 people

#26. Clarke County

- Worried about global warming: 56.9%

--- 3.2% higher than Alabama average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 50.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.4%

- Total population: 18,841 people

#25. Conecuh County

- Worried about global warming: 57.0%

--- 3.4% higher than Alabama average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.5%

- Total population: 9,790 people

#24. Chambers County

- Worried about global warming: 57.1%

--- 3.4% higher than Alabama average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.5%

- Total population: 26,594 people

#23. Butler County

- Worried about global warming: 57.2%

--- 3.6% higher than Alabama average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.6%

- Total population: 15,433 people

#22. Tuscaloosa County

- Worried about global warming: 57.4%

--- 3.7% higher than Alabama average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.8%

- Total population: 163,688 people

#21. Mobile County

- Worried about global warming: 57.7%

--- 4.1% higher than Alabama average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.9%

- Total population: 316,304 people

#20. Monroe County

- Worried about global warming: 58.0%

--- 4.4% higher than Alabama average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.9%

- Total population: 16,519 people

#19. Marengo County

- Worried about global warming: 58.3%

--- 4.6% higher than Alabama average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.9%

- Total population: 14,917 people

#18. Choctaw County

- Worried about global warming: 58.3%

--- 4.7% higher than Alabama average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.6%

- Total population: 10,320 people

#17. Madison County

- Worried about global warming: 58.7%

--- 5.0% higher than Alabama average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.8%

- Total population: 282,589 people

#16. Pickens County

- Worried about global warming: 59.3%

--- 5.7% higher than Alabama average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.7%

- Total population: 16,242 people

#15. Lee County

- Worried about global warming: 60.7%

--- 7.0% higher than Alabama average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.9%

- Total population: 126,767 people

#14. Pike County

- Worried about global warming: 61.0%

--- 7.4% higher than Alabama average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.0%

- Total population: 26,862 people

#13. Barbour County

- Worried about global warming: 61.2%

--- 7.6% higher than Alabama average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.7%

- Total population: 20,057 people

#12. Russell County

- Worried about global warming: 62.1%

--- 8.4% higher than Alabama average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.3%

- Total population: 43,781 people

#11. Jefferson County

- Worried about global warming: 63.2%

--- 9.5% higher than Alabama average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.8%

- Total population: 508,503 people

#10. Wilcox County

- Worried about global warming: 63.4%

--- 9.8% higher than Alabama average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 17.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.2%

- Total population: 8,104 people

#9. Dallas County

- Worried about global warming: 64.8%

--- 11.2% higher than Alabama average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 18.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.8%

- Total population: 29,817 people

#8. Lowndes County

- Worried about global warming: 65.0%

--- 11.4% higher than Alabama average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 18.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.7%

- Total population: 7,814 people

#7. Hale County

- Worried about global warming: 65.3%

--- 11.7% higher than Alabama average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.5%

- Total population: 11,355 people

#6. Perry County

- Worried about global warming: 66.1%

--- 12.5% higher than Alabama average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 51.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.6%

- Total population: 7,285 people

#5. Montgomery County

- Worried about global warming: 66.4%

--- 12.7% higher than Alabama average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.6%

- Total population: 173,504 people

#4. Sumter County

- Worried about global warming: 66.8%

--- 13.2% higher than Alabama average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 52.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.3%

- Total population: 10,327 people

#3. Bullock County

- Worried about global warming: 67.1%

--- 13.5% higher than Alabama average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 52.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.5%

- Total population: 8,119 people

#2. Macon County

- Worried about global warming: 67.6%

--- 14.0% higher than Alabama average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 53.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.8%

- Total population: 15,479 people

#1. Greene County

- Worried about global warming: 69.4%

--- 15.8% higher than Alabama average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 54.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.3%

- Total population: 6,444 people