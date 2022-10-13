MJBUMM // Wikimedia Commons

Counties most concerned about climate change in Utah

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening . But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced . Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Utah using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication . Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.

#29. Emery County

- Worried about global warming: 46.9%

--- 12.0% lower than Utah average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 41.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 33.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 41.1%

- Total population: 7,106 people

#28. Piute County

- Worried about global warming: 48.3%

--- 10.7% lower than Utah average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 35.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 45.0%

- Total population: 1,413 people

#27. Morgan County

- Worried about global warming: 48.9%

--- 10.1% lower than Utah average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 33.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 45.3%

- Total population: 7,507 people

#26. Sevier County

- Worried about global warming: 49.5%

--- 9.4% lower than Utah average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 50.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 35.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 46.1%

- Total population: 14,934 people

#25. Millard County

- Worried about global warming: 49.7%

--- 9.2% lower than Utah average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 43.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 42.9%

- Total population: 8,845 people

#24. Juab County

- Worried about global warming: 49.9%

--- 9.1% lower than Utah average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 46.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 35.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 44.6%

- Total population: 7,396 people

#23. Duchesne County

- Worried about global warming: 50.7%

--- 8.3% lower than Utah average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.0%

- Total population: 13,325 people

#22. Beaver County

- Worried about global warming: 51.4%

--- 7.6% lower than Utah average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.2%

- Total population: 4,379 people

#21. Box Elder County

- Worried about global warming: 51.8%

--- 7.1% lower than Utah average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.0%

- Total population: 36,755 people

#20. Uintah County

- Worried about global warming: 52.9%

--- 6.1% lower than Utah average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 48.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 46.9%

- Total population: 24,043 people

#19. Rich County

- Worried about global warming: 52.9%

--- 6.1% lower than Utah average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 52.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.8%

- Total population: 1,684 people

#18. Sanpete County

- Worried about global warming: 53.1%

--- 5.9% lower than Utah average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.1%

- Total population: 22,163 people

#17. Carbon County

- Worried about global warming: 53.4%

--- 5.6% lower than Utah average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.0%

- Total population: 14,989 people

#16. Davis County

- Worried about global warming: 53.7%

--- 5.3% lower than Utah average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 46.7%

- Total population: 233,505 people

#15. Washington County

- Worried about global warming: 53.7%

--- 5.3% lower than Utah average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.3%

- Total population: 121,650 people

#14. Garfield County

- Worried about global warming: 54.1%

--- 4.9% lower than Utah average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.1%

- Total population: 3,803 people

#13. Iron County

- Worried about global warming: 54.2%

--- 4.8% lower than Utah average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.3%

- Total population: 36,500 people

#12. Daggett County

- Worried about global warming: 54.3%

--- 4.7% lower than Utah average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 41.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.4%

- Total population: 478 people

#11. Kane County

- Worried about global warming: 54.5%

--- 4.5% lower than Utah average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.2%

- Total population: 5,719 people

#10. Wayne County

- Worried about global warming: 54.5%

--- 4.5% lower than Utah average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.3%

- Total population: 1,950 people

#9. Utah County

- Worried about global warming: 56.6%

--- 2.4% lower than Utah average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.4%

- Total population: 400,939 people

#8. Tooele County

- Worried about global warming: 57.3%

--- 1.7% lower than Utah average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.7%

- Total population: 45,093 people

#7. Wasatch County

- Worried about global warming: 57.4%

--- 1.6% lower than Utah average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.8%

- Total population: 21,669 people

#6. Cache County

- Worried about global warming: 59.2%

--- 0.2% higher than Utah average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.3%

- Total population: 86,262 people

#5. Weber County

- Worried about global warming: 61.6%

--- 2.6% higher than Utah average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.0%

- Total population: 179,838 people

#4. Grand County

- Worried about global warming: 63.5%

--- 4.6% higher than Utah average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.0%

- Total population: 7,611 people

#3. San Juan County

- Worried about global warming: 64.1%

--- 5.2% higher than Utah average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.3%

- Total population: 10,584 people

#2. Summit County

- Worried about global warming: 70.0%

--- 11.0% higher than Utah average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 69.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 44.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.9%

- Total population: 30,900 people

#1. Salt Lake County

- Worried about global warming: 70.2%

--- 11.2% higher than Utah average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.2%

- Total population: 822,233 people