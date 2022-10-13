ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Counties most concerned about climate change in Utah

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FQ9HY_0iXzmSXF00
MJBUMM // Wikimedia Commons

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening . But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced . Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Utah using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication . Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QBknh_0iXzmSXF00
The Dye Clan // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Emery County

- Worried about global warming: 46.9%
--- 12.0% lower than Utah average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 41.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 33.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 41.1%
- Total population: 7,106 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ovjXZ_0iXzmSXF00
Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Piute County

- Worried about global warming: 48.3%
--- 10.7% lower than Utah average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 35.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 45.0%
- Total population: 1,413 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31ppQJ_0iXzmSXF00
Rich jj // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Morgan County

- Worried about global warming: 48.9%
--- 10.1% lower than Utah average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 33.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 45.3%
- Total population: 7,507 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sCAmr_0iXzmSXF00
PiConsti // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Sevier County

- Worried about global warming: 49.5%
--- 9.4% lower than Utah average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 50.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 35.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 46.1%
- Total population: 14,934 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03j38B_0iXzmSXF00
Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Millard County

- Worried about global warming: 49.7%
--- 9.2% lower than Utah average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 43.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 42.9%
- Total population: 8,845 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=492tis_0iXzmSXF00
Raymond Cannefax // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Juab County

- Worried about global warming: 49.9%
--- 9.1% lower than Utah average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 46.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 35.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 44.6%
- Total population: 7,396 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DeZBl_0iXzmSXF00
1915chapel // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Duchesne County

- Worried about global warming: 50.7%
--- 8.3% lower than Utah average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.0%
- Total population: 13,325 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w8MMP_0iXzmSXF00
Cory Maylett // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Beaver County

- Worried about global warming: 51.4%
--- 7.6% lower than Utah average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.2%
- Total population: 4,379 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38BtWg_0iXzmSXF00
Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Box Elder County

- Worried about global warming: 51.8%
--- 7.1% lower than Utah average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.0%
- Total population: 36,755 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45SaM5_0iXzmSXF00
Recline // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Uintah County

- Worried about global warming: 52.9%
--- 6.1% lower than Utah average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 48.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 46.9%
- Total population: 24,043 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p0wH1_0iXzmSXF00
Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Rich County

- Worried about global warming: 52.9%
--- 6.1% lower than Utah average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 52.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.8%
- Total population: 1,684 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0niEeR_0iXzmSXF00
runt35 // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Sanpete County

- Worried about global warming: 53.1%
--- 5.9% lower than Utah average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.1%
- Total population: 22,163 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LFWA1_0iXzmSXF00
mypubliclands // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Carbon County

- Worried about global warming: 53.4%
--- 5.6% lower than Utah average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.0%
- Total population: 14,989 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hCMMn_0iXzmSXF00
Hollywood // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Davis County

- Worried about global warming: 53.7%
--- 5.3% lower than Utah average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 46.7%
- Total population: 233,505 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tLgIz_0iXzmSXF00
MojaveNC // Wikimedia

#15. Washington County

- Worried about global warming: 53.7%
--- 5.3% lower than Utah average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.3%
- Total population: 121,650 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45XgDm_0iXzmSXF00
Jonathanking // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Garfield County

- Worried about global warming: 54.1%
--- 4.9% lower than Utah average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.1%
- Total population: 3,803 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M8WyE_0iXzmSXF00
Bob Palin // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Iron County

- Worried about global warming: 54.2%
--- 4.8% lower than Utah average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.3%
- Total population: 36,500 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pEQyh_0iXzmSXF00
JERRYE AND KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Daggett County

- Worried about global warming: 54.3%
--- 4.7% lower than Utah average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 41.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.4%
- Total population: 478 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tSDvq_0iXzmSXF00
rob Stoeltje // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Kane County

- Worried about global warming: 54.5%
--- 4.5% lower than Utah average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.2%
- Total population: 5,719 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rzfH6_0iXzmSXF00
Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Wayne County

- Worried about global warming: 54.5%
--- 4.5% lower than Utah average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.3%
- Total population: 1,950 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xYYHe_0iXzmSXF00
Ben P L // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Utah County

- Worried about global warming: 56.6%
--- 2.4% lower than Utah average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.4%
- Total population: 400,939 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40l4JE_0iXzmSXF00
Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Tooele County

- Worried about global warming: 57.3%
--- 1.7% lower than Utah average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.7%
- Total population: 45,093 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QJXUq_0iXzmSXF00
Rich jj // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Wasatch County

- Worried about global warming: 57.4%
--- 1.6% lower than Utah average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.8%
- Total population: 21,669 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Xwy4_0iXzmSXF00
Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Cache County

- Worried about global warming: 59.2%
--- 0.2% higher than Utah average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.3%
- Total population: 86,262 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VNNew_0iXzmSXF00
Scott Catron // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Weber County

- Worried about global warming: 61.6%
--- 2.6% higher than Utah average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.0%
- Total population: 179,838 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xFIyH_0iXzmSXF00
John Manard // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Grand County

- Worried about global warming: 63.5%
--- 4.6% higher than Utah average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.0%
- Total population: 7,611 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E2OdJ_0iXzmSXF00
Pretzelpaws // Wikimedia Commons

#3. San Juan County

- Worried about global warming: 64.1%
--- 5.2% higher than Utah average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.3%
- Total population: 10,584 people

#2. Summit County

- Worried about global warming: 70.0%
--- 11.0% higher than Utah average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 69.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 44.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.9%
- Total population: 30,900 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D8eWt_0iXzmSXF00
Skyguy414 // Wikicommons

#1. Salt Lake County

- Worried about global warming: 70.2%
--- 11.2% higher than Utah average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.2%
- Total population: 822,233 people

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

