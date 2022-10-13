Fanatic Feed: Percy Jackson Casts The Flash's Jessica Parker Kennedy, Game of Thrones Vet Joins Dune Series, & More!

Read full article on original website
Case 63 Trailer: Julianne Moore and Oscar Isaac Bend Time in Spotify Thriller
Some of the best, most addictive, star-studded fiction is found on Spotify!. That's certainly the case with the highly-anticipated new audio thriller, Case 63, starring, and executive produced by Academy and Emmy Award-winning Actress Julianne Moore and Golden Globe winner Oscar Isaac. Case 63 is a collaborative effort produced by...
Did You Predict 9-1-1's Latest Twist?
Spoiler emergency: We’re about to break down the big twist in Monday’s 9-1-1. Haven’t watched? You’ve been warned. There’s always been something about Noah. Maybe we’re still reeling from Jonah’s betrayal last season, but we’ve had our eye on Maddie’s call center protege since his introduction in the premiere. As this week’s episode revealed, we had every right to suspect that he would eventually cause trouble — even if his misdeeds were committed under duress. In a nutshell, Maddie was suspected of providing burglars with security information gained during 9-1-1 calls, as her password was used to access calls made from multiple residences...
House of the Dragon Season Finale Trailer: The War Begins
The end is nigh, but the battle is only just beginning. HBO dropped the official trailer for House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 10, and it picks up in the immediate aftermath of the penultimate episode of the season. Rhaenys, who just escaped King's Landing by the skin of...
The Resident Round Table: Ian Hits Lows and ConDad & Gigi Steal the Show
Ian's addiction was front and center on The Resident Season 6 Episode 4, and it was shocking how far he went to keep his issues under wraps and how it impacted Cade. The hour also saw Devon being a great doctor and Conrad and Gigi spending some quality time together.
Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 2 Review: First Blush
Frank's decision not to endorse anyone in the Manhattan DA's office caused a lot of drama. People kept showing up in his office, some of them irate on Erin's behalf, but he refused to budge. Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 2 had a happy ending to an entirely ridiculous conflict.
NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 2 Review: Of Value
You wouldn't think that missing architects would fall within the OSP's bailiwick. And yet they did on NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 2 using the most tangential of reasoning. The Sandhagens had done work with the Seabees, including a missile command center built into a mountain. Yes, the kind...
The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 19 Review: Variant
Introducing a new variant of zombies this late in the game was always going to be a bitter pill to swallow. But those who watch the other shows in the franchise know that there have been different traits in walkers, but we just haven't had much in the way of confirmation.
Watch Chesapeake Shores Online: Season 6 Episode 10
On Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 10, Mick and Megan reunited and had some big moments. Meanwhile, Sarah and Kevin's baby arrived, starting a week of celebration. The O'Briens came together one last time as everyone reacted to the big changes and pondered what was next. What did they decided...
The Rookie Season 5 Episode 4 Review: The Choice
It's the end of one of the most notable sagas in the show's history. Rosalind Dyer met her maker on The Rookie Season 5 Episode 4, and while it wasn't at John's hand the way she intended, it's still a shocking development for everyone to wrap their head around. And...
East New York Season 1 Episode 3 Review: The Small Things
East New York Season 1 Episode 3 asked that pivotal question, and it seemed like the answer was yes (despite what Killian thought). But if Regina doesn't learn to play the political game, she might not be able to continue doing that work. Regina and Deputy Mayor Sharpe again butted...
Interview with the Vampire Post Mortem: Kalyne Coleman Talks Louis's Outburst & Grace's Reaction
Interview with the Vampire is a bonafide hit. The AMC series has already been quickly renewed for a season two and is taking the internet by storm. A brilliant reimagining of the Anne Rice classic, the series has crafted a compelling narrative, and an excellent cast brings it to life.
Tulsa King Official Trailer Shows Sylvester Stallone's NY Mafia Capo Wreaking Havoc in OK
Who else is excited for Sylvester Stallone's starring role in Taylor Sheridan's Tulas King?. Paramount+ today released the official trailer and teaser art for the upcoming original series Tulsa King, starring Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone. The trailer debuted on-air during the Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs game on...
SEAL Team Season 6 Episode 5 Review: Thunderstruck
When working as part of a team in the military, trust could be the difference between life and death. If you watch SEAL Team online, you know that trust has been one of the biggest themes of SEAL Team Season 6. The reason is that there are such significant shifts...
Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the Week of 10-17-22: Kristen Forces Brady's Hand
We've got disappointing news if you hoped Brady would double-cross Kristen after he got what he wanted. According to spoilers for Days of Our Lives during the week of 10-17-22, Brady dumps Chloe and moves in with Kristen after the antidote reverses Marlena's condition. Brady's family should quickly figure out...
2022 Critics Choice Documentary Awards: Fire of Love, Good Night Oppy Lead Nominees
The Critics Choice Documentary nominees have been announced. Fire of Love secured seven total nominations, leading the pack, while Good Night Oppy managed six. “This year’s nominees prove that documentaries of all lengths and formats are advancing nonfiction media like never before,” said Christopher Campbell, co-president of the Critics Choice Association Documentary Branch.
9-1-1 Exclusive Clip: Athena & Company Investigate a Home Invasion
Detective Buck oddly has a nice ring to it. When Athena and the 118 work together on a case, you know it will be a special hour. And it looks like we will get some of that magic when we see them team up in 9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 5, which will see a string of home invasions across the city.
Mammals Teaser Trailer: Prime Video Shares First Look at James Corden and Sally Hawkins Series
James Corden returns to the world of comedy with Mammals!. Prime Video debuted the official teaser trailer and new images for the upcoming darkly comedic drama series starring Tony, Emmy, and BAFTA winner Corden and Oscar nominee Sally Hawkins. All six episodes of Mammals will premiere on Friday, November 11,...
Abigail Breslin Opens Up on Past Abusive Relationship: ‘I Felt Ugly and Hated’
Abigail Breslin is shining a light on domestic violence. The “Little Miss Sunshine” actress took to Instagram to honor Domestic Violence Awareness Month and share her personal history of surviving an abusive relationship. “As a DV survivor, I felt compelled to write a little about my story,” Breslin posted. “I was in a very abusive relationship for close to two years. It all started out perfectly, I was so in love. Unfortunately, my abuser took advantage of my innocence and naïveté and the relationship subsequently became violent.” Breslin shared that she was “beaten on a regular basis, locked into rooms, and forced to pretend...
Kelly Rowland Opened Up About Her "Bad Parenting Moment" With Her Eldest Son And The Blunt Advice Tina Knowles Gave Her
Kelly talked about a moment with her son that went from exciting to scary real quick.
Family Law Season 1 Episode 3 Review: Addicted to Love
If you don't have trust and communication in marriage, that relationship is doomed. Abby and Daniel's client, Marlee, turned to online gaming when she felt unappreciated in her marriage on Family Law Season 1 Episode 3. This triggered Abby's feelings of inadequacy and sent her on a downward spiral. While...
