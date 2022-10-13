Canva

Counties most concerned about climate change in Florida

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening . But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced . Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Florida using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication . Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Union County

- Worried about global warming: 55.1%

--- 8.5% lower than Florida average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.5%

- Total population: 12,381 people

Bastique // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Okeechobee County

- Worried about global warming: 55.4%

--- 8.1% lower than Florida average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.0%

- Total population: 32,261 people

Canva

#48. Nassau County

- Worried about global warming: 55.7%

--- 7.8% lower than Florida average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.7%

- Total population: 66,540 people

Excel23 // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Putnam County

- Worried about global warming: 55.9%

--- 7.6% lower than Florida average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 50.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.0%

- Total population: 57,543 people

Canva

#46. St. Johns County

- Worried about global warming: 56.0%

--- 7.6% lower than Florida average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.9%

- Total population: 191,256 people

Canva

#45. Charlotte County

- Worried about global warming: 56.0%

--- 7.6% lower than Florida average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.4%

- Total population: 158,852 people

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Gilchrist County

- Worried about global warming: 56.2%

--- 7.4% lower than Florida average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.9%

- Total population: 14,215 people

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Walton County

- Worried about global warming: 56.3%

--- 7.3% lower than Florida average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.9%

- Total population: 54,327 people

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Hamilton County

- Worried about global warming: 56.6%

--- 7.0% lower than Florida average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.5%

- Total population: 11,660 people

Daniel Wilton // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Hernando County

- Worried about global warming: 56.8%

--- 6.8% lower than Florida average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.9%

- Total population: 151,898 people

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Hardee County

- Worried about global warming: 56.9%

--- 6.7% lower than Florida average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.8%

- Total population: 20,033 people

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Citrus County

- Worried about global warming: 57.0%

--- 6.6% lower than Florida average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.1%

- Total population: 123,624 people

j.s. clark // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Bay County

- Worried about global warming: 57.0%

--- 6.6% lower than Florida average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.9%

- Total population: 143,216 people

Excel23 // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Clay County

- Worried about global warming: 57.1%

--- 6.5% lower than Florida average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.2%

- Total population: 161,697 people

Canva

#36. Indian River County

- Worried about global warming: 57.4%

--- 6.1% lower than Florida average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.9%

- Total population: 128,698 people

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Madison County

- Worried about global warming: 57.6%

--- 6.0% lower than Florida average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.8%

- Total population: 15,035 people

Fl295 // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Highlands County

- Worried about global warming: 57.6%

--- 5.9% lower than Florida average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.9%

- Total population: 85,666 people

Canva

#33. Martin County

- Worried about global warming: 58.3%

--- 5.2% lower than Florida average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.3%

- Total population: 132,800 people

Canva

#32. Marion County

- Worried about global warming: 58.6%

--- 4.9% lower than Florida average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.4%

- Total population: 287,544 people

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Okaloosa County

- Worried about global warming: 58.8%

--- 4.7% lower than Florida average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.9%

- Total population: 158,542 people

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Sumter County

- Worried about global warming: 59.3%

--- 4.3% lower than Florida average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.9%

- Total population: 115,955 people

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Glades County

- Worried about global warming: 59.4%

--- 4.1% lower than Florida average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.4%

- Total population: 11,452 people

User:Tim Ross // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Jefferson County

- Worried about global warming: 59.8%

--- 3.7% lower than Florida average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.9%

- Total population: 11,852 people

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Volusia County

- Worried about global warming: 60.1%

--- 3.5% lower than Florida average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.1%

- Total population: 441,312 people

Roman Eugeniusz // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Manatee County

- Worried about global warming: 60.4%

--- 3.1% lower than Florida average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.1%

- Total population: 312,877 people

Georgia Guercio // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Flagler County

- Worried about global warming: 60.7%

--- 2.9% lower than Florida average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.6%

- Total population: 90,969 people

Zhukova Valentyna // Shutterstock

#24. Brevard County

- Worried about global warming: 60.8%

--- 2.7% lower than Florida average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.4%

- Total population: 477,756 people

Canva

#23. Lake County

- Worried about global warming: 61.2%

--- 2.4% lower than Florida average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.3%

- Total population: 278,957 people

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Pasco County

- Worried about global warming: 61.7%

--- 1.9% lower than Florida average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.1%

- Total population: 417,801 people

Xavier6984 // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Seminole County

- Worried about global warming: 61.7%

--- 1.8% lower than Florida average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.4%

- Total population: 363,777 people

Swarm // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Collier County

- Worried about global warming: 61.9%

--- 1.6% lower than Florida average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.7%

- Total population: 306,857 people

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#19. DeSoto County

- Worried about global warming: 62.3%

--- 1.3% lower than Florida average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.9%

- Total population: 29,695 people

Canva

#18. Pinellas County

- Worried about global warming: 63.0%

--- 0.5% lower than Florida average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.8%

- Total population: 806,401 people

Creative Couple Media // Shutterstock

#17. Sarasota County

- Worried about global warming: 63.0%

--- 0.5% lower than Florida average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.4%

- Total population: 359,111 people

Canva

#16. Escambia County

- Worried about global warming: 63.4%

--- 0.1% lower than Florida average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.7%

- Total population: 247,878 people

Canva

#15. Polk County

- Worried about global warming: 63.5%

--- 0.1% lower than Florida average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.6%

- Total population: 533,361 people

Nadezda Murmakova // Shutterstock

#14. Lee County

- Worried about global warming: 63.9%

--- 0.3% higher than Florida average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.4%

- Total population: 605,918 people

Georgia Guercio // Wikimedia Commons

#13. St. Lucie County

- Worried about global warming: 65.5%

--- 2.0% higher than Florida average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.3%

- Total population: 250,264 people

Canva

#12. Duval County

- Worried about global warming: 65.6%

--- 2.0% higher than Florida average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.3%

- Total population: 724,133 people

Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#11. Orange County

- Worried about global warming: 66.1%

--- 2.6% higher than Florida average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.2%

- Total population: 1,048,025 people

Canva

#10. Leon County

- Worried about global warming: 67.5%

--- 4.0% higher than Florida average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.5%

- Total population: 235,555 people

Michael Kagdis // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Palm Beach County

- Worried about global warming: 67.6%

--- 4.0% higher than Florida average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.9%

- Total population: 1,183,252 people

Canva

#8. Monroe County

- Worried about global warming: 68.0%

--- 4.5% higher than Florida average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 40.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.4%

- Total population: 64,343 people

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Gadsden County

- Worried about global warming: 68.7%

--- 5.1% higher than Florida average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.4%

- Total population: 35,904 people

Clément Bardot // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Hillsborough County

- Worried about global warming: 68.9%

--- 5.3% higher than Florida average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 67.4%

- Total population: 1,102,620 people

DouglasGreen // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Alachua County

- Worried about global warming: 69.4%

--- 5.9% higher than Florida average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.6%

- Total population: 217,699 people

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Hendry County

- Worried about global warming: 70.6%

--- 7.1% higher than Florida average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 55.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.6%

- Total population: 29,769 people

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Osceola County

- Worried about global warming: 70.7%

--- 7.1% higher than Florida average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 69.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 53.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.6%

- Total population: 265,287 people

Canva

#2. Broward County

- Worried about global warming: 71.8%

--- 8.2% higher than Florida average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 53.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 68.5%

- Total population: 1,516,024 people

Captain-tucker // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Miami-Dade County

- Worried about global warming: 72.2%

--- 8.6% higher than Florida average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 69.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 59.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 67.3%

- Total population: 2,150,112 people