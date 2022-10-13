ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Counties most concerned about climate change in Florida

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening . But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced . Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Florida using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication . Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.

#50. Union County

- Worried about global warming: 55.1%
--- 8.5% lower than Florida average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.5%
- Total population: 12,381 people

#49. Okeechobee County

- Worried about global warming: 55.4%
--- 8.1% lower than Florida average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.0%
- Total population: 32,261 people

#48. Nassau County

- Worried about global warming: 55.7%
--- 7.8% lower than Florida average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.7%
- Total population: 66,540 people

#47. Putnam County

- Worried about global warming: 55.9%
--- 7.6% lower than Florida average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 50.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.0%
- Total population: 57,543 people

#46. St. Johns County

- Worried about global warming: 56.0%
--- 7.6% lower than Florida average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.9%
- Total population: 191,256 people

#45. Charlotte County

- Worried about global warming: 56.0%
--- 7.6% lower than Florida average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.4%
- Total population: 158,852 people

#44. Gilchrist County

- Worried about global warming: 56.2%
--- 7.4% lower than Florida average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.9%
- Total population: 14,215 people

#43. Walton County

- Worried about global warming: 56.3%
--- 7.3% lower than Florida average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.9%
- Total population: 54,327 people

#42. Hamilton County

- Worried about global warming: 56.6%
--- 7.0% lower than Florida average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.5%
- Total population: 11,660 people

#41. Hernando County

- Worried about global warming: 56.8%
--- 6.8% lower than Florida average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.9%
- Total population: 151,898 people

#40. Hardee County

- Worried about global warming: 56.9%
--- 6.7% lower than Florida average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.8%
- Total population: 20,033 people

#39. Citrus County

- Worried about global warming: 57.0%
--- 6.6% lower than Florida average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.1%
- Total population: 123,624 people

#38. Bay County

- Worried about global warming: 57.0%
--- 6.6% lower than Florida average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.9%
- Total population: 143,216 people

#37. Clay County

- Worried about global warming: 57.1%
--- 6.5% lower than Florida average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.2%
- Total population: 161,697 people

#36. Indian River County

- Worried about global warming: 57.4%
--- 6.1% lower than Florida average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.9%
- Total population: 128,698 people

#35. Madison County

- Worried about global warming: 57.6%
--- 6.0% lower than Florida average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.8%
- Total population: 15,035 people

#34. Highlands County

- Worried about global warming: 57.6%
--- 5.9% lower than Florida average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.9%
- Total population: 85,666 people

#33. Martin County

- Worried about global warming: 58.3%
--- 5.2% lower than Florida average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.3%
- Total population: 132,800 people

#32. Marion County

- Worried about global warming: 58.6%
--- 4.9% lower than Florida average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.4%
- Total population: 287,544 people

#31. Okaloosa County

- Worried about global warming: 58.8%
--- 4.7% lower than Florida average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.9%
- Total population: 158,542 people

#30. Sumter County

- Worried about global warming: 59.3%
--- 4.3% lower than Florida average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.9%
- Total population: 115,955 people

#29. Glades County

- Worried about global warming: 59.4%
--- 4.1% lower than Florida average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.4%
- Total population: 11,452 people

#28. Jefferson County

- Worried about global warming: 59.8%
--- 3.7% lower than Florida average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.9%
- Total population: 11,852 people

#27. Volusia County

- Worried about global warming: 60.1%
--- 3.5% lower than Florida average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.1%
- Total population: 441,312 people

#26. Manatee County

- Worried about global warming: 60.4%
--- 3.1% lower than Florida average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.1%
- Total population: 312,877 people

#25. Flagler County

- Worried about global warming: 60.7%
--- 2.9% lower than Florida average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.6%
- Total population: 90,969 people

#24. Brevard County

- Worried about global warming: 60.8%
--- 2.7% lower than Florida average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.4%
- Total population: 477,756 people

#23. Lake County

- Worried about global warming: 61.2%
--- 2.4% lower than Florida average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.3%
- Total population: 278,957 people

#22. Pasco County

- Worried about global warming: 61.7%
--- 1.9% lower than Florida average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.1%
- Total population: 417,801 people

#21. Seminole County

- Worried about global warming: 61.7%
--- 1.8% lower than Florida average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.4%
- Total population: 363,777 people

#20. Collier County

- Worried about global warming: 61.9%
--- 1.6% lower than Florida average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.7%
- Total population: 306,857 people

#19. DeSoto County

- Worried about global warming: 62.3%
--- 1.3% lower than Florida average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.9%
- Total population: 29,695 people

#18. Pinellas County

- Worried about global warming: 63.0%
--- 0.5% lower than Florida average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.8%
- Total population: 806,401 people

#17. Sarasota County

- Worried about global warming: 63.0%
--- 0.5% lower than Florida average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.4%
- Total population: 359,111 people

#16. Escambia County

- Worried about global warming: 63.4%
--- 0.1% lower than Florida average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.7%
- Total population: 247,878 people

#15. Polk County

- Worried about global warming: 63.5%
--- 0.1% lower than Florida average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.6%
- Total population: 533,361 people

#14. Lee County

- Worried about global warming: 63.9%
--- 0.3% higher than Florida average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.4%
- Total population: 605,918 people

#13. St. Lucie County

- Worried about global warming: 65.5%
--- 2.0% higher than Florida average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.3%
- Total population: 250,264 people

#12. Duval County

- Worried about global warming: 65.6%
--- 2.0% higher than Florida average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.3%
- Total population: 724,133 people

#11. Orange County

- Worried about global warming: 66.1%
--- 2.6% higher than Florida average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.2%
- Total population: 1,048,025 people

#10. Leon County

- Worried about global warming: 67.5%
--- 4.0% higher than Florida average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.5%
- Total population: 235,555 people

#9. Palm Beach County

- Worried about global warming: 67.6%
--- 4.0% higher than Florida average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.9%
- Total population: 1,183,252 people

#8. Monroe County

- Worried about global warming: 68.0%
--- 4.5% higher than Florida average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 40.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.4%
- Total population: 64,343 people

#7. Gadsden County

- Worried about global warming: 68.7%
--- 5.1% higher than Florida average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.4%
- Total population: 35,904 people

#6. Hillsborough County

- Worried about global warming: 68.9%
--- 5.3% higher than Florida average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 67.4%
- Total population: 1,102,620 people

#5. Alachua County

- Worried about global warming: 69.4%
--- 5.9% higher than Florida average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.6%
- Total population: 217,699 people

#4. Hendry County

- Worried about global warming: 70.6%
--- 7.1% higher than Florida average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 55.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.6%
- Total population: 29,769 people

#3. Osceola County

- Worried about global warming: 70.7%
--- 7.1% higher than Florida average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 69.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 53.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.6%
- Total population: 265,287 people

#2. Broward County

- Worried about global warming: 71.8%
--- 8.2% higher than Florida average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 53.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 68.5%
- Total population: 1,516,024 people

#1. Miami-Dade County

- Worried about global warming: 72.2%
--- 8.6% higher than Florida average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 69.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 59.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 67.3%
- Total population: 2,150,112 people

Community Policy