Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Great Western Bancorp (GWB) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Great Western Bancorp came out with quarterly earnings of $0.93 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.61 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.52 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 52.46%. A quarter...
Zacks.com
ManpowerGroup (MAN) Gears Up for Q3 Earnings: What to Expect?
ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 20, before the bell. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 8.1%, on average. Expectations This Time Around. The Zacks...
Zacks.com
Bank of America (BAC) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
BAC - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.81 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.79 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.85 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 2.53%. A...
Zacks.com
What's in the Offing for Kinder Morgan's (KMI) Q3 Earnings?
KMI - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter 2022 earnings on Oct 19, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, its adjusted earnings per share of 27 cents were in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Contributions from natural gas pipelines and Products Pipelines primarily aided Kinder Morgan’s second-quarter results.
Zacks.com
Factors to Note Ahead of Iridium (IRDM) Q3 Earnings Release
IRDM - Free Report) is slated to release third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 20, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarter’s bottom line is pegged at 2 cents, unchanged in the past 30 days. In the year-ago quarter, the company had reported loss of 2 cents per share.
Zacks.com
Elevance Health (ELV) to Post Q3 Earnings: A Beat in the Cards?
ELV - Free Report) is set to continue its earnings beat streak in third-quarter 2022, results of which are expected to be released on Oct 19, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the health benefits company’s adjusted earnings per share of $8.04 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.72 by 4.2%, primarily due to membership growth across the Commercial & Specialty Business as well as the Government Business, increased premiums and adjusted premium rates in Medicare. The company has bumped up its premium rates to cover the rising cost trends.
Zacks.com
Why is Q3 Earnings Beat Less Likely for Ally Financial (ALLY)?
ALLY - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 19, before the opening bell. While its earnings in the to-be-reported quarter are expected to have declined on a year-over-year basis, revenues are likely to have increased. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings lagged the...
Zacks.com
BofA (BAC) Q3 Earnings Beat on Solid NII, Provisions & IB Ail
BAC - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 earnings of 81 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 79 cents. The bottom line compared unfavorably with 85 cents earned in the prior-year quarter. The reported quarter number included $354 million related to the settlement of “legacy monoline insurance litigation.” Our estimate for earnings was also 81 cents per share.
Zacks.com
Beat the Market the Zacks Way: Cal-Maine, ADP, General Mills in Focus
The three most widely followed indexes ended a tumultuous week as fresh inflation numbers weighed on markets and investors closely monitored the global economic trends. The Dow Jones Industrial Average notched a 1.2% gain last week, while the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.6% and 3.1%, respectively. The...
Zacks.com
What's in the Offing for Baker Hughes' (BKR) Q3 Earnings?
BKR - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 19, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the oilfield service provider’s adjusted earnings of 11 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 22 cents due to a decline in cost productivity and inflation pressures in Digital Solutions. The negatives were partially offset by higher contributions from the Oilfield Services business unit.
Zacks.com
Will Teradyne (TER) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
TER - Free Report) . This company, which is in the Zacks Electronics - Testing Equipment industry, shows potential for another earnings beat. When looking at the last two reports, this maker of wireless products, data storage and equipment to test semiconductors has recorded a strong streak of surpassing earnings estimates. The company has topped estimates by 9.39%, on average, in the last two quarters.
Zacks.com
Illinois Tool (ITW) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?
ITW - Free Report) is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 25, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ITW’s third-quarter earnings has been revised 0.4% downward in the past 60 days. Illinois Tool delivered better-than-expected results thrice in the last four quarters, missing the mark once, the earnings surprise being 2.8%, on average.
Zacks.com
Q3 Earnings Scorecard and Analyst Reports for Apple, Abbott, IBM & Others
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features a real-time update on the ongoing Q3 earnings season and new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple Inc. (AAPL), Abbott Laboratories (ABT) and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Zacks.com
Here's How Tesla (TSLA) is Placed Ahead of Its Q3 Earnings
TSLA - Free Report) is set to kick off the third-quarter earnings season for the Zacks Auto-Tires-Trucks sector next week. The electric vehicle (EV) behemoth will post quarterly results on Oct 19, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at 95 cents per share and $22.28 billion, respectively.
Zacks.com
What's In Store for Oil Services ETFs in Q3 Earnings Season?
Big oil services companies will start releasing their quarterly numbers from this week. The outlook is bullish this time thanks to the upbeat oil market. Let’s delve into the earnings potential of the big six banking companies that could regulate the performance of the sector ahead. According to our...
Zacks.com
Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Stock Moves -1.39%: What You Should Know
LPX - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $53.11, moving -1.39% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.24%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
Zacks.com
NII Growth, Fee Income to Aid Citizens' (CFG) Q3 Earnings
CFG - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 earnings results on Oct 19, before market open. Its quarterly earnings are expected to have declined year over year, while revenues are likely to have improved. In the prior quarter, this Providence, RI-based bank surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate on...
Zacks.com
Global Partners LP (GLP) Stock Moves -1.42%: What You Should Know
GLP - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $26.33, moving -1.42% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%. Heading into today, shares of the company had...
Zacks.com
Will Q3 Deliveries Miss Snap Tesla's (TSLA) Earnings Beat Streak?
TSLA - Free Report) is set to release third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 19, after the closing bell. The electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer’s upcoming results will reflect the impact of weaker-than-expected deliveries during the quarter under discussion. However, rising average prices of vehicles are likely to offset the impact of delivery miss.
Zacks.com
Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Stock Moves -0.43%: What You Should Know
OHI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $30.27, moving -0.43% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.37% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%. Heading into today, shares of the health...
Comments / 0