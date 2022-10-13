ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Counties most concerned about climate change in Massachusetts

Jellymuffin40 // Wikimedia Commons

Counties most concerned about climate change in Massachusetts

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening . But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced . Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Massachusetts using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication . Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.

Real Window Creative // Shutterstock

#14. Hampden County

- Worried about global warming: 65.0%
--- 8.2% lower than Massachusetts average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 69.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.5%
- Total population: 366,130 people

Marcbela (Marc N. Belanger) // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Bristol County

- Worried about global warming: 65.8%
--- 7.4% lower than Massachusetts average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.1%
- Total population: 444,437 people

Daderot // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Worcester County

- Worried about global warming: 66.9%
--- 6.3% lower than Massachusetts average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.6%
- Total population: 649,131 people

Schlitzer90 // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Plymouth County

- Worried about global warming: 66.9%
--- 6.3% lower than Massachusetts average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 71.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.2%
- Total population: 403,379 people

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#10. Barnstable County

- Worried about global warming: 67.2%
--- 6.0% lower than Massachusetts average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 69.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.0%
- Total population: 180,920 people

AlexiusHoratius // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Franklin County

- Worried about global warming: 69.7%
--- 3.5% lower than Massachusetts average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 71.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.2%
- Total population: 58,216 people

Protophobic // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Berkshire County

- Worried about global warming: 70.2%
--- 3.0% lower than Massachusetts average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 72.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.8%
- Total population: 104,781 people

thisisbossi // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Nantucket

- Worried about global warming: 71.5%
--- 1.7% lower than Massachusetts average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 74.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 43.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 67.9%
- Total population: 8,911 people

John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Hampshire County

- Worried about global warming: 71.8%
--- 1.4% lower than Massachusetts average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 75.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 42.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 69.7%
- Total population: 137,120 people

Jwgetchell // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Dukes County

- Worried about global warming: 72.1%
--- 1.1% lower than Massachusetts average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 74.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 42.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 68.4%
- Total population: 14,107 people

Bobak // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Essex County

- Worried about global warming: 72.7%
--- 0.5% lower than Massachusetts average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 71.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.2%
- Total population: 615,581 people

Jameslwoodward // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Norfolk County

- Worried about global warming: 74.3%
--- 1.1% higher than Massachusetts average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 75.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 52.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 43.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 72.3%
- Total population: 552,307 people

Jellymuffin40 // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Middlesex County

- Worried about global warming: 75.4%
--- 2.2% higher than Massachusetts average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 75.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 53.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 44.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 72.3%
- Total population: 1,281,362 people

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#1. Suffolk County

- Worried about global warming: 80.5%
--- 7.3% higher than Massachusetts average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 78.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 58.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 41.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 77.5%
- Total population: 662,969 people

