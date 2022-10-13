ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Counties most concerned about climate change in Arkansas

By Stacker
Canva

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening . But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced . Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Arkansas using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication . Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.

Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Perry County

- Worried about global warming: 52.9%
--- 3.0% lower than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 50.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.0%
- Total population: 8,030 people

Thomas R Machnitzki (thomas@machnitzki.com) // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Greene County

- Worried about global warming: 53.1%
--- 2.8% lower than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.2%
- Total population: 33,916 people

Fredlyfish4 // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Montgomery County

- Worried about global warming: 53.2%
--- 2.7% lower than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 50.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.3%
- Total population: 7,305 people

Sgerbic // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Izard County

- Worried about global warming: 53.2%
--- 2.6% lower than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.2%
- Total population: 11,152 people

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Searcy County

- Worried about global warming: 53.3%
--- 2.6% lower than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.8%
- Total population: 6,314 people

Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Sharp County

- Worried about global warming: 53.9%
--- 2.0% lower than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 50.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.8%
- Total population: 13,521 people

User:Rmcclen // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Saline County

- Worried about global warming: 54.0%
--- 1.9% lower than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 52.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.8%
- Total population: 91,408 people

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Ashley County

- Worried about global warming: 54.3%
--- 1.6% lower than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 50.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.2%
- Total population: 15,633 people

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Prairie County

- Worried about global warming: 54.4%
--- 1.5% lower than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.5%
- Total population: 6,545 people

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Pope County

- Worried about global warming: 54.5%
--- 1.4% lower than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 52.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.0%
- Total population: 49,160 people

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Madison County

- Worried about global warming: 54.5%
--- 1.3% lower than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 50.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.0%
- Total population: 12,394 people

Canva

#39. Union County

- Worried about global warming: 54.6%
--- 1.3% lower than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.4%
- Total population: 29,926 people

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Yell County

- Worried about global warming: 54.7%
--- 1.2% lower than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.4%
- Total population: 16,240 people

Canva

#37. Hot Spring County

- Worried about global warming: 55.0%
--- 0.9% lower than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.7%
- Total population: 26,704 people

Jma661 // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Jackson County

- Worried about global warming: 55.4%
--- 0.5% lower than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 52.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.2%
- Total population: 13,587 people

Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Howard County

- Worried about global warming: 55.4%
--- 0.5% lower than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 52.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.4%
- Total population: 9,853 people

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Nevada County

- Worried about global warming: 55.6%
--- 0.3% lower than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.4%
- Total population: 6,450 people

Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Johnson County

- Worried about global warming: 55.7%
--- 0.2% lower than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.9%
- Total population: 19,995 people

Canva

#32. Lincoln County

- Worried about global warming: 55.8%
--- 0.0% lower than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.3%
- Total population: 11,420 people

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#31. Miller County

- Worried about global warming: 56.1%
--- 0.2% higher than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.5%
- Total population: 33,204 people

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Cross County

- Worried about global warming: 56.3%
--- 0.5% higher than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.1%
- Total population: 12,847 people

Cyndy Sims Parr // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Woodruff County

- Worried about global warming: 56.7%
--- 0.8% higher than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.8%
- Total population: 5,128 people

Sharon Day // Shutterstock

#28. Garland County

- Worried about global warming: 56.7%
--- 0.9% higher than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.4%
- Total population: 78,587 people

Canva

#27. Columbia County

- Worried about global warming: 57.1%
--- 1.3% higher than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.6%
- Total population: 18,764 people

Thomas R Machnitzki // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Craighead County

- Worried about global warming: 57.2%
--- 1.3% higher than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.4%
- Total population: 80,592 people

doug_wertman // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Carroll County

- Worried about global warming: 57.3%
--- 1.4% higher than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.4%
- Total population: 21,882 people

Cid.williams // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Conway County

- Worried about global warming: 57.5%
--- 1.6% higher than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.0%
- Total population: 16,039 people

Canva

#23. Lafayette County

- Worried about global warming: 57.5%
--- 1.6% higher than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.5%
- Total population: 5,483 people

Ronny2756 // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Faulkner County

- Worried about global warming: 57.6%
--- 1.7% higher than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.6%
- Total population: 94,887 people

StuttgartChamber // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Arkansas County

- Worried about global warming: 57.7%
--- 1.8% higher than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.6%
- Total population: 13,813 people

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Drew County

- Worried about global warming: 58.0%
--- 2.1% higher than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.4%
- Total population: 14,353 people

Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Hempstead County

- Worried about global warming: 58.3%
--- 2.4% higher than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.9%
- Total population: 16,231 people

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Bradley County

- Worried about global warming: 58.7%
--- 2.8% higher than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.4%
- Total population: 8,278 people

Canva

#17. Ouachita County

- Worried about global warming: 59.5%
--- 3.6% higher than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.9%
- Total population: 18,416 people

Brandonrush // Wikicommons

#16. Sebastian County

- Worried about global warming: 59.9%
--- 4.1% higher than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.9%
- Total population: 96,780 people

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Benton County

- Worried about global warming: 60.2%
--- 4.4% higher than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.7%
- Total population: 195,279 people

Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Sevier County

- Worried about global warming: 60.6%
--- 4.7% higher than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.0%
- Total population: 12,190 people

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Dallas County

- Worried about global warming: 60.6%
--- 4.7% higher than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.6%
- Total population: 5,716 people

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Monroe County

- Worried about global warming: 60.7%
--- 4.8% higher than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.5%
- Total population: 5,574 people

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Desha County

- Worried about global warming: 60.8%
--- 4.9% higher than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.4%
- Total population: 8,708 people

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Clark County

- Worried about global warming: 61.1%
--- 5.2% higher than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.1%
- Total population: 18,131 people

Canva

#9. Mississippi County

- Worried about global warming: 61.9%
--- 6.0% higher than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.1%
- Total population: 31,032 people

Paul Sableman // Wikimedia

#8. Jefferson County

- Worried about global warming: 62.5%
--- 6.6% higher than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.1%
- Total population: 53,994 people

Ardelta // Wikimedia Commons

#7. St. Francis County

- Worried about global warming: 62.7%
--- 6.8% higher than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.5%
- Total population: 19,951 people

Brandonrush // Wikicommons

#6. Washington County

- Worried about global warming: 63.1%
--- 7.2% higher than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.2%
- Total population: 175,265 people

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Lee County

- Worried about global warming: 63.7%
--- 7.8% higher than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.7%
- Total population: 7,518 people

Canva

#4. Crittenden County

- Worried about global warming: 64.1%
--- 8.3% higher than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.4%
- Total population: 35,364 people

Canva

#3. Phillips County

- Worried about global warming: 65.3%
--- 9.5% higher than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.0%
- Total population: 13,804 people

Canva

#2. Chicot County

- Worried about global warming: 65.8%
--- 9.9% higher than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.3%
- Total population: 8,251 people

Photolitherland // Wikicommons

#1. Pulaski County

- Worried about global warming: 68.3%
--- 12.4% higher than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.2%
- Total population: 301,302 people

Community Policy