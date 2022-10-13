Counties most concerned about climate change in Arkansas
Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening . But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced . Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Arkansas using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication . Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.
#50. Perry County
- Worried about global warming: 52.9%
--- 3.0% lower than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 50.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.0%
- Total population: 8,030 people
#49. Greene County
- Worried about global warming: 53.1%
--- 2.8% lower than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.2%
- Total population: 33,916 people
#48. Montgomery County
- Worried about global warming: 53.2%
--- 2.7% lower than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 50.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.3%
- Total population: 7,305 people
#47. Izard County
- Worried about global warming: 53.2%
--- 2.6% lower than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.2%
- Total population: 11,152 people
#46. Searcy County
- Worried about global warming: 53.3%
--- 2.6% lower than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.8%
- Total population: 6,314 people
#45. Sharp County
- Worried about global warming: 53.9%
--- 2.0% lower than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 50.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.8%
- Total population: 13,521 people
#44. Saline County
- Worried about global warming: 54.0%
--- 1.9% lower than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 52.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.8%
- Total population: 91,408 people
#43. Ashley County
- Worried about global warming: 54.3%
--- 1.6% lower than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 50.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.2%
- Total population: 15,633 people
#42. Prairie County
- Worried about global warming: 54.4%
--- 1.5% lower than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.5%
- Total population: 6,545 people
#41. Pope County
- Worried about global warming: 54.5%
--- 1.4% lower than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 52.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.0%
- Total population: 49,160 people
#40. Madison County
- Worried about global warming: 54.5%
--- 1.3% lower than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 50.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.0%
- Total population: 12,394 people
#39. Union County
- Worried about global warming: 54.6%
--- 1.3% lower than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.4%
- Total population: 29,926 people
#38. Yell County
- Worried about global warming: 54.7%
--- 1.2% lower than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.4%
- Total population: 16,240 people
#37. Hot Spring County
- Worried about global warming: 55.0%
--- 0.9% lower than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.7%
- Total population: 26,704 people
#36. Jackson County
- Worried about global warming: 55.4%
--- 0.5% lower than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 52.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.2%
- Total population: 13,587 people
#35. Howard County
- Worried about global warming: 55.4%
--- 0.5% lower than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 52.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.4%
- Total population: 9,853 people
#34. Nevada County
- Worried about global warming: 55.6%
--- 0.3% lower than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.4%
- Total population: 6,450 people
#33. Johnson County
- Worried about global warming: 55.7%
--- 0.2% lower than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.9%
- Total population: 19,995 people
#32. Lincoln County
- Worried about global warming: 55.8%
--- 0.0% lower than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.3%
- Total population: 11,420 people
#31. Miller County
- Worried about global warming: 56.1%
--- 0.2% higher than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.5%
- Total population: 33,204 people
#30. Cross County
- Worried about global warming: 56.3%
--- 0.5% higher than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.1%
- Total population: 12,847 people
#29. Woodruff County
- Worried about global warming: 56.7%
--- 0.8% higher than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.8%
- Total population: 5,128 people
#28. Garland County
- Worried about global warming: 56.7%
--- 0.9% higher than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.4%
- Total population: 78,587 people
#27. Columbia County
- Worried about global warming: 57.1%
--- 1.3% higher than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.6%
- Total population: 18,764 people
#26. Craighead County
- Worried about global warming: 57.2%
--- 1.3% higher than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.4%
- Total population: 80,592 people
#25. Carroll County
- Worried about global warming: 57.3%
--- 1.4% higher than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.4%
- Total population: 21,882 people
#24. Conway County
- Worried about global warming: 57.5%
--- 1.6% higher than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.0%
- Total population: 16,039 people
#23. Lafayette County
- Worried about global warming: 57.5%
--- 1.6% higher than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.5%
- Total population: 5,483 people
#22. Faulkner County
- Worried about global warming: 57.6%
--- 1.7% higher than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.6%
- Total population: 94,887 people
#21. Arkansas County
- Worried about global warming: 57.7%
--- 1.8% higher than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.6%
- Total population: 13,813 people
#20. Drew County
- Worried about global warming: 58.0%
--- 2.1% higher than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.4%
- Total population: 14,353 people
#19. Hempstead County
- Worried about global warming: 58.3%
--- 2.4% higher than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.9%
- Total population: 16,231 people
#18. Bradley County
- Worried about global warming: 58.7%
--- 2.8% higher than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.4%
- Total population: 8,278 people
#17. Ouachita County
- Worried about global warming: 59.5%
--- 3.6% higher than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.9%
- Total population: 18,416 people
#16. Sebastian County
- Worried about global warming: 59.9%
--- 4.1% higher than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.9%
- Total population: 96,780 people
#15. Benton County
- Worried about global warming: 60.2%
--- 4.4% higher than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.7%
- Total population: 195,279 people
#14. Sevier County
- Worried about global warming: 60.6%
--- 4.7% higher than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.0%
- Total population: 12,190 people
#13. Dallas County
- Worried about global warming: 60.6%
--- 4.7% higher than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.6%
- Total population: 5,716 people
#12. Monroe County
- Worried about global warming: 60.7%
--- 4.8% higher than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.5%
- Total population: 5,574 people
#11. Desha County
- Worried about global warming: 60.8%
--- 4.9% higher than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.4%
- Total population: 8,708 people
#10. Clark County
- Worried about global warming: 61.1%
--- 5.2% higher than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.1%
- Total population: 18,131 people
#9. Mississippi County
- Worried about global warming: 61.9%
--- 6.0% higher than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.1%
- Total population: 31,032 people
#8. Jefferson County
- Worried about global warming: 62.5%
--- 6.6% higher than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.1%
- Total population: 53,994 people
#7. St. Francis County
- Worried about global warming: 62.7%
--- 6.8% higher than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.5%
- Total population: 19,951 people
#6. Washington County
- Worried about global warming: 63.1%
--- 7.2% higher than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.2%
- Total population: 175,265 people
#5. Lee County
- Worried about global warming: 63.7%
--- 7.8% higher than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.7%
- Total population: 7,518 people
#4. Crittenden County
- Worried about global warming: 64.1%
--- 8.3% higher than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.4%
- Total population: 35,364 people
#3. Phillips County
- Worried about global warming: 65.3%
--- 9.5% higher than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.0%
- Total population: 13,804 people
#2. Chicot County
- Worried about global warming: 65.8%
--- 9.9% higher than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.3%
- Total population: 8,251 people
#1. Pulaski County
- Worried about global warming: 68.3%
--- 12.4% higher than Arkansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.2%
- Total population: 301,302 people
