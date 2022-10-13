ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'RHOA' Star Kandi Burruss Teases Cynthia Bailey Comeback After Alum's Marriage To Mike Hill Ends

By Whitney Vasquez
 4 days ago
Mega

Kandi Burruss revealed she's "sad" to hear Cynthia Bailey 's marriage to Mike Hill is over — but she hopes that means her ex- Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star returns as a Georgia peach. Kandi, 46, teased single Cynthia's big Bravo comeback while talking to Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

When asked about Cynthia's upcoming second divorce, the famous songwriter didn't hold back. As this outlet reported, Cynthia and Mike are ending their marriage just two years after saying "I do."

RadarOnline.com revealed the split before the soon-be-to-divorced couple made their announcement.

Mega

"What do you hear about —R.I.P., Cynthia and Mike Hill?" Andy asked Kandi on the Wednesday episode . "Oh, I'm sad about it," she responded, adding she was going to get the tea straight from the horse's mouth later this week.

"We were talking," the reality star continued, "she said she has to talk to me about it this week."

Andy was the one who dropped a hint that Cynthia might return. " I wonder if that means she'll move back to Atlanta," he teased, to which Kandi agreed, "I want her to move back."

In March, the RHOA alum revealed she had officially relocated to the West Coast.

Mega

Despite announcing she was "spending most of my time in Los Angeles," Kandi indicated that she's still holding out hope that her former co-star will return home — and possibly to the franchise.

"Lake Bailey awaits," Andy teased, referencing Cynthia's beloved Atlanta home.

"We'll have to see," Kandi said cheekily.

"What, what — I mean, they got married during the pandemic," Andy laughed. "She wanted it so bad. She wanted it to work. Don't you think?"

"I mean, of course. Who doesn't want their marriage to work?" Kandi asked.

Mega

As RadarOnline.com reported, Cynthia's relationship with Mike was doomed from the start with one obstacle after another before they even walked down the aisle.

"Cynthia is elated to be marrying the man of her dreams but faces plenty of obstacles when trying to plan a COVID-approved wedding," an insider revealed in 2020. Another problem before they said "I do" was the former Georgia peach's sister, who moved into Lake Bailey with the couple.

Sources revealed that Cynthia's sister put a strain on their romance, leaving the happy couple with "little alone time and many awkward moments for all."

She put the final nail in their marriage coffin when she joked that if she couldn't make it with Mike, she was "meant to be single for the rest of my life."

