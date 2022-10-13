ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Counties most concerned about climate change in Colorado

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06PG99_0iXzldKZ00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening . But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced . Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Colorado using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication . Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PlT4G_0iXzldKZ00
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Prowers County

- Worried about global warming: 57.1%
--- 10.0% lower than Colorado average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.6%
- Total population: 8,950 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34zebr_0iXzldKZ00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Custer County

- Worried about global warming: 57.2%
--- 9.9% lower than Colorado average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.4%
- Total population: 4,060 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H5Ba4_0iXzldKZ00
Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Dolores County

- Worried about global warming: 57.4%
--- 9.7% lower than Colorado average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 42.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.8%
- Total population: 1,449 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NCRmv_0iXzldKZ00
Jeffrey Beall from Colorado, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Montrose County

- Worried about global warming: 57.9%
--- 9.2% lower than Colorado average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.5%
- Total population: 32,613 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Saq8d_0iXzldKZ00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Lincoln County

- Worried about global warming: 57.9%
--- 9.2% lower than Colorado average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.7%
- Total population: 4,467 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xWIv3_0iXzldKZ00
Wusel007 // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Jackson County

- Worried about global warming: 58.3%
--- 8.8% lower than Colorado average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 40.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.0%
- Total population: 1,076 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y4jKV_0iXzldKZ00
Originalgum // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Delta County

- Worried about global warming: 58.5%
--- 8.6% lower than Colorado average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.1%
- Total population: 24,486 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I4yzW_0iXzldKZ00
Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Sedgwick County

- Worried about global warming: 58.7%
--- 8.4% lower than Colorado average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 40.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.1%
- Total population: 1,737 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dYRqh_0iXzldKZ00
Eleaf // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Mesa County

- Worried about global warming: 58.7%
--- 8.4% lower than Colorado average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.0%
- Total population: 118,186 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39FPNH_0iXzldKZ00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Bent County

- Worried about global warming: 58.7%
--- 8.3% lower than Colorado average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.8%
- Total population: 4,912 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FekV4_0iXzldKZ00
Peter Romero // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Weld County

- Worried about global warming: 59.0%
--- 8.1% lower than Colorado average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.8%
- Total population: 224,944 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BeL65_0iXzldKZ00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Montezuma County

- Worried about global warming: 59.2%
--- 7.9% lower than Colorado average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.7%
- Total population: 20,342 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ykxTY_0iXzldKZ00
Thomson200 // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Park County

- Worried about global warming: 59.3%
--- 7.8% lower than Colorado average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.3%
- Total population: 15,085 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lHvhK_0iXzldKZ00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Morgan County

- Worried about global warming: 60.3%
--- 6.8% lower than Colorado average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.6%
- Total population: 21,093 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oaJ41_0iXzldKZ00
Canva

#36. Hinsdale County

- Worried about global warming: 62.3%
--- 4.7% lower than Colorado average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 41.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.7%
- Total population: 719 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HW6Ax_0iXzldKZ00
Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#35. El Paso County

- Worried about global warming: 62.4%
--- 4.6% lower than Colorado average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.0%
- Total population: 529,100 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FV8eY_0iXzldKZ00
Milan Suvajac // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Archuleta County

- Worried about global warming: 62.7%
--- 4.4% lower than Colorado average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.1%
- Total population: 10,952 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35soTU_0iXzldKZ00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Otero County

- Worried about global warming: 63.2%
--- 3.8% lower than Colorado average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.0%
- Total population: 13,874 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K520U_0iXzldKZ00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Rio Grande County

- Worried about global warming: 64.3%
--- 2.8% lower than Colorado average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.4%
- Total population: 8,719 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H14Ld_0iXzldKZ00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Grand County

- Worried about global warming: 65.1%
--- 1.9% lower than Colorado average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 44.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.4%
- Total population: 12,635 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d21mh_0iXzldKZ00
John Wark // Wikicommons

#30. Pueblo County

- Worried about global warming: 65.4%
--- 1.7% lower than Colorado average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.9%
- Total population: 128,354 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ot9r5_0iXzldKZ00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Douglas County

- Worried about global warming: 65.4%
--- 1.7% lower than Colorado average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 41.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.2%
- Total population: 246,808 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42K9ch_0iXzldKZ00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Chaffee County

- Worried about global warming: 65.5%
--- 1.5% lower than Colorado average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 41.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.3%
- Total population: 16,613 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hzpi8_0iXzldKZ00
Milan Suvajac // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Alamosa County

- Worried about global warming: 66.1%
--- 1.0% lower than Colorado average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.0%
- Total population: 12,175 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ghWRQ_0iXzldKZ00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Gilpin County

- Worried about global warming: 66.7%
--- 0.4% lower than Colorado average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 41.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.3%
- Total population: 5,200 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02StUZ_0iXzldKZ00
Citycommunications // Wikicommons

#25. Larimer County

- Worried about global warming: 66.9%
--- 0.2% lower than Colorado average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 41.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.1%
- Total population: 276,393 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pXm5D_0iXzldKZ00
Yassie // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Jefferson County

- Worried about global warming: 66.9%
--- 0.2% lower than Colorado average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.6%
- Total population: 459,718 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZXSB4_0iXzldKZ00
Mountain Mike Johans // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Arapahoe County

- Worried about global warming: 67.2%
--- 0.1% higher than Colorado average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.2%
- Total population: 490,970 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jFPLN_0iXzldKZ00
Canva

#22. Summit County

- Worried about global warming: 67.3%
--- 0.2% higher than Colorado average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 40.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.7%
- Total population: 25,669 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yIuck_0iXzldKZ00
GSpics // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Garfield County

- Worried about global warming: 67.3%
--- 0.2% higher than Colorado average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.7%
- Total population: 44,076 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GIlBS_0iXzldKZ00
Canva

#20. Mineral County

- Worried about global warming: 67.3%
--- 0.3% higher than Colorado average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 47.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.9%
- Total population: 729 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2okueb_0iXzldKZ00
Canva

#19. Routt County

- Worried about global warming: 67.7%
--- 0.6% higher than Colorado average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 44.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.4%
- Total population: 20,475 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47TG8R_0iXzldKZ00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Las Animas County

- Worried about global warming: 67.8%
--- 0.8% higher than Colorado average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.8%
- Total population: 11,733 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xbHtj_0iXzldKZ00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Saguache County

- Worried about global warming: 67.9%
--- 0.8% higher than Colorado average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.5%
- Total population: 5,155 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xw72X_0iXzldKZ00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Huerfano County

- Worried about global warming: 68.1%
--- 1.1% higher than Colorado average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.9%
- Total population: 5,605 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f8TSi_0iXzldKZ00
Dsdugan // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Clear Creek County

- Worried about global warming: 69.0%
--- 1.9% higher than Colorado average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 45.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.6%
- Total population: 7,990 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xgrDy_0iXzldKZ00
Canva

#14. La Plata County

- Worried about global warming: 69.3%
--- 2.2% higher than Colorado average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 69.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 41.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.9%
- Total population: 45,008 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VFOg5_0iXzldKZ00
The Greater Southwestern Exploration Company from Long Beach, California, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Gunnison County

- Worried about global warming: 70.1%
--- 3.0% higher than Colorado average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 69.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 47.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.3%
- Total population: 13,893 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1540De_0iXzldKZ00
Ken Lund from Las Vegas, Nevada, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Ouray County

- Worried about global warming: 70.3%
--- 3.2% higher than Colorado average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 70.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 48.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.1%
- Total population: 4,033 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fWoRY_0iXzldKZ00
Canva

#11. Broomfield

- Worried about global warming: 70.4%
--- 3.3% higher than Colorado average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 71.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 41.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.3%
- Total population: 52,144 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B9gF5_0iXzldKZ00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Conejos County

- Worried about global warming: 70.7%
--- 3.6% higher than Colorado average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 53.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.0%
- Total population: 5,964 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fM0Pe_0iXzldKZ00
Daniel Schwen // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Lake County

- Worried about global warming: 70.7%
--- 3.6% higher than Colorado average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.3%
- Total population: 6,349 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WBDin_0iXzldKZ00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Eagle County

- Worried about global warming: 70.8%
--- 3.7% higher than Colorado average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 69.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 40.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.7%
- Total population: 42,686 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02ZFPO_0iXzldKZ00
JERREYE AND ROYKLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#7. San Miguel County

- Worried about global warming: 70.9%
--- 3.8% higher than Colorado average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 72.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 48.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.7%
- Total population: 6,604 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aRGo5_0iXzldKZ00
JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#6. San Juan County

- Worried about global warming: 71.2%
--- 4.1% higher than Colorado average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 69.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 46.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.2%
- Total population: 513 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wgUSI_0iXzldKZ00
Canva

#5. Pitkin County

- Worried about global warming: 71.9%
--- 4.8% higher than Colorado average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 72.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 48.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.5%
- Total population: 15,045 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TNfwd_0iXzldKZ00
Bdearthco // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Adams County

- Worried about global warming: 73.0%
--- 5.9% higher than Colorado average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 69.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 51.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 67.3%
- Total population: 368,249 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lKSnv_0iXzldKZ00
Maciej Bledowski // Shutterstock

#3. Boulder County

- Worried about global warming: 73.3%
--- 6.2% higher than Colorado average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 72.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 47.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.9%
- Total population: 260,066 people

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Costilla County

- Worried about global warming: 76.2%
--- 9.1% higher than Colorado average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 71.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 58.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 69.0%
- Total population: 3,062 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3haqqt_0iXzldKZ00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#1. Denver

- Worried about global warming: 76.5%
--- 9.4% higher than Colorado average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 76.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 54.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 42.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 72.9%
- Total population: 565,889 people

