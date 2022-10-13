Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

Counties most concerned about climate change in Colorado

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening . But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced . Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Colorado using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication . Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Prowers County

- Worried about global warming: 57.1%

--- 10.0% lower than Colorado average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.6%

- Total population: 8,950 people

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Custer County

- Worried about global warming: 57.2%

--- 9.9% lower than Colorado average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.4%

- Total population: 4,060 people

Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Dolores County

- Worried about global warming: 57.4%

--- 9.7% lower than Colorado average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 42.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.8%

- Total population: 1,449 people

Jeffrey Beall from Colorado, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Montrose County

- Worried about global warming: 57.9%

--- 9.2% lower than Colorado average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.5%

- Total population: 32,613 people

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Lincoln County

- Worried about global warming: 57.9%

--- 9.2% lower than Colorado average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.7%

- Total population: 4,467 people

Wusel007 // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Jackson County

- Worried about global warming: 58.3%

--- 8.8% lower than Colorado average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 40.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.0%

- Total population: 1,076 people

Originalgum // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Delta County

- Worried about global warming: 58.5%

--- 8.6% lower than Colorado average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.1%

- Total population: 24,486 people

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Sedgwick County

- Worried about global warming: 58.7%

--- 8.4% lower than Colorado average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 40.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.1%

- Total population: 1,737 people

Eleaf // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Mesa County

- Worried about global warming: 58.7%

--- 8.4% lower than Colorado average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.0%

- Total population: 118,186 people

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Bent County

- Worried about global warming: 58.7%

--- 8.3% lower than Colorado average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.8%

- Total population: 4,912 people

Peter Romero // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Weld County

- Worried about global warming: 59.0%

--- 8.1% lower than Colorado average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.8%

- Total population: 224,944 people

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Montezuma County

- Worried about global warming: 59.2%

--- 7.9% lower than Colorado average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.7%

- Total population: 20,342 people

Thomson200 // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Park County

- Worried about global warming: 59.3%

--- 7.8% lower than Colorado average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.3%

- Total population: 15,085 people

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Morgan County

- Worried about global warming: 60.3%

--- 6.8% lower than Colorado average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.6%

- Total population: 21,093 people

Canva

#36. Hinsdale County

- Worried about global warming: 62.3%

--- 4.7% lower than Colorado average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 41.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.7%

- Total population: 719 people

Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#35. El Paso County

- Worried about global warming: 62.4%

--- 4.6% lower than Colorado average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.0%

- Total population: 529,100 people

Milan Suvajac // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Archuleta County

- Worried about global warming: 62.7%

--- 4.4% lower than Colorado average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.1%

- Total population: 10,952 people

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Otero County

- Worried about global warming: 63.2%

--- 3.8% lower than Colorado average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.0%

- Total population: 13,874 people

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Rio Grande County

- Worried about global warming: 64.3%

--- 2.8% lower than Colorado average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.4%

- Total population: 8,719 people

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Grand County

- Worried about global warming: 65.1%

--- 1.9% lower than Colorado average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 44.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.4%

- Total population: 12,635 people

John Wark // Wikicommons

#30. Pueblo County

- Worried about global warming: 65.4%

--- 1.7% lower than Colorado average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.9%

- Total population: 128,354 people

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Douglas County

- Worried about global warming: 65.4%

--- 1.7% lower than Colorado average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 41.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.2%

- Total population: 246,808 people

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Chaffee County

- Worried about global warming: 65.5%

--- 1.5% lower than Colorado average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 41.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.3%

- Total population: 16,613 people

Milan Suvajac // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Alamosa County

- Worried about global warming: 66.1%

--- 1.0% lower than Colorado average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.0%

- Total population: 12,175 people

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Gilpin County

- Worried about global warming: 66.7%

--- 0.4% lower than Colorado average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 41.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.3%

- Total population: 5,200 people

Citycommunications // Wikicommons

#25. Larimer County

- Worried about global warming: 66.9%

--- 0.2% lower than Colorado average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 41.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.1%

- Total population: 276,393 people

Yassie // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Jefferson County

- Worried about global warming: 66.9%

--- 0.2% lower than Colorado average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.6%

- Total population: 459,718 people

Mountain Mike Johans // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Arapahoe County

- Worried about global warming: 67.2%

--- 0.1% higher than Colorado average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.2%

- Total population: 490,970 people

Canva

#22. Summit County

- Worried about global warming: 67.3%

--- 0.2% higher than Colorado average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 40.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.7%

- Total population: 25,669 people

GSpics // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Garfield County

- Worried about global warming: 67.3%

--- 0.2% higher than Colorado average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.7%

- Total population: 44,076 people

Canva

#20. Mineral County

- Worried about global warming: 67.3%

--- 0.3% higher than Colorado average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 47.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.9%

- Total population: 729 people

Canva

#19. Routt County

- Worried about global warming: 67.7%

--- 0.6% higher than Colorado average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 44.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.4%

- Total population: 20,475 people

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Las Animas County

- Worried about global warming: 67.8%

--- 0.8% higher than Colorado average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.8%

- Total population: 11,733 people

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Saguache County

- Worried about global warming: 67.9%

--- 0.8% higher than Colorado average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.5%

- Total population: 5,155 people

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Huerfano County

- Worried about global warming: 68.1%

--- 1.1% higher than Colorado average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.9%

- Total population: 5,605 people

Dsdugan // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Clear Creek County

- Worried about global warming: 69.0%

--- 1.9% higher than Colorado average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 45.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.6%

- Total population: 7,990 people

Canva

#14. La Plata County

- Worried about global warming: 69.3%

--- 2.2% higher than Colorado average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 69.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 41.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.9%

- Total population: 45,008 people

The Greater Southwestern Exploration Company from Long Beach, California, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Gunnison County

- Worried about global warming: 70.1%

--- 3.0% higher than Colorado average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 69.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 47.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.3%

- Total population: 13,893 people

Ken Lund from Las Vegas, Nevada, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Ouray County

- Worried about global warming: 70.3%

--- 3.2% higher than Colorado average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 70.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 48.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.1%

- Total population: 4,033 people

Canva

#11. Broomfield

- Worried about global warming: 70.4%

--- 3.3% higher than Colorado average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 71.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 41.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.3%

- Total population: 52,144 people

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Conejos County

- Worried about global warming: 70.7%

--- 3.6% higher than Colorado average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 53.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.0%

- Total population: 5,964 people

Daniel Schwen // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Lake County

- Worried about global warming: 70.7%

--- 3.6% higher than Colorado average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.3%

- Total population: 6,349 people

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Eagle County

- Worried about global warming: 70.8%

--- 3.7% higher than Colorado average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 69.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 40.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.7%

- Total population: 42,686 people

JERREYE AND ROYKLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#7. San Miguel County

- Worried about global warming: 70.9%

--- 3.8% higher than Colorado average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 72.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 48.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.7%

- Total population: 6,604 people

JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#6. San Juan County

- Worried about global warming: 71.2%

--- 4.1% higher than Colorado average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 69.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 46.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.2%

- Total population: 513 people

Canva

#5. Pitkin County

- Worried about global warming: 71.9%

--- 4.8% higher than Colorado average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 72.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 48.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.5%

- Total population: 15,045 people

Bdearthco // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Adams County

- Worried about global warming: 73.0%

--- 5.9% higher than Colorado average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 69.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 51.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 67.3%

- Total population: 368,249 people

Maciej Bledowski // Shutterstock

#3. Boulder County

- Worried about global warming: 73.3%

--- 6.2% higher than Colorado average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 72.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 47.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.9%

- Total population: 260,066 people

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Costilla County

- Worried about global warming: 76.2%

--- 9.1% higher than Colorado average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 71.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 58.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 69.0%

- Total population: 3,062 people

f11photo // Shutterstock

#1. Denver

- Worried about global warming: 76.5%

--- 9.4% higher than Colorado average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 76.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 54.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 42.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 72.9%

- Total population: 565,889 people