Mcallen, TX

Cubavera store coming to La Plaza Mall

By Alejandra Yanez
ValleyCentral
 4 days ago

MCALLEN, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — The first Cubavera store in Texas is coming to La Plaza Mall later this month.

The 1,200 square-foot location is scheduled to open later this month across from Coach. Shoppers can expect to find a collection of suit separates, shirts, jackets, pants and shorts. Cubavera’s design inspiration incorporates cool, clean, and relaxed elements combined with innovation, uniqueness, and colorful appeal.

Cubavera will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

The Cuban-inspired lifestyle brand offers guayaberas in addition to an expanded fall collection including men’s, women’s and children’s apparel. Cubavera represents the rich heritage of Latin culture translated into fashion, the release stated.

“Paying homage to the authentic and iconic tradition of the guayabera, the brand couples innovative fabrics, designs, and novelty prints with modern inspiration to make pieces perfect for both casual and formal occasions,” a news release from La Plaza Mall stated.

For more information on the stores opening call (956) 972-5454.

ValleyCentral

