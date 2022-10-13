Read full article on original website
ESPN FPI: What Games ESPN Thinks WVU Will Win And Lose To
Morgantown, West Virginia — The first half of this season has been rough for the team and the fans alike. Starting out 0-2 (0-1), winning two straight, getting blown out by Texas, then winning a MUST-WIN game against the defending Conference Champions, Baylor. To say the least, West Virginia has had a roller coaster of a season with its ups and its downs.
Sunday Morning Thoughts: Is a Strong Finish in Store for WVU?
Final thoughts from West Virginia's win over Baylor.
WVU Goes Into Lubbock as Underdogs
This Saturday, West Virginia travels to Lubbock, Texas to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Coming off an emotional 43-40 win over Baylor, the Mountaineers will look to keep momentum going into a huge matchup against TCU on October 29th. Moments ago, the line for WVU’s matchup with Texas...
The Future of West Virginia Basketball
Morgantown, West Virginia – The 2022-2023 West Virginia Mountaineers men’s basketball season starts in the coming weeks with mixed expectations. Bob Huggins has said that this team “will make a run” and “will finish better than 9th place in the Big 12”, where they were picked in the conference preseason poll.
WVU Basketball Bob Huggins Front.JPG
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Just as Thursday night's football meeting with Baylor turned o…
Is Baylor Win Neal Brown’s Biggest Victory at WVU?
In terms of big wins, a frustration for fans often extends to the fact West Virginia hasn’t had enough of them in recent years. This is then used as a criticism of head coach Neal Brown’s tenure as a whole. And while more are definitely needed, there have been a few wins under Brown that could argue as “big” ones, or they at least garnered that label at the time.
Three Takeaways from WVU’s Gold-Blue Debut Scrimmage
West Virginia men’s basketball played in front of the public for the first time for the 2022-23 season on Friday night. The gold team defeated the blue team 37-31 behind Mohamed Wague and Jamel King scoring in double-figures. Emmitt Mathews (shoulder), Tre Mitchell (foot) and Patrick Suemnick (knee) did...
The Case for West Virginia’s Next Director of Athletics
Morgantown, West Virginia – What we’ve learned very clearly over the past several seasons of West Virginia sports is that Shane Lyons ain’t it. Lyons, who has been the director of athletics at West Virginia University since 2015, has made decisions that have put the athletic department in quite a bind.
Phillips Leads Park Past Top Ranked Musselman
WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Brett Phillips had five total touchdowns in Park’s 34-7 win over top ranked Musselman Friday night for homecoming. Three of Phillips touchdown passes went to Jerrae Hawkins. Now 5-2 the Patriots visit Brooke next week. Lauren Nolte was crowned homecoming queen at halftime.
SportsZone Highlights: Oak Hill at Buckhannon Upshur
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) – Oak Hill defeated Buckhannon Upshur (2-5) by a final score of 27-7. Next week, Buckhannon Upshur will play Grafton.
Central Earns Win On Homecoming
WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Central rolled past Carrick on homecoming 34-0. The Maroon Knights are now 7-0 they will visit Beaver Local next week. Elle Canestraro was crowned homecoming queen.
Western Pa. high school football game had the craziest ending you will ever see. Check it out here
Don’t be surprised if the end of Friday night’s Pittsburgh Central Catholic-Penn Hills game goes national. Like as soon as Saturday. And that is because it might just be the wildest ending to a high school football game most fans will see in their lifetime. Central Catholic wound...
Rev. Spencer (Cam) Pyle
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Rev. Spencer (Cam) Pyle went home to be with his HeavenlyFather on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at WVU Medicine Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born in Waynesburg Pa. on November 3rd, 1952, to the late Rev. 0.G. Pyle and Viola “Vickie” (Lahew) Pyle.Cam worked at many jobs over the years and was last employed as store manager for Rider Pharmacy in Fairmont. He was assistant Pastor at Sunrise Chapel in Monongah and was a member of Fairmont #9 Masonic Lodge in Fairmont. He served 4 years in the U.S. Navy.Cam loved and enjoyed his family and working around hishome. Over the years he had sang with The Gospel Ambassadors, The Rising Sons, Perfect Harmony and was currently singing with Gideons Call.In addition to his parents, Cam was preceded in death by his loving wife of 41 1/2 years, Dorothy (Dottie) Holepit Pyle; his in laws, Edward and Dorothy Holepit and his brother, Butch Pyle.Cam is survived by his son, Spencer (Cam) Pyle II and his wife, Teresa Brumage Pyle of Monongah, his daughter, Wendy M. Pyle Comer of Fairmont. Four beautiful granddaughters which he loved and enjoyed, Cameron Pyle and Delayne Pyle of Monongah, Kaylee Comer and Kenzee Comer of Fairmont. Six brothers and sisters, Helen Triplett and late her husband, Sennett of Morgantown, Sioux Ryan and her late husband, Buddy of Fairmont, Mary Pyle-Prince and her husband, Bill of Fairmont, Ray Pyle and his wife, Debbie of Fairmont, Martha Johnson and her husband, Roger of Fairmont and Mattie Vincent and her husband, Bud of Fairmont; his sister in law, Debbie Rogers and her husband, Bill of VirginiaBeach Va. A brother in law, Eddie Holepit and his wife, Sandy of Morgantown. Several nieces and nephews and his family at Rider Pharmacy.Family and friends may call at Carpenter and Ford FuneralHome on Merchant St. in Fairmont on Tuesday from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor John Snyder, officiating. Intermit will follow at Peaceful Valley Cemetery at Mt. Harmony Community Church. Masonic Rites will be given at the grave site by Fairmont Lodge #9.Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.
10 best Italian restaurants near Clarksburg, West Virginia, according to Yelp
According to Yelp, these are the best Italian restaurants in the Clarksburg area.
Man killed in Preston County, West Virginia motorcycle accident identified
The West Virginia State Police Monday released the identity of the man who died after a motorcycle crash in Preston County on Friday.
Groundbreaking ceremony set for Menards in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After several years of delays due to COVID and supply chain issues, the long-promised Menards is about to become reality. Although a permit has yet to be filed, plenty of activity has taken place in recent days to let you know it is going to happen.
Hazel’s House of Hope starting to fill-up in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Despite the pandemic and a severe storm, Hazel’s House of Hope on Scott Avenue in Morgantown is now evolving into the social service hub originally envisioned by members of the local leaders. The center is managed by Morgantown Community Resources (MCR), board member Ron Justice...
Stop the Mountain Valley Pipeline
My name is Chase Linko-Looper. I’m a United States Army combat veteran, and a proud West Virginian. Being that West Virginia is my home, I do not wish to see its forests destroyed, or its wildlife pushed to extinction. I don’t believe you want that either. The Mountain Valley...
Kohl’s announces opening date for new West Virginia location
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Residents of the Westover and Morgantown area will soon have another place to shop as Kohl’s has announced that their new store in Monongalia County will officially open its doors to the public on Friday, November 4th. The 35,000-square-foot store will offer self-returns...
West Virginia man allegedly murders son
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged for allegedly murdering his son at a home in Fairmont. According to a criminal complaint filed by the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Michael Murphy, 69, of Fairmont, “did willfully, deliberately and with premeditation shoot and kill his adult son” at a residence on Mill Fall Road in Fairmont on Sunday, Oct. 16.
