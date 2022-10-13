ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Uncompromising’ Indigenous filmmaker Jeff Barnaby dies at 46

By Josh Rottenberg
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago
Director Jeff Barnaby at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2013. (Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

Writer-director Jeff Barnaby, who established himself as one of the leading lights of modern Indigenous cinema with the films “Rhymes for Young Ghouls” and “Blood Quantum,” has died at age 46.

Barnaby died Thursday in Montreal after a yearlong battle with cancer, according to his publicist.

Born and raised on a Mi’gmaq reservation in Quebec, Canada, Barnaby drew on his roots for his work, as well as his love of horror luminaries like Stephen King, Clive Barker and David Cronenberg, injecting Indigenous-centered narratives with elements of body horror, science fiction and magical realism. Though he made only two feature films, Barnaby earned considerable acclaim for redefining expectations of what an Indigenous film could be and expanding opportunities for Indigenous actors.

“Jeff Barnaby’s films changed Canada, and played an outsize role in advancing the cultural and political imperative to reconcile with Indigenous peoples,” Barnaby’s friend and producer John Christou, with whom he worked on several films, wrote in a statement. “His mastery of the craft, his storytelling, his uncompromising vision, and his humanity, shine through his work. My greatest hope is that the next generation of Indigenous filmmakers will pick up the torch and honour his legacy by being equally uncompromising in the realization of their vision.”

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

