Harlingen, TX

PD: Suspect identified in Harlingen aggravated robbery

By Alejandra Yanez
 4 days ago

HARLINGEN, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — The suspect in an aggravated robbery that sent two Harlingen schools on secure alert Wednesday has been identified and arrested by police.

The Harlingen Police Department arrested Jasper Austin Abernathy, 22, Wednesday on a charge of aggravated robbery and an outstanding felony warrant from the U.S. Marshals office.

UPDATE: Harlingen PD arrests man who broke into vehicle near HCISD schools

According to police, Abernathy forced entry into a person’s car by breaking the window. The victim then confronted Abernathy, which caused him to threaten to shoot the victim, police added.

The victim told police a man was holding a gun and that they feared for their life. Police say Abernathy closed the door to the car and fled the area with the belongings of the victim.

Upon further investigation, officers responded to the area and reviewed the security video that showed Abernathy, police said. Officers located the suspect at a nearby residence and took him into custody without incident.

Abernathy’s bond is set at $100,000.

Edinburg woman charged with brother’s murder, gets $1 million bond

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg woman accused of fatally shooting her brother while “allegedly playing” with a handgun is facing a charge of murder. Carmen Del Crystal Arigullin, 21, was arraigned Monday on a charge of murder. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral, Arigullin was playing with a black handgun, which […]
EDINBURG, TX
Angry man at hospital arrested after punching nurse, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man refused to leave the hospital and assaulted a nurse, according to Brownsville police. Enrique Rangel, 51, was taken into custody at approximately 3 a.m. Monday at the 1000 block of West Jefferson Street on a charge of assault on EMS personnel, the Brownsville Police Department stated in a […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
McAllen man threatened to burn house with children inside, police allege

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested a man they alleged set a sofa on fire and threatened to burn down a house with children inside. Miguel Cardenas Jr. was arrested on charges of arson causing bodily injury/death, abandon endanger child, terroristic threat and criminal trespass, according to Hidalgo County records. A police offense report obtained by ValleyCentral details […]
MCALLEN, TX
CCSO: Gunfire outside apartment complex, investigation underway

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office are investigating gunfire that occurred outside an apartment complex in Brownsville. The gun shots were heard at approximately 3:14 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12 at the 2200 block of Avenida Delia in Cameron Park, according to the press release by Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza. Residents reported […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
Woman charged with murder in connection with brother's shooting death in Edinburg

A woman has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of her brother in Edinburg on Saturday, according to court records. Carmen Del Crystal Arigullin, 21, was charged with murder, a first-degree felony, on Monday. Bond was set at $1 million. On Saturday at about 11 p.m.,...
Man arrested after breaking grandmother’s door, sheriff says

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man was arrested after punching the door of his grandmother’s house, Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza said in a press release. Authorities allege 23-year-old Enrique Aaron Villarreal forced his way into is grandmother’s home Wednesday, according to a news release from Garza’s office. Deputies responded at the 2500 block […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
Mission motorcycle accident sends rider to hospital ICU

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman riding a motorcycle Monday morning in Mission was struck by a Jeep, the Mission Police Department said. The collision happened Monday morning on Union Avenue and eastbound Frontage Road. Authorities received the call at 7:11 a.m. The woman’s identity has not been made public. Police said she was taken […]
MISSION, TX
Guilty Plea Entered By One Of Three Hidalgo County Suspects In 2019 Drug-Related Killing

A Mission-area man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for the kidnap-killing of an apparent drug-trafficking acquaintance. The sentence against 23-year-old Alfredo Huerta was handed down Friday after he pleaded guilty to a charge of capital murder in the shooting death of 22-year-old Fernando Garza more than three years ago. Garza’s body was found July 27th 2019 in an orchard off of Iowa Road west of Moore Air Field.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
Person Of Interest Identified In Nahomi Rodriguez Killing

More than six years later, Harlingen police homicide detectives say they’ve identified a person of interest in the killing Nahomi Rodriguez. The 19-year-old Rodriguez had disappeared early the morning of July 17th 2016 after getting off of work at a Harlingen McDonald’s. She remained missing for nine months until a farmer discovered her remains – alongside an irrigation ditch outside of Rio Hondo. The morning she vanished, Rodriguez was seen on the restaurant’s security camera video getting into a small light-colored SUV.
HARLINGEN, TX
Police: Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in Mission

Mission police are investigating a motorcycle crash that sent a woman to the hospital Monday morning. Police received a call about the crash on the Frontage Road near Stewart Road at about 7 a.m. Preliminary investigation reveals a Jeep hit a motorcycle driven by a 52-year-old woman, according to Art...
MISSION, TX
Border Patrol, local law enforcement arrest 250 people in one day in Valley

EDINBURG, Texas — (ValleyCentral) Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents, with state and local law enforcement departments, intercepted seven smuggling events that lead to the arrest of 250 people, authorities announced Friday. According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station surveillance camera on Wednesday observed […]
EDINBURG, TX
