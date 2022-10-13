Read full article on original website
Related
local21news.com
Cyclist hit by vehicle in Lititz taken to hospital, police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Lititz Borough Police Department patrol investigated a female bicyclist that was struck by a vehicle on October 15, shortly after 5 p.m. The incident took place on North Broad Street and Lincoln Avenue. Police say the vehicle attempted to turn left on North Broad Street while the woman was riding east along East Lincoln Avenue.
local21news.com
Identity of driver killed in York County crash released
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials have released the name of the driver killed in a single vehicle crash on Thursday morning in York County. According to authorities, 77-year-old James Bygall of Chanceford Township died in the Windsor Township Crash. Bygall was driving on Penn Street in the Borough...
Here’s why traffic is moving very slowly on I-81N in Dauphin and Cumberland counties
Traffic is moving very slowly and in some places not really moving at all from Harrisburg to around Exit 61 in Hampden Township on Interstate 81 North. And if you’re wondering why, it’s because of planned construction. The construction is expected to take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
skooknews.com
Multi-Vehicle Pileup Closes Westbound Interstate 78 in Berks County
A crash has closed Interstate 78 westbound in Berks County on Friday morning. The crash occurred just before 8:00am near the exit 35/Lenhartsville just east of Hamburg. As of 9:15am, eastbound lanes of Interstate 78 were closed at the Fogeslville exit. Eastbound is open but traffic is backed up to the Hamburg exit.
Car crashes into building in Luzerne County
PITTSTON, Pa. — Clean-up is underway at one business in Luzerne County after a car crashed into its storefront. A vehicle crashed into Sports Page Great Haircuts for Men and Boys on William Street around 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon. There is no word yet on any injuries, and the...
local21news.com
Early morning robbery, police respond
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — At 4:24 a.m., on Oct. 17, the Columbia Borough Police responded to Turkey Hill on Linden Street for a robbery. The individual was described to police as a white male, 5-foot-4 in height, wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie, a camo facemask, glasses, and a black hat on.
ems1.com
Pa. ambulance involved in fatal 3-vehicle crash
LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. — A Minersville EMS ambulance was involved in a crash in Lehigh County that claimed one life and sent another person to a hospital. The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. on Route 309 in Lynn Twp., just north of Mountain Road and about 2 miles south of the Schuylkill County line.
WGAL
Two people displaced by Dauphin County fire
Crews in Dauphin County were called to the scene of a house fire just before 6 a.m. Sunday. Emergency dispatchers say the fire was in the 4400 block of Union Deposit Road in Colonial Park. According to the Colonial Park Fire Chief, there was heavy flames and smoke coming from...
local21news.com
Harrisburg firefighters return from helping on Task Force One following Hurricane Ian
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Pennsylvania’s Task Force 1 returned home from Fort Myers, Florida on Wednesday after helping with Hurricane Ian search and rescue efforts. Zachary Miller, Aldo Morelli, and Jeremy Saul are firefighters at the Bureau of Fire in Harrisburg and are also members of the task force team that was deployed for 16 days.
local21news.com
Three arrested for late September shooting at warehouse party in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — On Oct. 10, the Harrisburg Bureau of Police arrested Leuri Bido Bido for their connection to the Sept. 25 shooting in the 2300 block of Woodlawn Street. Additionally, on Oct. 14, police arrested Dayfel Carvajal-Ferreras and Yunio Fernandez-Morales for their connection to the shooting. Multiple people...
WGAL
Lancaster County barn damaged by fire Friday night
A Lancaster County barn was damaged by a fire late Friday night. Crews were called to the area of Pool Road and West Metzler Road in West Earl Township around 11:30 p.m. The fire was quickly upgraded to a second alarm. According to emergency dispatchers, it took more than an...
wdac.com
Life Lost In York County Crash
YORK COUNTY – A single vehicle crash in York County has claimed a life. State Police responded yesterday around 11:30 a.m. to the area of 20 N. Penn Street in Windsor Borough. According to authorities, a 77-year-old man was northbound and negotiating a right hand curve when it’s believed he suffered a medical event causing him to lose control of the vehicle. The vehicle struck a telephone pole. The unidentified man died at the scene. The York County Coroner ruled the death as accidental. His identity is to be released later today.
Route 309 reopens after fatal 3-vehicle wreck involving ambulance in Lehigh County, police say (UPDATE)
UPDATE: Driver in Route 309 crash involving ambulance died of injuries, coroner says. A fatal crash shut Route 309 early Thursday afternoon in Lynn Township, authorities report. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio confirmed his office had been requested at the crash scene. The coroner’s office only responds to deaths....
WGAL
Man dies in vehicle crash in York County
WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The York County Coroner's office was called to a single-vehicle crash in York County on Thursday afternoon. The crash happened on the first block of N. Penn Street in Windsor Township around 11:32 a.m. According to the York County Coroner's Office, a 77-year-old male died...
WGAL
Tractor-trailer, trash truck collide in Lancaster County
WEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A tractor-trailer and a trash truck collided in Lancaster County. Police said the crash happened shortly before 1:45 p.m. Thursday at Lampeter Road and Lincoln Highway East in West Lampeter Township. Emergency dispatchers said the trash truck caught fire, and a hazmat team responded...
local21news.com
Pedestrian struck in Dauphin County, officials say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Authorities in Dauphin County are investigating after a pedestrian was struck on Wednesday evening. According to officials, it happened by the Burger King near Mountain Road and Route 22 in Lower Paxton Township. There is no word on the condition of the pedestrian.
local21news.com
Missing 14-year-old last seen in Lancaster City
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Lancaster City Bureau of Police are looking for a missing 14-year-old boy, Savion Patterson. He was last seen on his front porch on the 400 block of New Holland Ave. on Oct. 15 at 2:30 a.m. Anyone who has seen Savion or has information...
Beloved Dad Killed In Multi-Vehicle Crash Involving Tractor-Trailer In Central PA ID'd
The 51-year-old man killed in a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer in central Pennsylvania early in the morning on Tuesday, Oct. 11 has been identified, authorities say. Brian Lee Allison, of Willow Street, died at the scene of the crash, according to Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni and his...
WGAL
Fire damages two homes in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Fire damaged two homes in Harrisburg. Crews were called around 10:45 a.m. Friday to the 2300 block of North Fifth Street. No one was hurt, authorities said. Two people were displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
firststateupdate.com
Pennsylvania Man Killed In Delaware Accident Thursday Night
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a tractor-trailer that occurred in the Ellendale area last night, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said On October 13, 2022, at approximately 7:41 p.m., a white 2015 Freightliner Cascadia pulling a Dorsey flatbed trailer was traveling southbound...
Comments / 0