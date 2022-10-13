ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sofia Richie Upgrades Noir Style in Strapless Dress with Oversized Jacket During Her Bachelorette Trip in Paris

By Melody Rivera
 4 days ago
Sofia Richie spent the first night of her bachelorette trip in Paris with family and friends at Hôtel Plaza Athénée yesterday night.

For the occasion, the model slipped on a black minidress with floor-length fringe detailing hanging from the hem of the dress. She paired the gown with an oversized black satin trench coat, adding an extra touch of glamour to her Parisian look.

Richie accessorized with an assortment of silver bracelets and a gold-linked necklace. She finished the look with a small gray Hermès handbag that featured a gold clasp.

The model’s shoes aren’t visible in the photo, but she likely slipped into a pair of strappy sandals or pointy pumps to elevate her ensemble.

Richie kept her blond hair in a sleek high bun with her minimal makeup featuring glowing skin and a nude lip. The model keeps herself up to date with the latest beauty trends as the beauty director for Nude Stix.

The fashion designer was joined on her trip by her sister, Nicole Richie , and her mom, Diane Richie.

The bride-to-be made multiple appearances at this season’s fashion week events. The model was seen sitting front row at the Michael Kors spring 2023 show alongside Lori Harvey , Anne Hathaway and Vanessa Hudgens. She has become a fashion icon throughout the years modeling for notable brands like Tommy Hilifiger, Michael Kors, and Adidas.

PHOTOS: Sofia Richie’s Best Street Style Looks of All Time

