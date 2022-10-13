Read full article on original website
iredellfreenews.com
Town of Mooresville opens long-awaited West Branch library (Photos)
Thursday marked a special day for southern Iredell Countybresidents as the new Mooresville Public Library West Branch held its grand opening and provided guided tours of the new facility. Mooresville Mayor Mile Atkins, Mooresville commissioners Bobby Compton, Eddie Dingler, Tommy Deweese, Thurmond Houston, Lisa Qualls, and Gary West, State Librarian...
WBTV
Grand opening held recently for new Midland Logistics Park in Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation and the Aberdeen Carolina & Western Railway recently hosted the grand opening of the Midland Logistics Park in Midland. Located on Highway 24/27, the Midland Multi-Modal Industrial Park will be developed into a major logistics hub serving both the...
Man risks life to save wife after house caught fire in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — A Gastonia man risked his own life to save his wife when their home caught fire. Firefighters said the Clarks were seconds from death, but they are now in intensive care at the Baptist Burn Center in Winston-Salem. Channel 9′s Ken Lemon learned Ella Clark, 72, and Charles Clark, 73, are in stable condition, but the husband who used his body as a shield for his wife isn’t recovering as fast.
WBTV
Free virtual Fair Housing event in Concord coming Thursday
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County, the City of Concord, and the City of Kannapolis are teaming up to offer a free virtual fair housing webinar on Thursday, October 20, 2022. The event is a joint collaboration with the Fair Housing Project, a project of Legal Aid of North Carolina, Inc. Anyone interested in learning more about fair housing laws, their rights, and protections against discrimination are encouraged to attend. Sessions are being offered in both English and Spanish.
athleticbusiness.com
Town Slaps Local YMCA With Daily Fines for Hosting Farmers Market
Mooresville, N.C., has been levying a daily fine on the local Lowe's YMCA for hosting a farmer's market that the town deems. to be a “full-time retail establishment,” not an “outdoor seasonal sales market." Josh's Farmers Market currently operates in the outside beside Lowe's YMCA. However, as...
lakenormanpublications.com
PHOTOS: 2022 Lincoln County Apple Festival returns to downtown streets
LINCOLNTON – Main Street in Lincolnton was once again brimming with activity under clear-blue skies Saturday for the 50th edition of the Lincoln County Apple Festival. Vendors sold apples and apple-based pastries, but also other produce, with something for the entire family. – Photos by Joseph Brymer.
WBTV
Pickup truck plows into Walmart in Alexander County, fire department says
Burke County crews rescue hiker after 45-foot fall, on-site blood transfusion. Personnel determined that due to the nature of the patient’s injuries, they would need whole blood before they could be taken out of the woods. Group continues push to remove ‘Red Raider’ mascot from Gaston County school...
'It's out of our hands' Charlotte native loses car to Hurricane Ian's surge in hospital parking lot where she works
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte native, Mandy Groulx, has been living in Fort Myers, Florida for just over a year, where she works as a child life specialist in the pediatric intensive care unit at a children's hospital. The East Carolina University graduate admitted to WCNC's Jane Monreal, she didn't...
Rowan-Salisbury school district bus involved in wreck on Long Ferry Road
SALISBURY, N.C. — A Rowan-Salisbury school district bus was involved in a wreck Monday morning in Salisbury. It happened on Long Ferry Road near I-85 around 7 a.m. A Channel 9 crew at the scene could see a school bus in the middle lane of the road with damage on the left side of the bus and students being transported into another bus.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Changes to Iredell County Animal Services ordinance raise questions
As the Iredell County Board of Commissioners is set to vote on proposed changes to the animal control ordinance, there is support for the updates to the rules but also questions from some people if more should be done. Kristian Hernandez of Iredell County Animal Services said the goal is...
NCDOT names stretch of Stanly County highway after jazz icon
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — Stanly County native and jazz saxophonist Lou Donaldson was honored in his hometown earlier this week. The 95-year-old -- nicknamed “Sweet Poppa Lou” -- was recognized by the North Carolina Department of Transportation during a ceremony in Badin on Thursday morning. A five-mile...
What does 2022’s Woolly Worm Festival champ, Porta Potty, say about winter in high country this year?
BANNER ELK, N.C. (WGHP) — The high country can expect the start of winter to be filled with below-average temperatures and snow of more than 3 inches, according to “Porta Potty,” the 2022 Woolly Worm Champion. Porta Potty beat out two dozen woolly worms this weekend at the 45th annual Woolly Worm Festival. Around 20,000 […]
WXII 12
2 shot, others hurt fleeing gunfire at homecoming concert
SALISBURY, N.C. — Two people were shot and others were injured as they fled gunfire that broke out at a North Carolina college homecoming concert on Saturday night, officials said. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Officers who were called to...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County real estate transactions: Oct. 2-5
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 2-5. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds. TOP FIVE. From AAA SE Storage II, LLC to Mooresville Self Storage LLC, tract one, 5.106 acres and tract two, metes and bounds, 1238...
Gunshots fired during college homecoming concert in North Carolina
SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police are investigating a shooting on the campus of Livingstone College. The incident occurred Saturday during the school’s homecoming concert at about 11 p.m. Two who were not students at Livingstone were injured in the melee. However, they were not injured in the actual shooting. They were injured fleeing […]
WXII 12
Pastor once declared dead able to squeeze wife’s hand
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Wilkes County pastor who was once declared dead but who’s alive is becoming more responsive, according to his family. Ryan Marlow’s wife, Megan Marlow told WXII 12 that she and her family have been in Tennessee getting additional care for her husband since late September.
Charlotte Stories
3 People Arrested After Stabbing Around South Charlotte Shopping Center
CMPD has just arrested 3 people after a stabbing incident this morning around the Whitehall Commons Shopping Center. According to police, the stabbing took place at roughly 9:30am near the intersection of South Tryon and 485. When police arrived to the scene, they found 1 victim with a stab wound,...
Armed suspects lead 115-mph chase through Hickory with baby in the car
HICKORY, N.C. — Authorities in Burke County say two men are in custody after police found guns and an infant inside a car following a high-speed chase Thursday night that ended in Hickory. According to a statement from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, investigators were first called to an...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County restaurant inspections: Oct. 2-8
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Oct. 2-8. 7-Eleven #41572, 1505 Salisbury Road, Statesville, 96/A. Bae’s Burgers, 246 N. Main St., Mooresville, 97.50/A. Blu Star Grill, 120A Market Place Ave., Mooresville, 98/A. Five Buys Burgers and Fries, 654 F River Highway, Mooresville, 97.50/A. Food...
WBTV
Liver Mush Festival: Back in person for the first time since 2019!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Liver Mush Festival is back in Shelby this weekend for the first time in 3 years!. Event organizers say to get ready for live music, wonderful arts and crafts, and food. It’s fun for all ages! There will be music, an eating contest, a cooking contest, and more.
