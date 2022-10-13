ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Portland, ME

WGME

Maine Cabin Masters lend a hand for Naples food drive

NAPLES (WGME) -- A food drive in Naples had some added star power Friday. Great Northern Docks hosted the event for "Crosswalk Community Outreach" in Naples. Stars of the reality show Maine Cabin Masters were on hand as well. "We love helping the community; we feel grateful that we're in...
NAPLES, ME
WGME

Bike ride raises thousands for Autism Society of Maine

KENNEBUNK (WGME) - About 100 cyclists met in Kennebunk Saturday for the 16th Annual Ride for Autism. Riders could take three different routes that put them on a 50, 25, or 10 mile ride. The ride has bonded cyclists in southern Maine over the years, helping raise thousands for the...
KENNEBUNK, ME
WGME

Gov. Mills to promote $34 million investment in Sanford downtown

SANFORD (WGME) – Governor Janet Mills will be promoting a partnership meant to revitalize Sanford's downtown area Monday. Mills will visit businesses to promote the $34 million Downtown Sanford Village Partnership between the city of Sanford and the Maine DOT. The investment hopes to make downtown Sanford more attractive...
SANFORD, ME
WGME

ECC opens new space, fundraises for low income housing project

PORTLAND (WGME) - Portland's Equality Community Center celebrated the grand opening of their new space on Casco Street Sunday. A block party with live music and food helped kick off a fundraiser to develop a 60-unit affordable housing building to serve the LGBTQ+ community. The new Community Center itself offers...
PORTLAND, ME

