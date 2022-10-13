Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Yarmouth celebrates Soup and Cider Day for first time in two years
NORTH YARMOUTH, Maine — The North Yarmouth Historical Society has always celebrated the harvest with a community cider press and a potluck lunch of soup. COVID definitely put that tradition on hold. But this year, the Soup and Cider Day was back on, and it drew a fair number...
Maine Cabin Masters lend a hand for Naples food drive
NAPLES (WGME) -- A food drive in Naples had some added star power Friday. Great Northern Docks hosted the event for "Crosswalk Community Outreach" in Naples. Stars of the reality show Maine Cabin Masters were on hand as well. "We love helping the community; we feel grateful that we're in...
Police still searching for wanted man after shutting down Lewiston street Sunday
LEWISTON (WGME) – Lewiston police are still looking for a wanted man Monday morning after their search forced them to shut down Oxford Street Sunday. Officers were investigating a weapons complaint when they learned that 21-year-old Abdirahman Duale was inside 116 Oxford Street. Duale is currently wanted for a...
Bike ride raises thousands for Autism Society of Maine
KENNEBUNK (WGME) - About 100 cyclists met in Kennebunk Saturday for the 16th Annual Ride for Autism. Riders could take three different routes that put them on a 50, 25, or 10 mile ride. The ride has bonded cyclists in southern Maine over the years, helping raise thousands for the...
Trial of mother accused of killing 3-year-old Maddox Williams expected to resume Monday
PORTLAND (WGME) – The murder trial of a Midcoast woman accused of killing her three-year-old son is expected to continue Monday. Jessica Trefethen of Stockton Springs, who also goes by Jessica Williams, is charged with depraved indifference murder for the death of her young son, Maddox. An autopsy found...
Gov. Mills to promote $34 million investment in Sanford downtown
SANFORD (WGME) – Governor Janet Mills will be promoting a partnership meant to revitalize Sanford's downtown area Monday. Mills will visit businesses to promote the $34 million Downtown Sanford Village Partnership between the city of Sanford and the Maine DOT. The investment hopes to make downtown Sanford more attractive...
ECC opens new space, fundraises for low income housing project
PORTLAND (WGME) - Portland's Equality Community Center celebrated the grand opening of their new space on Casco Street Sunday. A block party with live music and food helped kick off a fundraiser to develop a 60-unit affordable housing building to serve the LGBTQ+ community. The new Community Center itself offers...
Wildlife experts say bear is still roaming around Windham neighborhood
WINDHAM (WGME) -- A bear is still hanging around Windham. Maine wildlife officials say they have been trying to trap the bear since Tuesday. Officials say the bear is hanging around a neighborhood where it is raiding bird feeders and trying to get into garbage. They set up a trap...
Portland Mayor Kate Snyder to deliver 'State of the City' address Monday
PORTLAND (WGME) – Portland Mayor Kate Snyder is expected to deliver the annual "State of the City" address Monday. Attendance is open to the public for the event. It will take place in the council chambers on the second floor of city hall and will also be available over Zoom.
