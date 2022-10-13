ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Alumni awards recognize outstanding service to ECU

By Shawn Moore, ECU News Services
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04SWn1_0iXzhWxW00

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Six East Carolina University alumni and friends will be recognized by the ECU Alumni Association over homecoming weekend.

The ECU alumni awards celebrate individuals who demonstrate outstanding service to the university and accomplishments in their careers. This year’s class will be honored at A Purple and Gold Evening: ECU Alumni Awards & Dinner on Friday.

Outstanding Alumni Awards

Dr. Jose Garcia ’01 is the Greene County Schools science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education director. He leads three STEM Schools of Distinction, facilitates a regional STEM Teacher Leadership Academy, supervises summer STEM camps, and has received numerous awards as a teacher, leader and member of professional organizations including Greene County Teacher of the Year in 2009-2010.

Jessica Holton ’03 is a licensed clinical social worker who has served in state, local and national leadership roles in the National Association of Social Workers. Holton has worked extensively with individuals who have experienced chronic stressors, adversities and traumas. She also has donated hundreds of pro bono hours for psychotherapy sessions for uninsured or underinsured clients. Holton received an ECU 40 Under 40 Leadership Award in 2018.

Dr. Joshua Sonett ’88 is professor and chief of thoracic surgery at New York-Presbyterian Hospital/Columbia University Medical Center and the director of the Price Family Center for Comprehensive Chest Care and Esophageal Center. Sonett is known for his work as the operative surgeon for former President Bill Clinton following a quadruple bypass. A leader in minimally invasive treatment of lung and esophageal diseases, Sonett developed an extended donor lung transplant criteria protocol that saves people’s lives worldwide.

Virgil Clark ’50 Distinguished Service Award

Michael McShane ’66 is a lecturer at the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics. During his 40-year career in Washington, he has been involved in 11 presidential campaigns, served as a legislative and security advisor, and as lead advance on numerous state department and White House visits and events. At former ECU Chancellor Richard Eakin’s request, McShane implemented and managed the transfer of the Voice of America Site C to ECU. The site is used by ECU’s biology department, ROTC, the AgroMedicine Institute and Queen Anne’s Revenge Conservation Laboratory. McShane has also served on several ECU boards and councils.

Honorary Alumni Award

Chris S. Holder has been a longtime advocate for ECU’s Department of Engineering, serving as chair of the Engineering Advisory Board and a past member of the College of Engineering and Technology Advancement Council. Holder is fleet support team site lead/director of Fleet Readiness Center East, a U.S. Navy aviation and maintenance facility at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, which has provided internship and job opportunities for many ECU graduates.

Young Alumni Award

Gray Williams ’13 was the first executive director of the Greenville-Pitt County Sports Commission (Play Greenville, NC Sports), which was founded in 2019 under her leadership. The organization has contributed more than $45 million in economic impact in the last three years. Williams is a certified sports tourism specialist and has received numerous honors including an ECU 40 Under 40 Leadership Award in 2016. She is director of sales for PlayFly.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

PCC participating in inaugural N.C. Educator Pipeline Collaborative cohort

WINTERVILLE, N.C. — Pitt Community College administrators say the college will participate in the inaugural North Carolina Educator Pipeline Collaborative cohort to help ensure the state’s methods of recruiting and preparing educators for its workforce are effective and innovative.     The collaborative, which was launched last week by the Public School Forum of North Carolina […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
WNCT

Students learn about government from local state reps

Students at the Lenoir County Early College High School had the chance to connect with local leaders. Students learn about government from local state …. Students at the Lenoir County Early College High School had the chance to connect with local leaders. Shellfish growers loan program now available. Thread Capital...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

PCCAHT to hold meeting on Thursday

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The Pitt County Coalition Against Human Trafficking will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday at the Oakmont Baptist Church fellowship hall, 1100 Red Banks Road in Greenville. The guest speaker for this session will be Lindley Brickhouse, MSN, RN, administrator at Access East for the Healthy Opportunities Pilot. According to the North […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Shellfish growers loan program now available

Thread Capital and Array Community Development Corporation announced Friday the launch of a new loan program designed to foster shellfish aquaculture in coastal North Carolina. Shellfish growers loan program now available. Thread Capital and Array Community Development Corporation announced Friday the launch of a new loan program designed to foster...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Annual parade part of ECU’s homecoming festivities

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The East Carolina Pirates kicked off gameday for homecoming with a parade Saturday morning. Alumni, students, and fans lined Fifth Street in anticipation of floats, candy and fun. East Carolina outlasts Memphis in 4OT homecoming victory The homecoming committee arrived at 6 a.m. and student groups got there at 7 a.m. […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Kidsfest Spooktacular takes place at convention center

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The 19th annual Kidsfest Spooktacular, held by the Martin-Pitt Partnership for Children kicked off Sunday at the Greenville Convention Center. Children of all ages dressed in costumes and participated in fun activities like a magic show, a fun house, resources, an information booth and of course, candy. Ashley Smith, the public […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Yacht company sends new employees through BCCC apprenticeship

WASHINGTON, N.C.— Large boat orders have picked up and manufacturing companies are frantically trying to keep up with the demand. Local yacht builder Pamlico Yachtworks, LLC (PYW) has found that it needs all its skilled workers on the production line, cutting into its labor-intensive training process, even as it brings on new employees to accelerate […]
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

AMEXCAN holds its biggest event of year at Town Common

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — AMEXCAN’s biggest event of the year kicked off Saturday morning at Town Common in Greenville. The 8th annual AMEXCAN Latino Festival is all about celebrating diversity and sharing the Latino culture with the community. The annual celebration included live performances from different Latino groups, authentic food and local vendors. “You see […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

New record shop opens up in Greenville

A new record store is now open in Uptown Greenville for music lovers. A new record store is now open in Uptown Greenville for music lovers. Two dead after Greene County house fire, SBI assisting …. Two people are dead after a house caught on fire Saturday just after 11...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

No foul play determined in fire that kills two in Greene County

Investigators continue to look into a house fire that killed two people late Saturday in Greene County. No foul play determined in fire that kills two in …. Investigators continue to look into a house fire that killed two people late Saturday in Greene County. Students learn about government from...
GREENE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

‘Duck Dynasty’ star to headline Aces for Autism fundraiser

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — “Duck Dynasty” star and CEO of Duck Commander, Willie Robertson, will be the keynote speaker at the 9th annual Aces for Autism fundraiser. The event will be held Oct. 24 from 7-9 p.m. at the Greenville Convention Center. Robertson is a TV personality, businessman, author and news contributor. He is best […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Busse shoots two-over to lead Pirates

RALEIGH, N.C. – East Carolina sophomore Carter Busse shot a 2-over par 148 to lead East Carolina following team rounds of 296, 298 and 298 for a 54-hole score of 892 (28-over/w8 over par). The two-day, 54-hole event was being played at the pare-72, 7,287-yard Lonnie Poole Golf Course at NC State University. “It was […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Pirates wrap up competition At ITA Carolina Regional

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A run to the quarterfinals in the doubles A1 draw highlighted East Carolina’s participation at the ITA Carolina Regional in Winston-Salem. Ines Bachir and Alisha Hussain teamed up to collect a pair of wins in their bracket, defeating Maggie Pate and Ellie Murphy (Appalachian State) 8-6 and Allie Gretkowski and Gracie Mulville […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

New Bern to have a soft launch for Coastal Cycle Share

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Bikes for everyone! On Wednesday, Coastal Cycle Share will have a soft launch from 4 pm to 6:30 pm. The event will be at Freshwater Beer Company located at 904 Pollock St in New Bern. Bikes are available during this time at a discounted rate for the public to try […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

ECU’s Wood named AAC Defensive Player of Week

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina junior safety Julius Wood has been named the American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week according to an announcement by the league Monday. Additionally, sophomore running back Keaton Mitchell was tabbed to the AAC Weekly Honor Roll. Key moments as ECU comes up big in 4-OT homecoming win, 47-45 […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

East Carolina outlasts Memphis in 4OT homecoming victory

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — C.J. Johnson caught a two-point conversion pass from Holton Ahlers in the fourth overtime and East Carolina outlasted Memphis 47-45 for a wild homecoming victory on Saturday night. CLICK HERE for more at ECUPirates.com Annual parade part of ECU’s homecoming festivities Memphis failed to score in the fourth overtime. Excluding East […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Raleigh man facing robbery charges of New Bern business

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Raleigh man is facing robbery charges after an incident that happened on Monday. Raymond D. Osorio, 32, was arrested by New Bern police and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and resist, obstruct and delay. He was placed in the Craven County Jail under a $60,000 secured bond. […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

WNCT

35K+
Followers
23K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy