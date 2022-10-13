ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Counties most concerned about climate change in Washington

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pOROF_0iXzhV4n00
Jelson25 // Wikimedia Commons

Counties most concerned about climate change in Washington

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening . But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced . Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Washington using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication . Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xQY8M_0iXzhV4n00
Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Garfield County

- Worried about global warming: 55.0%
--- 14.4% lower than Washington average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 40.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.0%
- Total population: 1,695 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HrzlB_0iXzhV4n00
Walter Siegmund // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Wahkiakum County

- Worried about global warming: 56.4%
--- 13.0% lower than Washington average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.0%
- Total population: 3,566 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZuNrr_0iXzhV4n00
Steven Pavlov // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Lewis County

- Worried about global warming: 56.7%
--- 12.7% lower than Washington average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.8%
- Total population: 61,287 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wdYcS_0iXzhV4n00
Publichall // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Lincoln County

- Worried about global warming: 57.5%
--- 12.0% lower than Washington average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 41.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.4%
- Total population: 8,309 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=179ZBj_0iXzhV4n00
Williamborg // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Asotin County

- Worried about global warming: 57.7%
--- 11.7% lower than Washington average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.8%
- Total population: 17,847 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SxihI_0iXzhV4n00
Ruthven78 // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Pend Oreille County

- Worried about global warming: 57.7%
--- 11.7% lower than Washington average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.4%
- Total population: 10,812 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r9DUh_0iXzhV4n00
Richard Bauer // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Stevens County

- Worried about global warming: 58.1%
--- 11.3% lower than Washington average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.6%
- Total population: 35,063 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wJsw2_0iXzhV4n00
formulanone // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Benton County

- Worried about global warming: 58.9%
--- 10.6% lower than Washington average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.0%
- Total population: 144,639 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pOUMT_0iXzhV4n00
U.S. Geological Survey // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Skamania County

- Worried about global warming: 60.1%
--- 9.3% lower than Washington average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.3%
- Total population: 9,511 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lBVBJ_0iXzhV4n00
Thayne Tuason // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Douglas County

- Worried about global warming: 60.1%
--- 9.3% lower than Washington average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.6%
- Total population: 31,031 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38vOFE_0iXzhV4n00
John Stanton // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Columbia County

- Worried about global warming: 60.4%
--- 9.0% lower than Washington average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 44.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.0%
- Total population: 3,212 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UGsMP_0iXzhV4n00
Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Cowlitz County

- Worried about global warming: 61.3%
--- 8.1% lower than Washington average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.0%
- Total population: 82,322 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EpUKf_0iXzhV4n00
Joe Mabel // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Grays Harbor County

- Worried about global warming: 61.5%
--- 7.9% lower than Washington average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.6%
- Total population: 57,845 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0luc0y_0iXzhV4n00
Ron Reiring // Wikicommons

#26. Spokane County

- Worried about global warming: 61.7%
--- 7.7% lower than Washington average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.7%
- Total population: 393,178 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PBnce_0iXzhV4n00
Williamborg // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Franklin County

- Worried about global warming: 62.8%
--- 6.6% lower than Washington average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.7%
- Total population: 61,841 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZlRNl_0iXzhV4n00
Irra // Shutterstock

#24. Grant County

- Worried about global warming: 62.9%
--- 6.6% lower than Washington average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.9%
- Total population: 67,240 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mxjmb_0iXzhV4n00
Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Mason County

- Worried about global warming: 63.4%
--- 6.0% lower than Washington average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.2%
- Total population: 51,384 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WYMEy_0iXzhV4n00
Bouldernavigator // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Okanogan County

- Worried about global warming: 63.4%
--- 6.0% lower than Washington average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.9%
- Total population: 32,227 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lZhil_0iXzhV4n00
Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Pacific County

- Worried about global warming: 63.7%
--- 5.7% lower than Washington average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.0%
- Total population: 18,157 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Mbua_0iXzhV4n00
Jennifer Gottwald // Wikicommons

#20. Chelan County

- Worried about global warming: 64.0%
--- 5.4% lower than Washington average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.3%
- Total population: 58,134 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0izvtN_0iXzhV4n00
MagicalT // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Klickitat County

- Worried about global warming: 64.5%
--- 4.9% lower than Washington average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 41.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.5%
- Total population: 17,492 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tay4D_0iXzhV4n00
SounderBruce // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Pierce County

- Worried about global warming: 64.7%
--- 4.7% lower than Washington average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.1%
- Total population: 670,898 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k5Ypc_0iXzhV4n00
MrX // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Kittitas County

- Worried about global warming: 64.9%
--- 4.5% lower than Washington average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 41.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.6%
- Total population: 37,996 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ljEwr_0iXzhV4n00
Kevmi // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Ferry County

- Worried about global warming: 65.2%
--- 4.2% lower than Washington average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 42.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.9%
- Total population: 6,318 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BYzK1_0iXzhV4n00
Neonstar // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Clallam County

- Worried about global warming: 65.7%
--- 3.7% lower than Washington average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.4%
- Total population: 62,413 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02SknM_0iXzhV4n00
Joe Mabel // Wikicommons

#14. Skagit County

- Worried about global warming: 66.0%
--- 3.4% lower than Washington average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.6%
- Total population: 97,990 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X2Dkl_0iXzhV4n00
Squarestate7 // Wikicommons

#13. Walla Walla County

- Worried about global warming: 66.4%
--- 3.0% lower than Washington average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 40.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.1%
- Total population: 47,598 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wPNjN_0iXzhV4n00
Joe Mabel // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Adams County

- Worried about global warming: 66.7%
--- 2.7% lower than Washington average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.7%
- Total population: 12,698 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YvvsB_0iXzhV4n00
Steve Morgan // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Clark County

- Worried about global warming: 67.3%
--- 2.2% lower than Washington average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.9%
- Total population: 358,351 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zw5B2_0iXzhV4n00
Michael S. Shannon // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Yakima County

- Worried about global warming: 67.3%
--- 2.1% lower than Washington average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.1%
- Total population: 175,351 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pd86q_0iXzhV4n00
Joe Mabel // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Island County

- Worried about global warming: 67.4%
--- 2.0% lower than Washington average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 69.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 42.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.7%
- Total population: 67,719 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j5C0z_0iXzhV4n00
Bluedisk // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Thurston County

- Worried about global warming: 68.2%
--- 1.3% lower than Washington average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.6%
- Total population: 219,356 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XXQjD_0iXzhV4n00
Ilyaunfois // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Whitman County

- Worried about global warming: 68.5%
--- 0.9% lower than Washington average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 70.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 46.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.7%
- Total population: 41,779 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K8sRv_0iXzhV4n00
Adbar // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Jefferson County

- Worried about global warming: 69.2%
--- 0.2% lower than Washington average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 70.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 43.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.0%
- Total population: 27,379 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N4iDZ_0iXzhV4n00
Dcoetzee // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Kitsap County

- Worried about global warming: 69.4%
--- 0.1% lower than Washington average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 69.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 43.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.2%
- Total population: 211,233 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BIZO7_0iXzhV4n00
Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#4. Whatcom County

- Worried about global warming: 70.1%
--- 0.7% higher than Washington average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 71.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 40.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.0%
- Total population: 177,568 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XxgQO_0iXzhV4n00
SounderBruce // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Snohomish County

- Worried about global warming: 70.3%
--- 0.9% higher than Washington average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 70.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.6%
- Total population: 617,134 people

Jelson25 // Wikimedia Commons

#2. San Juan County

- Worried about global warming: 73.0%
--- 3.6% higher than Washington average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 74.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 49.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 69.5%
- Total population: 14,570 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZvWHW_0iXzhV4n00
kan_khampanya // Shutterstock

#1. King County

- Worried about global warming: 75.5%
--- 6.1% higher than Washington average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 78.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 52.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 46.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 69.7%
- Total population: 1,747,405 people

Comments / 0

Related
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy