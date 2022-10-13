Jelson25 // Wikimedia Commons

Counties most concerned about climate change in Washington

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening . But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced . Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Washington using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication . Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.

#39. Garfield County

- Worried about global warming: 55.0%

--- 14.4% lower than Washington average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 40.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.0%

- Total population: 1,695 people

#38. Wahkiakum County

- Worried about global warming: 56.4%

--- 13.0% lower than Washington average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.0%

- Total population: 3,566 people

#37. Lewis County

- Worried about global warming: 56.7%

--- 12.7% lower than Washington average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.8%

- Total population: 61,287 people

#36. Lincoln County

- Worried about global warming: 57.5%

--- 12.0% lower than Washington average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 41.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.4%

- Total population: 8,309 people

#35. Asotin County

- Worried about global warming: 57.7%

--- 11.7% lower than Washington average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.8%

- Total population: 17,847 people

#34. Pend Oreille County

- Worried about global warming: 57.7%

--- 11.7% lower than Washington average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.4%

- Total population: 10,812 people

#33. Stevens County

- Worried about global warming: 58.1%

--- 11.3% lower than Washington average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.6%

- Total population: 35,063 people

#32. Benton County

- Worried about global warming: 58.9%

--- 10.6% lower than Washington average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.0%

- Total population: 144,639 people

#31. Skamania County

- Worried about global warming: 60.1%

--- 9.3% lower than Washington average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.3%

- Total population: 9,511 people

#30. Douglas County

- Worried about global warming: 60.1%

--- 9.3% lower than Washington average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.6%

- Total population: 31,031 people

#29. Columbia County

- Worried about global warming: 60.4%

--- 9.0% lower than Washington average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 44.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.0%

- Total population: 3,212 people

#28. Cowlitz County

- Worried about global warming: 61.3%

--- 8.1% lower than Washington average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.0%

- Total population: 82,322 people

#27. Grays Harbor County

- Worried about global warming: 61.5%

--- 7.9% lower than Washington average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.6%

- Total population: 57,845 people

#26. Spokane County

- Worried about global warming: 61.7%

--- 7.7% lower than Washington average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.7%

- Total population: 393,178 people

#25. Franklin County

- Worried about global warming: 62.8%

--- 6.6% lower than Washington average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.7%

- Total population: 61,841 people

#24. Grant County

- Worried about global warming: 62.9%

--- 6.6% lower than Washington average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.9%

- Total population: 67,240 people

#23. Mason County

- Worried about global warming: 63.4%

--- 6.0% lower than Washington average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.2%

- Total population: 51,384 people

#22. Okanogan County

- Worried about global warming: 63.4%

--- 6.0% lower than Washington average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.9%

- Total population: 32,227 people

#21. Pacific County

- Worried about global warming: 63.7%

--- 5.7% lower than Washington average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.0%

- Total population: 18,157 people

#20. Chelan County

- Worried about global warming: 64.0%

--- 5.4% lower than Washington average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.3%

- Total population: 58,134 people

#19. Klickitat County

- Worried about global warming: 64.5%

--- 4.9% lower than Washington average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 41.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.5%

- Total population: 17,492 people

#18. Pierce County

- Worried about global warming: 64.7%

--- 4.7% lower than Washington average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.1%

- Total population: 670,898 people

#17. Kittitas County

- Worried about global warming: 64.9%

--- 4.5% lower than Washington average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 41.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.6%

- Total population: 37,996 people

#16. Ferry County

- Worried about global warming: 65.2%

--- 4.2% lower than Washington average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 42.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.9%

- Total population: 6,318 people

#15. Clallam County

- Worried about global warming: 65.7%

--- 3.7% lower than Washington average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.4%

- Total population: 62,413 people

#14. Skagit County

- Worried about global warming: 66.0%

--- 3.4% lower than Washington average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.6%

- Total population: 97,990 people

#13. Walla Walla County

- Worried about global warming: 66.4%

--- 3.0% lower than Washington average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 40.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.1%

- Total population: 47,598 people

#12. Adams County

- Worried about global warming: 66.7%

--- 2.7% lower than Washington average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.7%

- Total population: 12,698 people

#11. Clark County

- Worried about global warming: 67.3%

--- 2.2% lower than Washington average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.9%

- Total population: 358,351 people

#10. Yakima County

- Worried about global warming: 67.3%

--- 2.1% lower than Washington average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.1%

- Total population: 175,351 people

#9. Island County

- Worried about global warming: 67.4%

--- 2.0% lower than Washington average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 69.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 42.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.7%

- Total population: 67,719 people

#8. Thurston County

- Worried about global warming: 68.2%

--- 1.3% lower than Washington average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.6%

- Total population: 219,356 people

#7. Whitman County

- Worried about global warming: 68.5%

--- 0.9% lower than Washington average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 70.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 46.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.7%

- Total population: 41,779 people

#6. Jefferson County

- Worried about global warming: 69.2%

--- 0.2% lower than Washington average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 70.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 43.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.0%

- Total population: 27,379 people

#5. Kitsap County

- Worried about global warming: 69.4%

--- 0.1% lower than Washington average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 69.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 43.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.2%

- Total population: 211,233 people

#4. Whatcom County

- Worried about global warming: 70.1%

--- 0.7% higher than Washington average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 71.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 40.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.0%

- Total population: 177,568 people

#3. Snohomish County

- Worried about global warming: 70.3%

--- 0.9% higher than Washington average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 70.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.6%

- Total population: 617,134 people

#2. San Juan County

- Worried about global warming: 73.0%

--- 3.6% higher than Washington average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 74.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 49.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 69.5%

- Total population: 14,570 people

#1. King County

- Worried about global warming: 75.5%

--- 6.1% higher than Washington average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 78.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 52.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 46.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 69.7%

- Total population: 1,747,405 people