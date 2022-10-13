EXCLUSIVE: Islanders owner Jon Ledecky ‘delighted’ for Mathew Barzal’s new deal; talks line between ownership, Lou Lamoriello

Oskar Sundqvist — the self-described "smallest guy" on Detroit Red Wings' Sky Line — made his first goal of the season a thriller. The Wings were without two regulars on Monday against the Los Angeles Kings at Little Caesars Arena, and spent much of the game playing from behind. Sundqvist used his 6-foot-3, 220-pound body to stuff the puck with 40.9 seconds to play in regulation. but the Kings prevailed in overtime, 5-4. ...

DETROIT, MI ・ 18 MINUTES AGO