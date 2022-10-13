ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Counties most concerned about climate change in Arizona

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EPBRY_0iXzhFCP00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g6iWQ_0iXzhFCP00
Elnogalense // Wikimedia Commons

Counties most concerned about climate change in Arizona

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening . But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced . Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Arizona using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication . Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C1tXh_0iXzhFCP00
Africaspotter // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Mohave County

- Worried about global warming: 54.8%
--- 9.4% lower than Arizona average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.7%
- Total population: 171,328 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=256ae2_0iXzhFCP00
Alan Levine // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Gila County

- Worried about global warming: 57.3%
--- 6.9% lower than Arizona average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.2%
- Total population: 42,812 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pe0WF_0iXzhFCP00
Martha.baden // Wikimedia

#13. Yavapai County

- Worried about global warming: 58.5%
--- 5.7% lower than Arizona average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.9%
- Total population: 190,336 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z7V0P_0iXzhFCP00
Wars // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Graham County

- Worried about global warming: 60.0%
--- 4.2% lower than Arizona average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.9%
- Total population: 27,712 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Wuhw_0iXzhFCP00
United States Bureau of Land Management // Wikimedia Commons

#11. La Paz County

- Worried about global warming: 60.2%
--- 4.0% lower than Arizona average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.9%
- Total population: 17,397 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S8jxW_0iXzhFCP00
Bill Morrow // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Greenlee County

- Worried about global warming: 60.2%
--- 4.0% lower than Arizona average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.2%
- Total population: 6,896 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32SnMm_0iXzhFCP00
Clay Gilliland // Flickr

#9. Cochise County

- Worried about global warming: 61.7%
--- 2.5% lower than Arizona average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.6%
- Total population: 98,482 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06evqH_0iXzhFCP00
zeesstof // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Pinal County

- Worried about global warming: 62.4%
--- 1.8% lower than Arizona average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.1%
- Total population: 333,403 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UmTcd_0iXzhFCP00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#7. Maricopa County

- Worried about global warming: 64.1%
--- 0.1% lower than Arizona average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.9%
- Total population: 3,282,749 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Cbnw_0iXzhFCP00
Ixnayonthetimmay // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Navajo County

- Worried about global warming: 65.1%
--- 0.9% higher than Arizona average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.1%
- Total population: 79,818 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4797J5_0iXzhFCP00
Ken Lund // Flickr

#5. Yuma County

- Worried about global warming: 66.6%
--- 2.4% higher than Arizona average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.5%
- Total population: 156,241 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NmhpH_0iXzhFCP00
Andreas F. Borchert // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Apache County

- Worried about global warming: 69.3%
--- 5.0% higher than Arizona average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.3%
- Total population: 51,960 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24C72S_0iXzhFCP00
HildaWeges Photography // Shutterstock

#3. Coconino County

- Worried about global warming: 69.5%
--- 5.3% higher than Arizona average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 51.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.5%
- Total population: 111,970 people

Elnogalense // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Santa Cruz County

- Worried about global warming: 72.2%
--- 8.0% higher than Arizona average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 54.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.1%
- Total population: 33,771 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0asmCB_0iXzhFCP00
Jay Yuan // Shutterstock

#1. Pima County

- Worried about global warming: 73.0%
--- 8.8% higher than Arizona average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 70.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 55.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.9%
- Total population: 810,076 people

Comments / 0

Related
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy