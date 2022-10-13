Elnogalense // Wikimedia Commons

Counties most concerned about climate change in Arizona

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening . But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced . Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Arizona using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication . Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.

#15. Mohave County

- Worried about global warming: 54.8%

--- 9.4% lower than Arizona average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.7%

- Total population: 171,328 people

#14. Gila County

- Worried about global warming: 57.3%

--- 6.9% lower than Arizona average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.2%

- Total population: 42,812 people

#13. Yavapai County

- Worried about global warming: 58.5%

--- 5.7% lower than Arizona average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.9%

- Total population: 190,336 people

#12. Graham County

- Worried about global warming: 60.0%

--- 4.2% lower than Arizona average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.9%

- Total population: 27,712 people

#11. La Paz County

- Worried about global warming: 60.2%

--- 4.0% lower than Arizona average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.9%

- Total population: 17,397 people

#10. Greenlee County

- Worried about global warming: 60.2%

--- 4.0% lower than Arizona average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.2%

- Total population: 6,896 people

#9. Cochise County

- Worried about global warming: 61.7%

--- 2.5% lower than Arizona average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.6%

- Total population: 98,482 people

#8. Pinal County

- Worried about global warming: 62.4%

--- 1.8% lower than Arizona average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.1%

- Total population: 333,403 people

#7. Maricopa County

- Worried about global warming: 64.1%

--- 0.1% lower than Arizona average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.9%

- Total population: 3,282,749 people

#6. Navajo County

- Worried about global warming: 65.1%

--- 0.9% higher than Arizona average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.1%

- Total population: 79,818 people

#5. Yuma County

- Worried about global warming: 66.6%

--- 2.4% higher than Arizona average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.5%

- Total population: 156,241 people

#4. Apache County

- Worried about global warming: 69.3%

--- 5.0% higher than Arizona average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.3%

- Total population: 51,960 people

#3. Coconino County

- Worried about global warming: 69.5%

--- 5.3% higher than Arizona average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 51.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.5%

- Total population: 111,970 people

#2. Santa Cruz County

- Worried about global warming: 72.2%

--- 8.0% higher than Arizona average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 54.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.1%

- Total population: 33,771 people

#1. Pima County

- Worried about global warming: 73.0%

--- 8.8% higher than Arizona average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 70.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 55.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.9%

- Total population: 810,076 people