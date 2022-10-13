ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Counties most concerned about climate change in Maine

Michael Murphy // Wikimedia Commons

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening . But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced . Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Maine using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication . Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.

Magicpiano // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Piscataquis County

- Worried about global warming: 56.9%
--- 8.3% lower than Maine average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.3%
- Total population: 13,926 people

Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Aroostook County

- Worried about global warming: 58.1%
--- 7.1% lower than Maine average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.3%
- Total population: 55,324 people

Halpaugh // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Somerset County

- Worried about global warming: 59.9%
--- 5.3% lower than Maine average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.2%
- Total population: 40,783 people

Magicpiano // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Oxford County

- Worried about global warming: 60.2%
--- 5.0% lower than Maine average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.0%
- Total population: 46,780 people

P199 // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Washington County

- Worried about global warming: 61.9%
--- 3.3% lower than Maine average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.1%
- Total population: 25,497 people

Jon Platek // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Franklin County

- Worried about global warming: 61.9%
--- 3.3% lower than Maine average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.2%
- Total population: 24,569 people

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#10. Penobscot County

- Worried about global warming: 62.8%
--- 2.4% lower than Maine average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.8%
- Total population: 123,987 people

Starspiker // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Androscoggin County

- Worried about global warming: 62.9%
--- 2.3% lower than Maine average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.7%
- Total population: 84,152 people

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Kennebec County

- Worried about global warming: 63.4%
--- 1.8% lower than Maine average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.3%
- Total population: 98,143 people

Bob Pool // Shutterstock

#7. Lincoln County

- Worried about global warming: 64.8%
--- 0.4% lower than Maine average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 69.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.1%
- Total population: 28,479 people

Bruce C. Cooper // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Waldo County

- Worried about global warming: 65.2%
--- 0.0% higher than Maine average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.7%
- Total population: 32,121 people

liz west // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Hancock County

- Worried about global warming: 66.1%
--- 0.9% higher than Maine average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 69.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 41.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.4%
- Total population: 45,168 people

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#4. Cumberland County

- Worried about global warming: 67.0%
--- 1.8% higher than Maine average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 72.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 41.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.6%
- Total population: 237,233 people

Jameslwoodward // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Sagadahoc County

- Worried about global warming: 67.2%
--- 2.1% higher than Maine average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 69.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.9%
- Total population: 28,706 people

Michael Murphy // Wikimedia Commons

#2. York County

- Worried about global warming: 67.4%
--- 2.2% higher than Maine average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.5%
- Total population: 165,553 people

E.J.Johnson Photography // Shutterstock

#1. Knox County

- Worried about global warming: 67.8%
--- 2.6% higher than Maine average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 70.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.0%
- Total population: 32,576 people

