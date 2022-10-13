Michael Murphy // Wikimedia Commons

Counties most concerned about climate change in Maine

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening . But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced . Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Maine using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication . Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.

#16. Piscataquis County

- Worried about global warming: 56.9%

--- 8.3% lower than Maine average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.3%

- Total population: 13,926 people

#15. Aroostook County

- Worried about global warming: 58.1%

--- 7.1% lower than Maine average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.3%

- Total population: 55,324 people

#14. Somerset County

- Worried about global warming: 59.9%

--- 5.3% lower than Maine average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.2%

- Total population: 40,783 people

#13. Oxford County

- Worried about global warming: 60.2%

--- 5.0% lower than Maine average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.0%

- Total population: 46,780 people

#12. Washington County

- Worried about global warming: 61.9%

--- 3.3% lower than Maine average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.1%

- Total population: 25,497 people

#11. Franklin County

- Worried about global warming: 61.9%

--- 3.3% lower than Maine average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.2%

- Total population: 24,569 people

#10. Penobscot County

- Worried about global warming: 62.8%

--- 2.4% lower than Maine average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.8%

- Total population: 123,987 people

#9. Androscoggin County

- Worried about global warming: 62.9%

--- 2.3% lower than Maine average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.7%

- Total population: 84,152 people

#8. Kennebec County

- Worried about global warming: 63.4%

--- 1.8% lower than Maine average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.3%

- Total population: 98,143 people

#7. Lincoln County

- Worried about global warming: 64.8%

--- 0.4% lower than Maine average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 69.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.1%

- Total population: 28,479 people

#6. Waldo County

- Worried about global warming: 65.2%

--- 0.0% higher than Maine average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.7%

- Total population: 32,121 people

#5. Hancock County

- Worried about global warming: 66.1%

--- 0.9% higher than Maine average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 69.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 41.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.4%

- Total population: 45,168 people

#4. Cumberland County

- Worried about global warming: 67.0%

--- 1.8% higher than Maine average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 72.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 41.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.6%

- Total population: 237,233 people

#3. Sagadahoc County

- Worried about global warming: 67.2%

--- 2.1% higher than Maine average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 69.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.9%

- Total population: 28,706 people

#2. York County

- Worried about global warming: 67.4%

--- 2.2% higher than Maine average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.5%

- Total population: 165,553 people

#1. Knox County

- Worried about global warming: 67.8%

--- 2.6% higher than Maine average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 70.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.0%

- Total population: 32,576 people