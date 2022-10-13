Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
'House of the Dragon' Episode 9 Ending Explained: Let's Talk About the Dragon in the Coronation Room
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 9 of House of the Dragon. After the death of Viserys (Paddy Considine), Episode 9 of House of the Dragon, "The Green Council," kicks off with subterfuge and treason. Misinterpreting Viserys’ final words, Alicent (Olivia Cooke) tells her father Otto (Rhys Ifans) that with his dying breath Viserys wanted Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) to be king. Knowing that one single person hearing Viserys’ final words can be questioned and not wanting word to get out to Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) about her father’s death, Otto begins to shut down the palace. He replaces members of the Goldcloaks who are still loyal to Daemon (Matt Smith), Criston (Fabien Frankel) kills Lord Beesbury (Bill Paterson), the only member of the small council who is loyal to Rhaenyra still, servants who know the truth about Viserys’ death are locked up by Larys (Matthew Needham), and Princess Rhaenys (Eve Best) is locked in her room until Aegon is crowned.
Rings of Power Finale Recap: Halbrand and The Stranger's True Identities Revealed — Plus, Who Died?
With its Season 1 finale, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power finally provided answers about the enduring mystery surrounding Halbrand and The Stranger’s true identities, while also laying the groundwork for an even bigger adventure when the Prime Video series returns for Season 2. THE STRANGER | With the mystics — The Dweller (Bridie Sisson), The Ascetic (Kali Kopae) and The Nomad (Edith Poor) — tracking The Stranger, Harfoots Nori, Poppy, Marigold and Sadoc also followed him in the hopes of saving their tall friend from the danger that awaited him. The mystics caught up to the Stranger first, with...
EW.com
House of the Dragon finale trailer teases another major death before season's end
Warning: This article contains spoilers from House of the Dragon season 1, episode 9. Buckle up, because there could be one more character death before the end credits roll on House of the Dragon's first season finale. The teaser trailer for episode 10, which was attached to the ending of...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Star Wars News: ‘Andor’ dazzles with its best episode yet as a hated prequel trilogy actor threatens to expose some dark truths
This article contains spoilers for Andor episode six. Andor episode six — “The Eye” — is here, and its quality underlines that anyone who even remotely considers themselves a Star Wars fan should be watching this show. After two episodes of building up the characters and establishing the stakes, we finally saw the long-awaited heist on the Imperial base and it lived up to every single expectation we had.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Finale Teased SPOILER's Comic-Accurate Costume in Plain Sight
The past two years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have brought some major heroes and villains into the fold, subverting the expectations of their comic-accurate lore along the way. The latest project to do so is She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which wrapped up its first season on Thursday with an Earth-shattering conclusion. The finale featured no shortage of cameo appearances, including Mary MacPherran / Titania (Jameela Jamil), who briefly returned to tussle during the episode's main fight scene. While Jamil's Titania has sported some epic outfits across the season (and even in real life), one blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment from the finale teased one of her comic-accurate looks. Spoilers for Episode 9 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, "Whose Show is This?", below! Only look if you want to know!
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Shows Gruesome Death That Will Rock House Targaryen
Things are starting to heat up on House of the Dragon. HBO's acclaimed Game of Thrones prequel series has spent its first five episodes building the foundation of the conflict within House Targaryen, focusing on the relationships between several key characters and setting the stage for how they'll fall apart in the future. Now, with the sixth episode, that future has arrived. A 10-year time jump took place going into House of the Dragon's sixth episode and this new timeline has wasted no time killing off major characters. One death in particular will have some massive implications later in the story for House Targaryen.
dexerto.com
Rings of Power fans “crying” over The Stranger’s Gandalf line in Episode 8
With the Stranger appearing to be Gandalf in the season finale of Rings of Power, a certain line has left fans crying on Twitter. Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has finally finished its first season, and it’s certainly made an impact. The finale has its highs and lows, one of which involved the identity of the Stranger, the man who crashed into Middle-Earth on a meteor in the first episode.
Tom Felton Distances ‘Harry Potter’ Films From J.K. Rowling: ‘She Wasn’t Part of the Filmmaking Process’ as Much as You Think
“Harry Potter” actor Tom Felton distanced the film franchise from J.K. Rowling in a new interview with The Independent, although he still gave the author credit for being “responsible” for the “Harry Potter” franchise and connecting people “of all ages, of all backgrounds.” Rowling has generated backlash for years due to anti-transgender beliefs. Many of Felton’s co-stars, including Daniel Radcliffe, have condemned Rowling. Felton stopped short of outright doing the same, but he did say he is “pro-human rights across the board.” “First of all, I don’t know enough about the specifics of what anyone said,” Felton said when the subject...
EW.com
She-Hulk head writer explains Bruce's son Skaar's finale debut
Warning: This article contains spoilers about the season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, now streaming on Disney+. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law reminded viewers over and over again who the star of the show was — Jen Walters, a.k.a. the titular She-Hulk herself (Tatiana Maslany) — but a shocking cameo in the season finale has Marvel fans reeling about what could be coming down the pipeline for the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) instead.
‘House of the Dragon’: The Velaryons Are Black for Very Specific Reasons
Despite the anti-Blackness and racism that the actors are facing, there are important reasons why the Velaryons are Black that go beyond diversity.
House of the Dragon's Pivotal Death Was Surprisingly Tough to Watch, and We Have Episode 8 Thoughts
Two significant characters died in Sunday’s House of the Dragon: one of old age/overall infirmity and one of having his skull cleaved in two with a sword. How bizarre to find that I had a much harder time watching the former than I did the latter. House of the Dragon‘s forebear, Game of Thrones, inured its viewers to a certain kind of on-screen violence; just when you thought the camera would pan away and save you from seeing a disgusting coup de grace… it instead zooms in. (And yes, I am thinking of when The Mountain gouged out Oberyn Martell’s eyes with...
Here’s What to Expect from Season 3 of The Witcher
If you haven’t yet tuned in to The Witcher, it’s high time you did. Yes, Henry Cavill as the brooding, ageless monster hunter Geralt is the main draw for many fans, but he’s not the only reason you should watch. This Netflix fantasy series set in a medieval land called the Continent has a Lord of the Rings–meets–Game of Thrones vibe, with plenty of action and racy love scenes. Based on the fantasy books by Andrzek Sapkowsk, the show is one of Netflix’s 10 most watched shows of all time, with viewers streaming 462.5 million hours of Season 2 and besting the most popular series on Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+. Fans have been anxiously awaiting The Witcher Season 3—and we finally have news about its release date.
wegotthiscovered.com
An unsung sci-fi sleeper hit fights back on streaming to force the hand of destiny
You’d have thought a slick and glossy sci-fi thriller boasting an intriguing concept adapted from one of the genre’s undoubted icons that boasted a star-studded cast, gained strong reviews from critics and fans, before recouping its budget two and a half times over at the box office would live long in the memory, but The Adjustment Bureau has long since been left behind by pop culture.
ComicBook
Rings of Power Fans Loved That "Mind F-ck" Twist in Season Finale, "Y'all Did Us So Dirty"
Full spoilers for The Rings of Power will follow! The season one finale of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is now streaming and with it all eight episodes are out in the world, with the identity of some key characters also confirmed. Two key characters had their real identities revealed to the viewers at home, with Halbrand confirmed to be none other than Sauron (as many suspected) and The Stranger confirmed to actual be a Wizard (yes, perhaps even Gandalf the Grey). But what has many people buzzing online is the fact that The Rings of Power pulled a fast one on them at first and had them convinced someone else was Sauron.
Collider
'House of the Dragon': Emma D’Arcy Discusses Matt Smith's "Extraordinary Aura" & Learning From Him
It’s all happening in Westeros at the moment, scheming, family feuds, epic throne room scenes, and fighting for what one loves. At the epicenter of all this drama emanating from HBO’s House of the Dragon are two of the series’ most beloved characters, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) and Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith). The pair of characters have shared a special connection since the beginning of the show when Rhaenyra was played by Milly Alcock. That chemistry has seamlessly transitioned with the introduction of D’Arcy to the role. In a clip, the actor has spoken about the ease with which they have been able to work with Smith and just how easy he makes it.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Brings Makima to Life for the Anime's Debut
Chainsaw Man was the most anticipated new series premiere of the year overall among many circles, and it's hard not to see why thanks to some awesome Makima cosplay helping to hype up the new anime's premiere! Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series has grown to a massive popularity following the end of the first era of the series a few years ago, and it's hard to compare just how popular it's become thanks to the strength and reach of just the manga alone. But now the series will be taking it all to the next level with the debut of its new anime.
theplaylist.net
‘Halloween Ends’: Jamie Lee Curtis’ Last Stand Against Evil Is Ruined By Some Dude Named Corey [The Playlist Podcast]
We said we wouldn’t do it. When we sat down and watched the entire “Halloween” franchise (12 films!) in a week to rank them before “Halloween Ends,” we said we didn’t need to discuss the finale because it was probably going to be just fine and exactly what we expected would happen. Laurie kills Michael. Evil dies tonight! You know the drill. Well, David Gordon Green zigged when we thought he would zag and turned in what we think might be one of the worst “Halloween” films of all time. This warrants a discussion.
People Are Freaking out Over Fan Art of a Live-Action Flounder for the 'Little Mermaid' Adaptation
The live-action adaptations of beloved Disney animated films have already sparked plenty of controversies. Historically, the films have been criticized or flat-out panned for failing to capture the magic of the initial films in lieu of corrective storytelling and shallow attempts at inclusivity. Recently, Disney's live-action Pinocchio was lambasted for...
TVGuide.com
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2: Release Date, Cast, and More
The end is nigh for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1. The Season 1 finale of the Amazon Prime Video fantasy epic will release on Friday, Oct. 14, wrapping up one of television's biggest (and most expensive) debut seasons of all time. With the series hoping to go on for five seasons, Season 1 was just the beginning of a long journey through J.R.R. Tolkien's Second Age of Middle-earth.
IGN
Halloween Ends: Ending Explained, Breakdown and Easter Eggs | Halloween Canon Fodder
Michael Myers returns for the last time in Halloween Ends, the 13th film in the epic horror franchise, but as the title suggests, he finally meets an end that seems pretty impossible to come back from. Even for him. So where does this film leave the Halloween franchise? Join IGN host Kim Horcher for Canon Fodder for the full breakdown, ending explained and all the Easter Eggs we could find.
Comments / 0