WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man convicted of shooting and killing a bar patron in Neenah has filed an appeal. Casey J. Cameron, 39, filed a motion for postconviction relief on Sept. 1. He’s looking for an order to withdraw his “no contest” pleas and to vacate the judgement of conviction. Cameron claims his conviction was the result of “prosecutorial vindictiveness.” The defense states Cameron’s rights to due process under the 14th Amendment were violated.

NEENAH, WI ・ 12 HOURS AGO