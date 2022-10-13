ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saraya Names Who She Is Looking Forward To Working With In AEW

Saraya (Paige in WWE) hasn't wrestled since December 2017 after she suffered a neck injury that caused her to retire. Before her December 2017 injury, she had missed a year and a half of action (June 2016 - December 2017) with a neck injury. Saraya joined AEW at AEW Dynamite...
Shawn Spears Discusses His Absence From AEW, Comments On His Return

Shawn Spears opens up on his absence from All Elite Wrestling. Before he returned on the October 12 episode of AEW Dynamite, Spears hadn't competed on AEW TV since the May 25 episode of Dynamite, where he lost to Wardlow in a Steel Cage Match. He reunited with FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) this past Wednesday, and the trio defeated The Embassy ( Brian Cage, Kaun and Toa Liona) in the main event of Friday's episode of Rampage. WardJoe (Samoa Joe and Wardlow) saved the trio from a beatdown at the hands of The Kingdom (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Maria Kanellis) and The Embassy.
More On Sammy Guevara-Andrade Altercation, AEW Stars Were Frustrated Even Before

Another backstage altercation took place in All Elite Wrestling. Sources familiar with the situation claim that at the October 5 AEW Dynamite show, there was an "altercation" between Andrade and Sammy Guevara. The two had taken shots at each other in interviews and on social media throughout the week, and it came to a head at the Dynamite tapings.
WWE Raw Producers For October 8, Backstage News

- Judgment Day vs. Rey Mysterio & AJ Styles: Jamie Noble. - Matt Riddle, Seth Rollins face off: Jason Jordan. - Raw Women's Title contract signing: Petey Williams. - At one point, Judgment Day vs. AJ Styles & Rey Mysterio was discussed to Main event the show. - Not that...
WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Producers

Fightful has learned the following producers for WWE Extreme Rules:. - Strap Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross: Michael Hayes. - Ladder Match: Bianca Belair vs. Bayley: Petey Williams. - I Quit Match: Edge vs. Finn Balor: Jamie Noble. - Fight Pit: Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins: Adam Pearce. This...
Preliminary Viewership And Key Demo Rating Holds Steady For WWE SmackDown On 10/14/22

Preliminary numbers are in for the October 14 episode of WWE SmackDown. On October 15, Spoiler TV reported that WWE SmackDown on October 14 averaged 2.129 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. The first hour drew 2.175 million viewers while the second hour drew 2.149 million viewers. This number is down slightly from the preliminary numbers for the October 7 episode of WWE SmackDown, which came in at 2.133 million viewers.
William Regal Interview With Tony Schiavone Set For 10/18 AEW Dynamite

William Regal is set to sit down with Tony Schiavone on the October 18 episode of AEW Dynamite. The announcement was made via All Elite Wrestling's Twitter account earlier today. Regal, who is the figure head of the Blackpool Combat Club, has been involved in multiple storylines as of late. Most notably, Regal pulled out a signature pair of brass knuckles when staring down MJF on October 5 episode of Dynamite.
WWE RAW Results (10/17/22): Brock Lesnar Appears, Elias Returns, United States Title Match, More

Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for Monday Night RAW (10/17/22)!. We will be bringing you the full results of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Tonight's episode will feature an appearance by Brock Lesnar after he cost Bobby Lashley the WWE United States Championship last week. Speaking of the WWE United States Championship, Seth Rollins will defend his newly-won prize against Matt Riddle. Also, Elias returns tonight and it remains to be seen whether or not he will reference Ezekiel, Elrod, or anyone else.
The Judgment Day Challenges The O.C. To A Match At WWE Crown Jewel, The O.C. Accepts

The Judgment Day is set to battle The O.C. at Crown Jewel. After successfully making their in-ring return on the October 17 edition of WWE Raw, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows were celebrating their victory with AJ Styles in the middle of the ring. This prompted The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio) to come out and make an official challenge to The O.C for the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event.
Kazuchika Okada Discusses Training NJPW Recruits

Kazuchika Okada is looking to take the next generation under his wing. Okada is still the face of New Japan Pro-Wrestling and one of the most decorated wrestlers in NJPW history. At the age of 34, Okada isn't showing signs of slowing down, but he has an eye on future stars.
The Gunns (Austin & Colten Gunn) Discuss Joining The Firm

Austin & Colten Gunn talk about the luxuries that have been afforded them since joining The Firm. About a month ago, The Firm was introduced to All Elite Wrestling. The faction, which is a stable on retainer for MJF, includes big names such as The Gunns, Lee Moriarty, Ethan Page, and W. Morrissey. The group is also headed by Stokely Hathaway.
