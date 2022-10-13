Read full article on original website
Related
Saraya Names Who She Is Looking Forward To Working With In AEW
Saraya (Paige in WWE) hasn't wrestled since December 2017 after she suffered a neck injury that caused her to retire. Before her December 2017 injury, she had missed a year and a half of action (June 2016 - December 2017) with a neck injury. Saraya joined AEW at AEW Dynamite...
LA Knight Puts WWE On Notice, The Firm Wins Matt Hardy's Contract | WWE SD x AEW Recap
Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, October 14, 2022. - LA Knight competed in his first match since he dropped the Max Dupri moniker and defeated his former Maximum Male Model client månsôör. After the match, he put the roster on notice.
Shawn Spears Discusses His Absence From AEW, Comments On His Return
Shawn Spears opens up on his absence from All Elite Wrestling. Before he returned on the October 12 episode of AEW Dynamite, Spears hadn't competed on AEW TV since the May 25 episode of Dynamite, where he lost to Wardlow in a Steel Cage Match. He reunited with FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) this past Wednesday, and the trio defeated The Embassy ( Brian Cage, Kaun and Toa Liona) in the main event of Friday's episode of Rampage. WardJoe (Samoa Joe and Wardlow) saved the trio from a beatdown at the hands of The Kingdom (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Maria Kanellis) and The Embassy.
More On Sammy Guevara-Andrade Altercation, AEW Stars Were Frustrated Even Before
Another backstage altercation took place in All Elite Wrestling. Sources familiar with the situation claim that at the October 5 AEW Dynamite show, there was an "altercation" between Andrade and Sammy Guevara. The two had taken shots at each other in interviews and on social media throughout the week, and it came to a head at the Dynamite tapings.
WWE Raw Producers For October 8, Backstage News
- Judgment Day vs. Rey Mysterio & AJ Styles: Jamie Noble. - Matt Riddle, Seth Rollins face off: Jason Jordan. - Raw Women's Title contract signing: Petey Williams. - At one point, Judgment Day vs. AJ Styles & Rey Mysterio was discussed to Main event the show. - Not that...
WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Producers
Fightful has learned the following producers for WWE Extreme Rules:. - Strap Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross: Michael Hayes. - Ladder Match: Bianca Belair vs. Bayley: Petey Williams. - I Quit Match: Edge vs. Finn Balor: Jamie Noble. - Fight Pit: Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins: Adam Pearce. This...
Preliminary Viewership And Key Demo Rating Holds Steady For WWE SmackDown On 10/14/22
Preliminary numbers are in for the October 14 episode of WWE SmackDown. On October 15, Spoiler TV reported that WWE SmackDown on October 14 averaged 2.129 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. The first hour drew 2.175 million viewers while the second hour drew 2.149 million viewers. This number is down slightly from the preliminary numbers for the October 7 episode of WWE SmackDown, which came in at 2.133 million viewers.
Dominik Brags About Sending His Dad Away From WWE Raw, Zelina Vega Raps, More | Fight Size Update
Here is your fight size update for Saturday, October 15, 2022:. - Rey Mysterio is now officially on SmackDown and as a result, his son Dominik has taken over a signing that corresponds with an upcoming episode of Monday Night Raw. On Twitter, Dominik used the news to brag about sending his father away from Monday Night Raw.
10/14 AEW Rampage Sees Uptick In Viewership, Key Demo Rating Also Rises
Viewership numbers are in for the 10/14 edition of AEW Rampage. Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage averaged 458,000 viewers on October 14. This number is up from the 404,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday. The 18 to 49 demographic rating came in at 0.17, which is up...
NXT Level Up Results (10/14): Tank Ledger Teams With Ikemen Jiro, Ivy Nile In Action
WWE aired the latest episode of NXT Level Up on October 14. Matches were taped at the WWE Performance Center on October 11. The show aired on Peacock. Full results and highlights are below. NXT Level Up Results (10/14) - Tank Ledger & Ikemen Jiro def. Duke Hudson & Bryson...
William Regal Interview With Tony Schiavone Set For 10/18 AEW Dynamite
William Regal is set to sit down with Tony Schiavone on the October 18 episode of AEW Dynamite. The announcement was made via All Elite Wrestling's Twitter account earlier today. Regal, who is the figure head of the Blackpool Combat Club, has been involved in multiple storylines as of late. Most notably, Regal pulled out a signature pair of brass knuckles when staring down MJF on October 5 episode of Dynamite.
Rosa Mendes Says The Only Way She Would Compete In A WWE Royal Rumble Match Is For Charity
Rosa Mendes talks about competing in one more match. Royal Rumble surprises have become a staple of the annual tradition and ever since 2018, that has also meant several comebacks for women competitors with the addition of the Women's Royal Rumble Match. Over the years, names like The Bella Twins,...
AEW Dark: Elevation Stream And Results (10/17): Athena, Kip Sabian, Penelope Ford, More In Action
The October 17 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation premieres at 7 p.m. ET on the AEW YouTube channel. Complete results can be seen below, and the full stream can be seen above. AEW Dark: Elevation (10/17) Athena defeated Jody Threat. Frankie Kazarian defeated Matt Blackmon. Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh...
RJ City Renames Wardlow, Dax Harwood Praises Aussie Open Bout, Rosemary Thanks IMPACT | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Sunday, October 16, 2022. - On the latest episode of Hey! (EW), Wardlow increases the female demographic for AEW and RJ City offers to reveal some of the names he could have been saddled with in another company. Check out the full video above.
Bobby Lashley Pitched To Gain Weight For 'Severe Depression' Storyline Over A Year Ago
Bobby Lashley is the All Mighty and looks like he's chiseled out of stone. Lashley is one of the strongest and most athletic competitors in WWE with a look second to none. Though Lashley is in great shape and stays that way through his workout and diet regiment, he has entertained the idea of putting on weight for storyline purposes.
WWE RAW Results (10/17/22): Brock Lesnar Appears, Elias Returns, United States Title Match, More
Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for Monday Night RAW (10/17/22)!. We will be bringing you the full results of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Tonight's episode will feature an appearance by Brock Lesnar after he cost Bobby Lashley the WWE United States Championship last week. Speaking of the WWE United States Championship, Seth Rollins will defend his newly-won prize against Matt Riddle. Also, Elias returns tonight and it remains to be seen whether or not he will reference Ezekiel, Elrod, or anyone else.
The Judgment Day Challenges The O.C. To A Match At WWE Crown Jewel, The O.C. Accepts
The Judgment Day is set to battle The O.C. at Crown Jewel. After successfully making their in-ring return on the October 17 edition of WWE Raw, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows were celebrating their victory with AJ Styles in the middle of the ring. This prompted The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio) to come out and make an official challenge to The O.C for the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event.
WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 4 Results (10/8): The Beast Defends WOW Title
WOW Women of Wrestling aired season four, episode four of its show on October 8. The show aired in syndication on CBS-affiliated networks. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) and highlights are below. WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 4 Results (10/8) - WOW Tag Team Championships Tournament Semi Final:...
Kazuchika Okada Discusses Training NJPW Recruits
Kazuchika Okada is looking to take the next generation under his wing. Okada is still the face of New Japan Pro-Wrestling and one of the most decorated wrestlers in NJPW history. At the age of 34, Okada isn't showing signs of slowing down, but he has an eye on future stars.
The Gunns (Austin & Colten Gunn) Discuss Joining The Firm
Austin & Colten Gunn talk about the luxuries that have been afforded them since joining The Firm. About a month ago, The Firm was introduced to All Elite Wrestling. The faction, which is a stable on retainer for MJF, includes big names such as The Gunns, Lee Moriarty, Ethan Page, and W. Morrissey. The group is also headed by Stokely Hathaway.
Fightful
14K+
Followers
32K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0