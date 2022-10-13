Read full article on original website
FBI enters search for missing Iowa woman
Sioux City Community Policing Sergeant Thomas Gill told KCAU 9 Monday morning that the FBI has gotten involved in the search for Brenda Payer.
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Jaison Clinkenbeard, 44, Sioux City, felon in possession of a firearm; sentenced Oct. 13, five years prison suspended, three years probation. Steven Mathes, 68, Onawa, Iowa, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Oct. 12, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Ashley Kay Williams, 31, Sioux City,...
Sioux City Journal
MUGSHOT: Siouxland fugitive sought for escaping treatment facility
SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:. * Nevitt Taylor, 21. Taylor is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 230 pounds and is wanted by the Iowa Department of Corrections for escaping from a Sioux City regional treatment facility. Taylor's original conviction was for robbery in the second degree.
nwestiowa.com
Hawarden man pleads to two meth charges
SIOUX CITY—A 29-year-old Hawarden man who conspired to distribute methamphetamine and distributed meth pleaded guilty Wednesday, Oct. 12, in federal court in Sioux City. Jose Duenas-Topete was convicted of one count of conspiracy to distribute meth and one count of distributing meth. At the plea hearing, Duenas-Topete admitted that...
kiwaradio.com
Lots Of Relatively Fresh Faces On Sheldon Police Department
Sheldon, Iowa — After a string of retirements, most of the officers on the Sheldon Police Department are new to the department. Sheldon Police Chief Scott Burtch tells us about it. He says the officers have varying levels of experience. Chief Burtch goes through the roster for us. He...
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Reckless Driver Arrested
Yesterday at approximately 2:00 am, a Storm Lake Police Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1100 Block of Lincoln Road for observed reckless driving. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 31-year-old Demetrick Lewis, of Storm Lake. Police allege that Lewis showed signs of alcohol impairment as well as having a revoked driving status in the State of Iowa.
stormlakeradio.com
Sac City Woman Arrested for Counterfeit Bill at Goodwill
Last Tuesday, the Storm Lake Police Department responded to a call from Goodwill, located at 229 W Milwaukee Avenue for a belated report of a counterfeit $100 bill that was passed at the business on October 7th, 2022. After reviewing surveillance video and gaining assistance from the public, Officers were...
Sioux City residents paying nearly $2,000 a month on bills
Reports have shown that Sioux City residents pay nearly $2,000 on bills, with mortgage taking the lead as the most expensive monthly cost.
kicdam.com
Spirit Lake Man Hurt in Lyon County Crash
Rock Rapids, IA (KICD)– A Spirit Lake man sustained minor injuries in a single vehicle crash in Rock Rapids Friday afternoon. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office believes 67-year-old George Letscher suffered an unspecified medical condition that caused to lose control of the van he was driving. Letscher was transported to a local hospital by law enforcement.
kiwaradio.com
Hull Woman Rolls Car Near Hospers, Airlifted To Sioux Falls Hospital
Hospers, Iowa– A Hull woman was taken to the hospital after an accident near Hospers on Saturday, October 15, 2022. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 9:50 a.m., 21-year-old Jewell Flores of Hull was driving a 2004 Honda westbound on 400th Street, three miles east of Hospers, which is a mile into O’Brien County.
kiwaradio.com
Hull Man Faces Felony Child Endangerment Charge
Orange City, Iowa — A Hull man faces a felony charge after he allegedly drove drunk with kids in his vehicle. According to a criminal complaint filed by the Orange City Police Department with the Sioux County Clerk of Court’s Office, 52-year-old Ramon Manzo Hernandez faces a charge of Child Endangerment, a class C felony, as well as a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated.
kiwaradio.com
Multiple People Injured In Monday Crash Near Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa — Multiple individuals were injured early Monday morning in the collision between a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle west of Sheldon. Sources say the two vehicles collided shortly after 6:30 Monday morning near Northwest Iowa Community College. As of 9:30 Monday morning, Highway 18 remained closed, with westbound traffic being detoured at the Western Avenue intersection.
kiwaradio.com
Spirit Lake Man’s Murder Trial Moved To Storm Lake
Spirit Lake, Iowa — A change of venue has been granted in the case of a Spirit Lake man who is accused of the shooting death of his former girlfriend outside a Milford business in February of this year. District Judge Carl Petersen has approved a change-of-venue motion in...
Wave of Light in Sioux City lights the night for child loss remembrance
The Wave of Light event on Saturday honored those who have endured the loss of a child.
kiwaradio.com
Three Departments Put Out Grain Dryer Fire At Elevator In Rock Valley
Rock Valley, Iowa– A grain dryer was damaged and the corn inside was destroyed in a fire on Monday, October 17, 2022, in Rock Valley. According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, at about 3:30 a.m., the Rock Valley Fire Department was called to the report of a grain dryer fire at the Cooperative Farmers Elevator in Rock Valley.
nwestiowa.com
Lyon County board sinks pond purchase
ROCK RAPIDS—Lyon County will not buy the rural Little Rock pond after a split supervisors vote, but it is still possible the fishing hole will open to the public, albeit without local tax dollars. The county board decided Tuesday, Oct. 11, against buying outright the privately held 20-acre pond...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Ag Informer – More Record Prices for Iowa Farmland
In Plymouth County, Iowa, a new record was set to the tune of $26,250 per acre. The farmland included 55 acres of high-quality farmland, according to Brock Auction Company, which managed the sale. That means the total bill was $1.44 million. The tracts included 53.8 cropland acres with a 27.11-acre...
kiwaradio.com
Lloyd D. Baker
Lloyd D. Baker, age 81, of Ashton, Iowa died Friday, October 14, 2022, at Osceola Regional Medical Center in Sibley, Iowa. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 20th at the Ashton Bible Church in Ashton, Iowa, with Pastor Dan Kunnari officiating. A time of fellowship and lunch will follow at the Ashton American Legion.
Suspects face felony charges after pursuit in stolen vehicle, police say
A pursuit involving a stolen car ended in a collision in Sioux City on Sunday.
kiwaradio.com
Sioux Center Man Taken To Hospital After Accident In Rock Valley
Rock Valley, Iowa– A Sioux Center man was taken to the hospital after an accident on the edge of Rock Valley on Thursday, October 13, 2022. The Rock Valley Police Department reports that at about 3:20 p.m., 59-year-old Ivan Sandbulte of Sioux Center was driving a 2002 Wabash semi southbound on 28th Avenue in Rock Valley. They tell us that 67-year-old Bruce Kooima of Sioux Center was westbound on Highway 18 in a 2000 Peterbilt semi.
