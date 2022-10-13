Counties most concerned about climate change in Minnesota
Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening . But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced . Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Minnesota using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication . Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.
#50. Mille Lacs County
- Worried about global warming: 57.4%
--- 8.5% lower than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.5%
- Total population: 19,635 people
#49. Chippewa County
- Worried about global warming: 57.5%
--- 8.4% lower than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.2%
- Total population: 9,164 people
#48. Polk County
- Worried about global warming: 57.5%
--- 8.3% lower than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.9%
- Total population: 23,910 people
#47. Houston County
- Worried about global warming: 57.5%
--- 8.3% lower than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.3%
- Total population: 14,609 people
#46. Wright County
- Worried about global warming: 57.6%
--- 8.2% lower than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.6%
- Total population: 96,615 people
#45. Becker County
- Worried about global warming: 57.7%
--- 8.1% lower than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.5%
- Total population: 25,714 people
#44. Itasca County
- Worried about global warming: 57.8%
--- 8.1% lower than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.4%
- Total population: 35,655 people
#43. Steele County
- Worried about global warming: 57.8%
--- 8.0% lower than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.2%
- Total population: 27,481 people
#42. Benton County
- Worried about global warming: 57.8%
--- 8.0% lower than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.0%
- Total population: 29,986 people
#41. Freeborn County
- Worried about global warming: 57.9%
--- 8.0% lower than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.2%
- Total population: 23,778 people
#40. Crow Wing County
- Worried about global warming: 58.1%
--- 7.8% lower than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.5%
- Total population: 50,247 people
#39. Goodhue County
- Worried about global warming: 58.1%
--- 7.7% lower than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.6%
- Total population: 35,884 people
#38. Lac qui Parle County
- Worried about global warming: 58.3%
--- 7.6% lower than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.4%
- Total population: 5,413 people
#37. Pine County
- Worried about global warming: 58.3%
--- 7.6% lower than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.1%
- Total population: 23,413 people
#36. Lincoln County
- Worried about global warming: 58.4%
--- 7.5% lower than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.7%
- Total population: 4,357 people
#35. Hubbard County
- Worried about global warming: 58.7%
--- 7.2% lower than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.5%
- Total population: 16,578 people
#34. Wabasha County
- Worried about global warming: 59.0%
--- 6.9% lower than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.7%
- Total population: 16,906 people
#33. Cass County
- Worried about global warming: 59.0%
--- 6.8% lower than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.6%
- Total population: 23,078 people
#32. Lyon County
- Worried about global warming: 59.0%
--- 6.8% lower than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.3%
- Total population: 19,204 people
#31. Kittson County
- Worried about global warming: 59.4%
--- 6.5% lower than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.3%
- Total population: 3,382 people
#30. Stearns County
- Worried about global warming: 59.5%
--- 6.4% lower than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.9%
- Total population: 121,794 people
#29. Lake of the Woods County
- Worried about global warming: 59.6%
--- 6.3% lower than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.8%
- Total population: 2,972 people
#28. Norman County
- Worried about global warming: 60.0%
--- 5.9% lower than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.7%
- Total population: 4,989 people
#27. Stevens County
- Worried about global warming: 60.0%
--- 5.9% lower than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.5%
- Total population: 7,723 people
#26. Grant County
- Worried about global warming: 60.0%
--- 5.9% lower than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.4%
- Total population: 4,607 people
#25. Carlton County
- Worried about global warming: 60.2%
--- 5.7% lower than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.9%
- Total population: 27,593 people
#24. Fillmore County
- Worried about global warming: 60.3%
--- 5.6% lower than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.1%
- Total population: 15,831 people
#23. Koochiching County
- Worried about global warming: 60.3%
--- 5.6% lower than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.1%
- Total population: 10,226 people
#22. Traverse County
- Worried about global warming: 60.7%
--- 5.2% lower than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.3%
- Total population: 2,659 people
#21. Watonwan County
- Worried about global warming: 60.8%
--- 5.1% lower than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.7%
- Total population: 8,286 people
#20. Anoka County
- Worried about global warming: 61.6%
--- 4.3% lower than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.5%
- Total population: 266,219 people
#19. Scott County
- Worried about global warming: 61.8%
--- 4.1% lower than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.0%
- Total population: 104,798 people
#18. Nobles County
- Worried about global warming: 62.1%
--- 3.7% lower than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.7%
- Total population: 15,830 people
#17. Blue Earth County
- Worried about global warming: 62.2%
--- 3.7% lower than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.2%
- Total population: 53,587 people
#16. Mower County
- Worried about global warming: 62.9%
--- 3.0% lower than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.1%
- Total population: 29,864 people
#15. Winona County
- Worried about global warming: 63.0%
--- 2.8% lower than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.4%
- Total population: 41,561 people
#14. St. Louis County
- Worried about global warming: 63.2%
--- 2.7% lower than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.7%
- Total population: 161,637 people
#13. Dakota County
- Worried about global warming: 63.2%
--- 2.6% lower than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.5%
- Total population: 317,987 people
#12. Carver County
- Worried about global warming: 63.4%
--- 2.5% lower than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.1%
- Total population: 74,441 people
#11. Clay County
- Worried about global warming: 63.6%
--- 2.2% lower than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.1%
- Total population: 47,938 people
#10. Nicollet County
- Worried about global warming: 64.0%
--- 1.9% lower than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.9%
- Total population: 26,485 people
#9. Beltrami County
- Worried about global warming: 64.2%
--- 1.7% lower than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.7%
- Total population: 34,719 people
#8. Lake County
- Worried about global warming: 64.2%
--- 1.7% lower than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.5%
- Total population: 8,706 people
#7. Mahnomen County
- Worried about global warming: 64.4%
--- 1.5% lower than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.4%
- Total population: 3,761 people
#6. Olmsted County
- Worried about global warming: 65.3%
--- 0.6% lower than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.5%
- Total population: 116,681 people
#5. Washington County
- Worried about global warming: 65.9%
--- 0.1% higher than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.2%
- Total population: 192,869 people
#4. Rice County
- Worried about global warming: 66.7%
--- 0.9% higher than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.4%
- Total population: 51,666 people
#3. Cook County
- Worried about global warming: 69.7%
--- 3.8% higher than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.8%
- Total population: 4,551 people
#2. Hennepin County
- Worried about global warming: 73.0%
--- 7.1% higher than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 74.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 69.4%
- Total population: 971,098 people
#1. Ramsey County
- Worried about global warming: 74.7%
--- 8.8% higher than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 73.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 68.3%
- Total population: 417,403 people
