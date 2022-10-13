ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Counties most concerned about climate change in Minnesota

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PcLRq_0iXzggId00
Checubus // Shutterstock

Counties most concerned about climate change in Minnesota

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening . But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced . Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Minnesota using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication . Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=225420_0iXzggId00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Mille Lacs County

- Worried about global warming: 57.4%
--- 8.5% lower than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.5%
- Total population: 19,635 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aHWTV_0iXzggId00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Chippewa County

- Worried about global warming: 57.5%
--- 8.4% lower than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.2%
- Total population: 9,164 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RzhRG_0iXzggId00
Myotus // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Polk County

- Worried about global warming: 57.5%
--- 8.3% lower than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.9%
- Total population: 23,910 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RDBkh_0iXzggId00
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Houston County

- Worried about global warming: 57.5%
--- 8.3% lower than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.3%
- Total population: 14,609 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hyO8P_0iXzggId00
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Wright County

- Worried about global warming: 57.6%
--- 8.2% lower than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.6%
- Total population: 96,615 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=297dP1_0iXzggId00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Becker County

- Worried about global warming: 57.7%
--- 8.1% lower than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.5%
- Total population: 25,714 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u5N8L_0iXzggId00
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Itasca County

- Worried about global warming: 57.8%
--- 8.1% lower than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.4%
- Total population: 35,655 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YA1Qx_0iXzggId00
Myotus // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Steele County

- Worried about global warming: 57.8%
--- 8.0% lower than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.2%
- Total population: 27,481 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JrC14_0iXzggId00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Benton County

- Worried about global warming: 57.8%
--- 8.0% lower than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.0%
- Total population: 29,986 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GxvLc_0iXzggId00
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Freeborn County

- Worried about global warming: 57.9%
--- 8.0% lower than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.2%
- Total population: 23,778 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Llfn_0iXzggId00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Crow Wing County

- Worried about global warming: 58.1%
--- 7.8% lower than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.5%
- Total population: 50,247 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16ISNY_0iXzggId00
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Goodhue County

- Worried about global warming: 58.1%
--- 7.7% lower than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.6%
- Total population: 35,884 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oOwq1_0iXzggId00
Jet Lowe // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Lac qui Parle County

- Worried about global warming: 58.3%
--- 7.6% lower than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.4%
- Total population: 5,413 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UVnNZ_0iXzggId00
ACNWelc // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Pine County

- Worried about global warming: 58.3%
--- 7.6% lower than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.1%
- Total population: 23,413 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IkvA5_0iXzggId00
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Lincoln County

- Worried about global warming: 58.4%
--- 7.5% lower than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.7%
- Total population: 4,357 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dSSRD_0iXzggId00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Hubbard County

- Worried about global warming: 58.7%
--- 7.2% lower than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.5%
- Total population: 16,578 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XR5nz_0iXzggId00
AlexiusHoratius // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Wabasha County

- Worried about global warming: 59.0%
--- 6.9% lower than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.7%
- Total population: 16,906 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23V4Wo_0iXzggId00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Cass County

- Worried about global warming: 59.0%
--- 6.8% lower than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.6%
- Total population: 23,078 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r4amu_0iXzggId00
Tony Webster // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Lyon County

- Worried about global warming: 59.0%
--- 6.8% lower than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.3%
- Total population: 19,204 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XmMnQ_0iXzggId00
Myotus // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Kittson County

- Worried about global warming: 59.4%
--- 6.5% lower than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.3%
- Total population: 3,382 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qaa80_0iXzggId00
McGhiever // Wikicommons

#30. Stearns County

- Worried about global warming: 59.5%
--- 6.4% lower than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.9%
- Total population: 121,794 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p7PI9_0iXzggId00
P199 // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Lake of the Woods County

- Worried about global warming: 59.6%
--- 6.3% lower than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.8%
- Total population: 2,972 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DeT8f_0iXzggId00
Mathieu Nicklay // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Norman County

- Worried about global warming: 60.0%
--- 5.9% lower than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.7%
- Total population: 4,989 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VvSD1_0iXzggId00
Gobonobo // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Stevens County

- Worried about global warming: 60.0%
--- 5.9% lower than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.5%
- Total population: 7,723 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kki3Y_0iXzggId00
Gobonobo // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Grant County

- Worried about global warming: 60.0%
--- 5.9% lower than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.4%
- Total population: 4,607 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d4bIC_0iXzggId00
Tony Webster // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Carlton County

- Worried about global warming: 60.2%
--- 5.7% lower than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.9%
- Total population: 27,593 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t8m9A_0iXzggId00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Fillmore County

- Worried about global warming: 60.3%
--- 5.6% lower than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.1%
- Total population: 15,831 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kvSeT_0iXzggId00
Ed Lombard // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Koochiching County

- Worried about global warming: 60.3%
--- 5.6% lower than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.1%
- Total population: 10,226 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49ik0e_0iXzggId00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Traverse County

- Worried about global warming: 60.7%
--- 5.2% lower than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.3%
- Total population: 2,659 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XYaVh_0iXzggId00
Jatakuck // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Watonwan County

- Worried about global warming: 60.8%
--- 5.1% lower than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.7%
- Total population: 8,286 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VVg0V_0iXzggId00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Anoka County

- Worried about global warming: 61.6%
--- 4.3% lower than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.5%
- Total population: 266,219 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dZ2Jx_0iXzggId00
Appraiser // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Scott County

- Worried about global warming: 61.8%
--- 4.1% lower than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.0%
- Total population: 104,798 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Io1lp_0iXzggId00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Nobles County

- Worried about global warming: 62.1%
--- 3.7% lower than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.7%
- Total population: 15,830 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q6FoL_0iXzggId00
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Blue Earth County

- Worried about global warming: 62.2%
--- 3.7% lower than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.2%
- Total population: 53,587 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kAEsP_0iXzggId00
Darb02 // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Mower County

- Worried about global warming: 62.9%
--- 3.0% lower than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.1%
- Total population: 29,864 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WjKqn_0iXzggId00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Winona County

- Worried about global warming: 63.0%
--- 2.8% lower than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.4%
- Total population: 41,561 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20pJLY_0iXzggId00
Canva

#14. St. Louis County

- Worried about global warming: 63.2%
--- 2.7% lower than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.7%
- Total population: 161,637 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P4jZi_0iXzggId00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Dakota County

- Worried about global warming: 63.2%
--- 2.6% lower than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.5%
- Total population: 317,987 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37FjPe_0iXzggId00
Myotus // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Carver County

- Worried about global warming: 63.4%
--- 2.5% lower than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.1%
- Total population: 74,441 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40I0lV_0iXzggId00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Clay County

- Worried about global warming: 63.6%
--- 2.2% lower than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.1%
- Total population: 47,938 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qWp1w_0iXzggId00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Nicollet County

- Worried about global warming: 64.0%
--- 1.9% lower than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.9%
- Total population: 26,485 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OHZYi_0iXzggId00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Beltrami County

- Worried about global warming: 64.2%
--- 1.7% lower than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.7%
- Total population: 34,719 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eaGQ3_0iXzggId00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Lake County

- Worried about global warming: 64.2%
--- 1.7% lower than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.5%
- Total population: 8,706 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15j9Rr_0iXzggId00
Andrew Filer (afiler) // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Mahnomen County

- Worried about global warming: 64.4%
--- 1.5% lower than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.4%
- Total population: 3,761 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JfCCw_0iXzggId00
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Olmsted County

- Worried about global warming: 65.3%
--- 0.6% lower than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.5%
- Total population: 116,681 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C8Kxb_0iXzggId00
Iulus Ascanius // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Washington County

- Worried about global warming: 65.9%
--- 0.1% higher than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.2%
- Total population: 192,869 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07mcuH_0iXzggId00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Rice County

- Worried about global warming: 66.7%
--- 0.9% higher than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.4%
- Total population: 51,666 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YEl4p_0iXzggId00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Cook County

- Worried about global warming: 69.7%
--- 3.8% higher than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.8%
- Total population: 4,551 people

Checubus // Shutterstock

#2. Hennepin County

- Worried about global warming: 73.0%
--- 7.1% higher than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 74.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 69.4%
- Total population: 971,098 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ZTST_0iXzggId00
Mulad // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Ramsey County

- Worried about global warming: 74.7%
--- 8.8% higher than Minnesota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 73.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 68.3%
- Total population: 417,403 people

Comments / 0

Related
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy