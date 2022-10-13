ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sitelinesb.com

High-End Sushi Restaurant Confirmed for the Funk Zone

••• Thanks to B. for the tip that Maiz Picante, which I think we can logically deduce will be a Mexican restaurant, is coming to 2714 De La Vina Street, next to Edomasa. According to the beer-wine license application, the proprietors are real estate agents David Back and Monika Draggoo. (I could only wait so long for the woman pictured above to finish her phone call.)
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Lompoc Record

Central Coast AirFest wows thousands Saturday, back for more Sunday

Thousands of people gathered at the Santa Maria Airport Saturday to celebrate aviation during the Central Coast AirFest with vintage warbirds, high-octane air performances and displays under mostly cloudy skies. A second day of performances is scheduled Sunday along with an Octoberfest-themed beer garden, food trucks, and plenty of activities...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Photographer Scott Starr Dies at Age 61

The skate community is giving a rousing sendoff to photographer Scott Starr, who died October 9 at age 61. Trained at Brooks Institute, Starr was a prolific and much-loved surf/skate/snowboard photographer who lived in Montecito. He had an uncanny knack for moving into the right place as a skater came sailing out of a bowl or flew by on a ramp. Starr had the same ability with Frisbee, standing close but out of the way of the moves he knew well from his own 1988 national championship win in amateur freestyle with doubles partner Tom Cole.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
viatravelers.com

15 Fun & Best Things to Do in Ventura, California

The coastal city of Ventura lies halfway between Santa Barbara and Los Angeles off the Pacific Coast Highway. As the county seat of Ventura County, Ventura is the largest city with just over 110,000 residents in 2020. And although everyone refers to the town as “Ventura,” its official name is San Buenaventura, meaning good fortune.
VENTURA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Halloween Parking Permits Return for Western Goleta

Halloween will be here before we know it, and the City of Goleta will once again enforce the annual Halloween parking restrictions in coordination with the Isla Vista and University of California, Santa Barbara communities, who will also have restrictions this year. Over the past several years, the City has implemented a temporary permit-only on-street parking program for residents near Isla Vista that was deemed successful in dissuading partygoers from parking in the Goleta neighborhoods closest to Isla Vista and easing the impacts felt by residents.
GOLETA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Taste of Ventura returns with local food, beverages and music

VENTURA, Calif.-The Ventura Chamber of Commerce invited people to taste food and beverages from dozens of local restaurants, breweries, wineries, caterers and small businesses on Thursday night. Guests even had a chance to taste Girl Scout Cookies and sweets for sale this holiday season. Taste took place at the Museum of Ventura County in downtown The post Taste of Ventura returns with local food, beverages and music appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA, CA
Noozhawk

Judy Foreman: Ready-Set-Confetti Gets the Party Started in Montecito

Morton-Smith has always loved throwing parties and entertaining. Her signature get-together is her annual gingerbread house decorating party. “It’s always a hit,” she said. Ready-Set-Confetti is gorgeous and inviting, with multiple themes available, as well as a beautiful selection of more basic tableware items. It carries some of...
MONTECITO, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Grover Beach Man Admits to Starting Hollister Fire in Santa Barbara County

Edward Macklin, 30, of Grover Beach pleaded guilty in Lompoc Superior Court on October 12 to setting the Hollister Fire, which blazed up earlier this year on March 12. Macklin was found walking away from the area of the fire by a Hollister Ranch resident not long after the fire started. The fire burned more than 120 acres of the ranch, injuring two firefighters, before being contained within the week. Macklin must register as an arsonist and the conviction is a strike offense. His sentencing date is October 26.
GROVER BEACH, CA
santabarbarawedding.com

Spring Sage Wedding at the Stow House

Santa Barbara wedding photographer Just Kiss Collective provided the photos for today’s highlighted sage green-themed wedding held at the Ranchero La Patera & Stow House. The couple was drawn to the venue’s natural beauty and its rich Santa Barbara History. Colorful bouquets with eucalyptus, music from The Class wedding band, food from The Worker Bee Cafe, and funfetti ice cream cone cupcakes are just a few details which made the event really pop.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy