syvnews.com
Photos: Central Coast AirFest hosts thousands in Santa Maria Saturday, another show on tap Sunday
Thousands of people gathered at the Santa Maria Airport Saturday to celebrate aviation during the Central Coast AirFest with vintage warbirds, high-octane air performances and displays under mostly cloudy skies. A second day of performances is scheduled Sunday along with an Octoberfest-themed beer garden, food trucks, and plenty of activities...
sitelinesb.com
High-End Sushi Restaurant Confirmed for the Funk Zone
••• Thanks to B. for the tip that Maiz Picante, which I think we can logically deduce will be a Mexican restaurant, is coming to 2714 De La Vina Street, next to Edomasa. According to the beer-wine license application, the proprietors are real estate agents David Back and Monika Draggoo. (I could only wait so long for the woman pictured above to finish her phone call.)
Lompoc Record
Central Coast AirFest wows thousands Saturday, back for more Sunday
10th annual Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down fundraiser returns at the Santa Maria Fairpark
Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down held its 10th annual charity event to raise funds for veterans experiencing unemployment and homelessness at the Santa Maria Fairpark Saturday. The post 10th annual Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down fundraiser returns at the Santa Maria Fairpark appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Bikers to use some of state hwys in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties
A group of 30 to 40 injured veterans and first responders will use portions of the state highway system in both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties Tuesday through Friday.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Photographer Scott Starr Dies at Age 61
The skate community is giving a rousing sendoff to photographer Scott Starr, who died October 9 at age 61. Trained at Brooks Institute, Starr was a prolific and much-loved surf/skate/snowboard photographer who lived in Montecito. He had an uncanny knack for moving into the right place as a skater came sailing out of a bowl or flew by on a ramp. Starr had the same ability with Frisbee, standing close but out of the way of the moves he knew well from his own 1988 national championship win in amateur freestyle with doubles partner Tom Cole.
With the holidays right around the corner some businesses at the Town Center Mall in Santa Maria are ready for Halloween and beyond
Business and even pet stores in the mall say the holiday season is a great time for them. The post With the holidays right around the corner some businesses at the Town Center Mall in Santa Maria are ready for Halloween and beyond appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara county animal shelter looks for foster homes for dogs while renovation work is done
The Santa Barbara County Animal Services is urging dog fostering to help clear space for a remodeling project in Santa Maria. The dogs can be adopted in either Santa Maria and Santa Barbara. The post Santa Barbara county animal shelter looks for foster homes for dogs while renovation work is done appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
viatravelers.com
15 Fun & Best Things to Do in Ventura, California
The coastal city of Ventura lies halfway between Santa Barbara and Los Angeles off the Pacific Coast Highway. As the county seat of Ventura County, Ventura is the largest city with just over 110,000 residents in 2020. And although everyone refers to the town as “Ventura,” its official name is San Buenaventura, meaning good fortune.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Halloween Parking Permits Return for Western Goleta
Halloween will be here before we know it, and the City of Goleta will once again enforce the annual Halloween parking restrictions in coordination with the Isla Vista and University of California, Santa Barbara communities, who will also have restrictions this year. Over the past several years, the City has implemented a temporary permit-only on-street parking program for residents near Isla Vista that was deemed successful in dissuading partygoers from parking in the Goleta neighborhoods closest to Isla Vista and easing the impacts felt by residents.
Taste of Ventura returns with local food, beverages and music
VENTURA, Calif.-The Ventura Chamber of Commerce invited people to taste food and beverages from dozens of local restaurants, breweries, wineries, caterers and small businesses on Thursday night. Guests even had a chance to taste Girl Scout Cookies and sweets for sale this holiday season. Taste took place at the Museum of Ventura County in downtown The post Taste of Ventura returns with local food, beverages and music appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Judy Foreman: Ready-Set-Confetti Gets the Party Started in Montecito
Morton-Smith has always loved throwing parties and entertaining. Her signature get-together is her annual gingerbread house decorating party. “It’s always a hit,” she said. Ready-Set-Confetti is gorgeous and inviting, with multiple themes available, as well as a beautiful selection of more basic tableware items. It carries some of...
syvnews.com
Photos: Crumbl Cookies holds grand opening in Santa Maria
Crumbl Cookies is the newest franchise to open up shop in the Enos Ranch West business center. The national cookie bakery chain opened Friday in the center located on Betteravia Road in Santa Maria.
Harbor & Seafood Festival will showcase fishing industry and maritime history of Santa Barbara
The Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival takes place Saturday. The event is in its 21st year. The post Harbor & Seafood Festival will showcase fishing industry and maritime history of Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
Rock and dirt slide closes section of highway connecting Ventura County with Malibu
A rock slide has closed a major highway connecting Ventura County with the Malibu area. It happened October 11 on Highway 23, between the Pacific Coast Highway and Encinal Canyon Road. The slide happened about 1.5 miles north of the Pacific Coast Highway. Last Friday, crews dealing with the debris...
Santa Barbara Independent
Grover Beach Man Admits to Starting Hollister Fire in Santa Barbara County
Edward Macklin, 30, of Grover Beach pleaded guilty in Lompoc Superior Court on October 12 to setting the Hollister Fire, which blazed up earlier this year on March 12. Macklin was found walking away from the area of the fire by a Hollister Ranch resident not long after the fire started. The fire burned more than 120 acres of the ranch, injuring two firefighters, before being contained within the week. Macklin must register as an arsonist and the conviction is a strike offense. His sentencing date is October 26.
Haunted Hills in Santa Maria gives attendees a spook-tacular time
The Haunted Hills drive-thru experience in Santa Maria is giving attendees 'pumpkin to talk about' with its howling driving tour and new walk-through path. The post Haunted Hills in Santa Maria gives attendees a spook-tacular time appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Culvert replacement along Hwy 154 and 246 in Santa Barbara County begins
Culvert replacement projects along Highways 153 and 246 will result in reversing traffic control beginning Monday, Caltrans said.
Santa Barbara Independent
‘Three Feet Is a Lot’: Santa Barbara Developments Push City Height Limits
It’s no secret that Santa Barbara is in dire need of housing, but as more three- and four-story housing developments make their way through the city review process, it’s becoming more common for project planners to ask for exemptions on building height, setbacks, and parking requirements. And while...
santabarbarawedding.com
Spring Sage Wedding at the Stow House
Santa Barbara wedding photographer Just Kiss Collective provided the photos for today’s highlighted sage green-themed wedding held at the Ranchero La Patera & Stow House. The couple was drawn to the venue’s natural beauty and its rich Santa Barbara History. Colorful bouquets with eucalyptus, music from The Class wedding band, food from The Worker Bee Cafe, and funfetti ice cream cone cupcakes are just a few details which made the event really pop.
