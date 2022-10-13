Read full article on original website
Plea agreement expected in 2004 Arkansas killing of Rebekah Gould
A 2004 death investigation is expected to conclude in an Arkansas courtroom on Tuesday. It was announced a plea agreement has been reached.
hopeprescott.com
Alas Brown Charged With Forgery 2nd Degree
On October 11, 2022 at approximately 9:37am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Alas Brown, 37, of Little Rock, AR. Mr. Brown was arrested and charged with forgery in the 2nd degree. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Brown was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
neareport.com
Body found in Izard County
A body was found Sunday in Izard County but foul play wasn’t suspected, authorities said in a release. According to Chief Deputy Charley Melton, on October 16, 2022, at approximately 12:30 pm., Izard County deputies were called to an area near Arkansas Highway 56 and the intersection of Larkin Road just West of Violet Hill. The call was in reference to a vehicle that was found in a wooded area approximately 100 yards off State Highway 56 along with the body of a deceased individual.
KTLO
Executed search warrant leads to arrest of two Izard County residents
Two Izard County residents are facing multiple drug charges after authorities executed a search warrant. According to the probable cause affidavit, Izard County investigators and the 16th Judicial District Drug Task Force executed a search warrant in Horseshoe Bend. When they arrived at the home, suspects 51-year-old Darlenia Meadows answered the door while 28-year-old Jonathan Gitzen was sitting in a rocking chair. Upon entry both were placed in handcuffs while the search was conducted.
whiterivernow.com
Body found in vehicle connected to missing Melbourne man
Izard County officials report a body has been found inside a vehicle that matches one belonging to a Melbourne man who had been reported missing in September. According to Izard County Chief Deputy Sheriff Charley Melton, deputies were called to an area just west of Violet Hill Sunday afternoon in regards to a vehicle containing a “deceased individual” that was discovered in a wooded area just off State Highway 56.
North Little Rock police officer placed on leave after firing weapon during incident
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in North Little Rock are investigating after they said an officer fired their weapon during an incident on the 5000 block of Velvet Ridge Saturday evening. Officials with the North Little Rock Police Department said that the incident happened shortly after officers arrived at a shots-fired call when officers […]
Investigation underway after North Little Rock officer discharges weapon
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On the evening of October 15, officers with the North Little Rock Police Department responded to a shots fired call on Velvet Ridge Drive. When officers arrived, they encountered several male subjects with firearms, and one of the officers discharged his service weapon. The...
KTLO
Multiple arrests in Izard County parole home visit
A parole home visit in Horseshoe Bend led to the arrest of four individuals on drug related charges. According to the probable cause affidavit, investigators with the Izard County Sheriff’s Office, Arkansas Probation and Parole, Arkansas State Police, and the 16th Judicial District Drug Task Force conducted a visit on the home of known parolee, 56-year-old David Smart, where known through previous investigations, has been used for delivery and use of methamphetamine along with other narcotics. Upon arrival, law enforcement discovered several people on the property.
magnoliareporter.com
State won't seek death penalties in SAU homicide case
The state has decided not to seek the death penalty against the four men accused of killing Southern Arkansas University student Joshua Keshun Smith on a university parking lot in August 2020. The death penalty had been on the table previously, but Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Phillips said during the...
KATV
Faulkner County Sheriff's Office investigating after possible gun incident at high school
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Faulkner County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible incident involving a gun at a high school campus. The alleged incident happened at Mount Vernon Enola High School on Tuesday, according to the sheriff's office. Officials were made aware of the situation on Thursday. The...
“I’m broken” Little Rock family in agony after brother dies in Wednesday afternoon shooting
Emotions are running high as three sisters mourn the loss of their brother, Barry Campbell who was shot and killed earlier this week in Little Rock.
Victims identified in Conway shooting spree, suspect dies from injuries
CONWAY, Ark. – Conway police have identified the people killed in a shooting Friday night spree in Conway and say the suspect in that case later died. Conway police say they responded to reports of shots fired just before 5 p.m. Friday evening near the intersection of Highway 64 and Salem Road and discovered a […]
LRPD confident they have several persons of interest after a UALR student killed 11 years ago
More than a decade has passed since a 20-year-old Arkansas woman went to class at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and never came home.
LRPD: 3 people hospitalized Tuesday after dozens of shots were fired in an alley
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Three people are in the hospital Tuesday night after Little Rock Police said dozens of shots were fired in an alley. As police placed evidence markers around the scene, the number went beyond 98. One woman who lives in the area said when she arrived home, “the moment is real scary, […]
Residents in the Little Rock community coming together to stand up against violence
A community is coming together to stand up against violence in the city.
Inmate found dead in cell at Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility
PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — On the evening of October 11, a deputy at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility (PCRDF) discovered an unresponsive inmate while conducting cell checks. 48-year-old Floyd Jackson of Little Rock was found slumped over in his wheelchair, and the facility's Medical Unit responded to...
KYTV
Arkansas law enforcement to crack down on texting while driving
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – Whether you’re driving to work or traveling, make sure to keep an eye on the road or you may be in trouble. According to Arkansas State Police, starting from Monday, Oct. 17 to Sunday, Oct. 23, law enforcement agencies will be cracking down on drivers violating the Arkansas texting while driving law.
4 Arkansas men sentenced to 47 years combined in federal prison for trafficking meth
The US Department of Justice announced that four Arkansas men were sentenced to collectively 47 years in federal prison for drug trafficking.
KATV
Arkansas State Police to begin 'U Drive, U Text, You Pay' campaign
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas State Police are cracking down on drivers who choose to text while driving. Officials said beginning Oct. 17 through Oct. 23, Arkansas law enforcement agencies will intensify their patrols aimed at drivers violating the Arkansas texting while driving law. "U Drive, U Text, You...
Little Rock family continues search for loved one a year after his disappearance
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On October 2, 2021, Kim McCourt had plans to watch the Razorbacks with her son, instead, she learned that her son had disappeared. Though it has been over a year since her son's disappearance, McCourt said she still remembers every detail of that day. "I...
