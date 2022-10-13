ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleburne County, AR

Alas Brown Charged With Forgery 2nd Degree

On October 11, 2022 at approximately 9:37am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Alas Brown, 37, of Little Rock, AR. Mr. Brown was arrested and charged with forgery in the 2nd degree. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Brown was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
Body found in Izard County

A body was found Sunday in Izard County but foul play wasn’t suspected, authorities said in a release. According to Chief Deputy Charley Melton, on October 16, 2022, at approximately 12:30 pm., Izard County deputies were called to an area near Arkansas Highway 56 and the intersection of Larkin Road just West of Violet Hill. The call was in reference to a vehicle that was found in a wooded area approximately 100 yards off State Highway 56 along with the body of a deceased individual.
Executed search warrant leads to arrest of two Izard County residents

Two Izard County residents are facing multiple drug charges after authorities executed a search warrant. According to the probable cause affidavit, Izard County investigators and the 16th Judicial District Drug Task Force executed a search warrant in Horseshoe Bend. When they arrived at the home, suspects 51-year-old Darlenia Meadows answered the door while 28-year-old Jonathan Gitzen was sitting in a rocking chair. Upon entry both were placed in handcuffs while the search was conducted.
Body found in vehicle connected to missing Melbourne man

Izard County officials report a body has been found inside a vehicle that matches one belonging to a Melbourne man who had been reported missing in September. According to Izard County Chief Deputy Sheriff Charley Melton, deputies were called to an area just west of Violet Hill Sunday afternoon in regards to a vehicle containing a “deceased individual” that was discovered in a wooded area just off State Highway 56.
Multiple arrests in Izard County parole home visit

A parole home visit in Horseshoe Bend led to the arrest of four individuals on drug related charges. According to the probable cause affidavit, investigators with the Izard County Sheriff’s Office, Arkansas Probation and Parole, Arkansas State Police, and the 16th Judicial District Drug Task Force conducted a visit on the home of known parolee, 56-year-old David Smart, where known through previous investigations, has been used for delivery and use of methamphetamine along with other narcotics. Upon arrival, law enforcement discovered several people on the property.
State won't seek death penalties in SAU homicide case

The state has decided not to seek the death penalty against the four men accused of killing Southern Arkansas University student Joshua Keshun Smith on a university parking lot in August 2020. The death penalty had been on the table previously, but Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Phillips said during the...
Arkansas law enforcement to crack down on texting while driving

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – Whether you’re driving to work or traveling, make sure to keep an eye on the road or you may be in trouble. According to Arkansas State Police, starting from Monday, Oct. 17 to Sunday, Oct. 23, law enforcement agencies will be cracking down on drivers violating the Arkansas texting while driving law.
Arkansas State Police to begin 'U Drive, U Text, You Pay' campaign

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas State Police are cracking down on drivers who choose to text while driving. Officials said beginning Oct. 17 through Oct. 23, Arkansas law enforcement agencies will intensify their patrols aimed at drivers violating the Arkansas texting while driving law. "U Drive, U Text, You...
