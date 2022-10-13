Katherine Welles // Shutterstock

Counties most concerned about climate change in Nebraska

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening . But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced . Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Nebraska using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication . Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.

#50. Hamilton County

- Worried about global warming: 52.3%

--- 6.0% lower than Nebraska average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.1%

- Total population: 7,029 people

#49. Kimball County

- Worried about global warming: 52.3%

--- 6.0% lower than Nebraska average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 50.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.7%

- Total population: 2,852 people

#48. Box Butte County

- Worried about global warming: 52.3%

--- 5.9% lower than Nebraska average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.7%

- Total population: 8,174 people

#47. Richardson County

- Worried about global warming: 52.4%

--- 5.8% lower than Nebraska average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.2%

- Total population: 6,260 people

#46. Webster County

- Worried about global warming: 52.7%

--- 5.5% lower than Nebraska average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.5%

- Total population: 2,732 people

#45. Saunders County

- Worried about global warming: 52.9%

--- 5.4% lower than Nebraska average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.6%

- Total population: 16,015 people

#44. Burt County

- Worried about global warming: 53.0%

--- 5.2% lower than Nebraska average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.3%

- Total population: 5,046 people

#43. Knox County

- Worried about global warming: 53.1%

--- 5.2% lower than Nebraska average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.7%

- Total population: 6,392 people

#42. Jefferson County

- Worried about global warming: 53.1%

--- 5.1% lower than Nebraska average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.3%

- Total population: 5,580 people

#41. Greeley County

- Worried about global warming: 53.1%

--- 5.1% lower than Nebraska average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.0%

- Total population: 1,822 people

#40. Gosper County

- Worried about global warming: 53.3%

--- 4.9% lower than Nebraska average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.0%

- Total population: 1,661 people

#39. Dixon County

- Worried about global warming: 53.4%

--- 4.9% lower than Nebraska average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.6%

- Total population: 4,291 people

#38. Otoe County

- Worried about global warming: 53.5%

--- 4.7% lower than Nebraska average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 48.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.2%

- Total population: 12,121 people

#37. York County

- Worried about global warming: 53.5%

--- 4.7% lower than Nebraska average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.9%

- Total population: 10,584 people

#36. Seward County

- Worried about global warming: 53.6%

--- 4.7% lower than Nebraska average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.1%

- Total population: 13,166 people

#35. Boyd County

- Worried about global warming: 53.7%

--- 4.5% lower than Nebraska average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.0%

- Total population: 1,543 people

#34. Wayne County

- Worried about global warming: 53.7%

--- 4.5% lower than Nebraska average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.5%

- Total population: 7,449 people

#33. Valley County

- Worried about global warming: 53.8%

--- 4.5% lower than Nebraska average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.2%

- Total population: 3,267 people

#32. Adams County

- Worried about global warming: 53.9%

--- 4.4% lower than Nebraska average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.1%

- Total population: 24,075 people

#31. Morrill County

- Worried about global warming: 54.0%

--- 4.3% lower than Nebraska average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 52.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.4%

- Total population: 3,648 people

#30. Garden County

- Worried about global warming: 54.2%

--- 4.0% lower than Nebraska average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.5%

- Total population: 1,489 people

#29. Arthur County

- Worried about global warming: 54.3%

--- 4.0% lower than Nebraska average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.3%

- Total population: 308 people

#28. Wheeler County

- Worried about global warming: 54.4%

--- 3.9% lower than Nebraska average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.5%

- Total population: 626 people

#27. Platte County

- Worried about global warming: 54.5%

--- 3.7% lower than Nebraska average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.3%

- Total population: 24,474 people

#26. Cass County

- Worried about global warming: 54.6%

--- 3.6% lower than Nebraska average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.0%

- Total population: 19,657 people

#25. Pawnee County

- Worried about global warming: 54.9%

--- 3.4% lower than Nebraska average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.8%

- Total population: 2,095 people

#24. Gage County

- Worried about global warming: 54.9%

--- 3.4% lower than Nebraska average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.1%

- Total population: 16,710 people

#23. Buffalo County

- Worried about global warming: 55.0%

--- 3.2% lower than Nebraska average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.8%

- Total population: 37,692 people

#22. Sioux County

- Worried about global warming: 55.1%

--- 3.1% lower than Nebraska average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.3%

- Total population: 964 people

#21. Madison County

- Worried about global warming: 55.2%

--- 3.0% lower than Nebraska average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.6%

- Total population: 26,262 people

#20. Banner County

- Worried about global warming: 55.3%

--- 3.0% lower than Nebraska average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.9%

- Total population: 559 people

#19. Johnson County

- Worried about global warming: 56.0%

--- 2.3% lower than Nebraska average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.3%

- Total population: 4,200 people

#18. Hooker County

- Worried about global warming: 56.2%

--- 2.1% lower than Nebraska average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.7%

- Total population: 578 people

#17. Loup County

- Worried about global warming: 56.3%

--- 2.0% lower than Nebraska average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 41.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.4%

- Total population: 512 people

#16. Sarpy County

- Worried about global warming: 56.6%

--- 1.7% lower than Nebraska average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.4%

- Total population: 131,251 people

#15. Nemaha County

- Worried about global warming: 57.1%

--- 1.2% lower than Nebraska average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.7%

- Total population: 5,506 people

#14. Scotts Bluff County

- Worried about global warming: 57.3%

--- 0.9% lower than Nebraska average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.4%

- Total population: 27,101 people

#13. Keya Paha County

- Worried about global warming: 57.6%

--- 0.6% lower than Nebraska average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 40.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.8%

- Total population: 561 people

#12. Hall County

- Worried about global warming: 58.0%

--- 0.3% lower than Nebraska average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.2%

- Total population: 44,462 people

#11. Dodge County

- Worried about global warming: 58.4%

--- 0.1% higher than Nebraska average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.8%

- Total population: 27,879 people

#10. Sheridan County

- Worried about global warming: 58.7%

--- 0.4% higher than Nebraska average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.3%

- Total population: 4,067 people

#9. Saline County

- Worried about global warming: 58.7%

--- 0.4% higher than Nebraska average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.6%

- Total population: 10,728 people

#8. Cherry County

- Worried about global warming: 58.7%

--- 0.5% higher than Nebraska average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 40.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.8%

- Total population: 4,435 people

#7. Colfax County

- Worried about global warming: 59.9%

--- 1.6% higher than Nebraska average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.9%

- Total population: 7,524 people

#6. Dawes County

- Worried about global warming: 60.0%

--- 1.8% higher than Nebraska average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.1%

- Total population: 7,234 people

#5. Dawson County

- Worried about global warming: 60.1%

--- 1.8% higher than Nebraska average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.6%

- Total population: 17,229 people

#4. Douglas County

- Worried about global warming: 63.8%

--- 5.5% higher than Nebraska average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.9%

- Total population: 416,342 people

#3. Dakota County

- Worried about global warming: 63.8%

--- 5.6% higher than Nebraska average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.5%

- Total population: 14,303 people

#2. Lancaster County

- Worried about global warming: 64.5%

--- 6.2% higher than Nebraska average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.6%

- Total population: 241,485 people

#1. Thurston County

- Worried about global warming: 65.4%

--- 7.1% higher than Nebraska average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.4%

- Total population: 4,600 people