Nebraska State

Counties most concerned about climate change in Nebraska

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x3hkb_0iXzgLxU00
Katherine Welles // Shutterstock

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening . But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced . Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Nebraska using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication . Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nqt9D_0iXzgLxU00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Hamilton County

- Worried about global warming: 52.3%
--- 6.0% lower than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.1%
- Total population: 7,029 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04N0Ih_0iXzgLxU00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Kimball County

- Worried about global warming: 52.3%
--- 6.0% lower than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 50.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.7%
- Total population: 2,852 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hRxhy_0iXzgLxU00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Box Butte County

- Worried about global warming: 52.3%
--- 5.9% lower than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.7%
- Total population: 8,174 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f56Ey_0iXzgLxU00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Richardson County

- Worried about global warming: 52.4%
--- 5.8% lower than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.2%
- Total population: 6,260 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43BocL_0iXzgLxU00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Webster County

- Worried about global warming: 52.7%
--- 5.5% lower than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.5%
- Total population: 2,732 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HfYi9_0iXzgLxU00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Saunders County

- Worried about global warming: 52.9%
--- 5.4% lower than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.6%
- Total population: 16,015 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BWNpE_0iXzgLxU00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Burt County

- Worried about global warming: 53.0%
--- 5.2% lower than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.3%
- Total population: 5,046 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ywldy_0iXzgLxU00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Knox County

- Worried about global warming: 53.1%
--- 5.2% lower than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.7%
- Total population: 6,392 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kk2BT_0iXzgLxU00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Jefferson County

- Worried about global warming: 53.1%
--- 5.1% lower than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.3%
- Total population: 5,580 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30g3H2_0iXzgLxU00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Greeley County

- Worried about global warming: 53.1%
--- 5.1% lower than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.0%
- Total population: 1,822 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2POPmt_0iXzgLxU00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Gosper County

- Worried about global warming: 53.3%
--- 4.9% lower than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.0%
- Total population: 1,661 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cqUBS_0iXzgLxU00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Dixon County

- Worried about global warming: 53.4%
--- 4.9% lower than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.6%
- Total population: 4,291 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8MgC_0iXzgLxU00
Workman // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Otoe County

- Worried about global warming: 53.5%
--- 4.7% lower than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 48.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.2%
- Total population: 12,121 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44rsR6_0iXzgLxU00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#37. York County

- Worried about global warming: 53.5%
--- 4.7% lower than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.9%
- Total population: 10,584 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HyfOY_0iXzgLxU00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Seward County

- Worried about global warming: 53.6%
--- 4.7% lower than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.1%
- Total population: 13,166 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oXtGz_0iXzgLxU00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Boyd County

- Worried about global warming: 53.7%
--- 4.5% lower than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.0%
- Total population: 1,543 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bb3iK_0iXzgLxU00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Wayne County

- Worried about global warming: 53.7%
--- 4.5% lower than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.5%
- Total population: 7,449 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SQkUU_0iXzgLxU00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Valley County

- Worried about global warming: 53.8%
--- 4.5% lower than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.2%
- Total population: 3,267 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JGZ6P_0iXzgLxU00
Pixabay

#32. Adams County

- Worried about global warming: 53.9%
--- 4.4% lower than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.1%
- Total population: 24,075 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D9Cx7_0iXzgLxU00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Morrill County

- Worried about global warming: 54.0%
--- 4.3% lower than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 52.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.4%
- Total population: 3,648 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YFVMr_0iXzgLxU00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Garden County

- Worried about global warming: 54.2%
--- 4.0% lower than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.5%
- Total population: 1,489 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WL0NC_0iXzgLxU00
Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#29. Arthur County

- Worried about global warming: 54.3%
--- 4.0% lower than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.3%
- Total population: 308 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J04W5_0iXzgLxU00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Wheeler County

- Worried about global warming: 54.4%
--- 3.9% lower than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.5%
- Total population: 626 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DvYwy_0iXzgLxU00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Platte County

- Worried about global warming: 54.5%
--- 3.7% lower than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.3%
- Total population: 24,474 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pN5c8_0iXzgLxU00
David Wilson // Flickr

#26. Cass County

- Worried about global warming: 54.6%
--- 3.6% lower than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.0%
- Total population: 19,657 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qf6Kz_0iXzgLxU00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Pawnee County

- Worried about global warming: 54.9%
--- 3.4% lower than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.8%
- Total population: 2,095 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zuVG7_0iXzgLxU00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Gage County

- Worried about global warming: 54.9%
--- 3.4% lower than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.1%
- Total population: 16,710 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZXXvn_0iXzgLxU00
Jasperdo // Flickr

#23. Buffalo County

- Worried about global warming: 55.0%
--- 3.2% lower than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.8%
- Total population: 37,692 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XLX5P_0iXzgLxU00
Zack Frank // Shutterstock

#22. Sioux County

- Worried about global warming: 55.1%
--- 3.1% lower than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.3%
- Total population: 964 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hNP70_0iXzgLxU00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Madison County

- Worried about global warming: 55.2%
--- 3.0% lower than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.6%
- Total population: 26,262 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27mg18_0iXzgLxU00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Banner County

- Worried about global warming: 55.3%
--- 3.0% lower than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.9%
- Total population: 559 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RUyIH_0iXzgLxU00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Johnson County

- Worried about global warming: 56.0%
--- 2.3% lower than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.3%
- Total population: 4,200 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29hXMe_0iXzgLxU00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Hooker County

- Worried about global warming: 56.2%
--- 2.1% lower than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.7%
- Total population: 578 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tGroF_0iXzgLxU00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Loup County

- Worried about global warming: 56.3%
--- 2.0% lower than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 41.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.4%
- Total population: 512 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e7rjM_0iXzgLxU00
Jared Winkler // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Sarpy County

- Worried about global warming: 56.6%
--- 1.7% lower than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.4%
- Total population: 131,251 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NS6Bt_0iXzgLxU00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Nemaha County

- Worried about global warming: 57.1%
--- 1.2% lower than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.7%
- Total population: 5,506 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xw2Xz_0iXzgLxU00
Zack Frank // Shutterstock

#14. Scotts Bluff County

- Worried about global warming: 57.3%
--- 0.9% lower than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.4%
- Total population: 27,101 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mQzCU_0iXzgLxU00
Coemgenus // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Keya Paha County

- Worried about global warming: 57.6%
--- 0.6% lower than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 40.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.8%
- Total population: 561 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lOgwc_0iXzgLxU00
Brad Mellema // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Hall County

- Worried about global warming: 58.0%
--- 0.3% lower than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.2%
- Total population: 44,462 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15rfW5_0iXzgLxU00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Dodge County

- Worried about global warming: 58.4%
--- 0.1% higher than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.8%
- Total population: 27,879 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w5Ehf_0iXzgLxU00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Sheridan County

- Worried about global warming: 58.7%
--- 0.4% higher than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.3%
- Total population: 4,067 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KdFHA_0iXzgLxU00
Jan Uruba // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Saline County

- Worried about global warming: 58.7%
--- 0.4% higher than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.6%
- Total population: 10,728 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pWk14_0iXzgLxU00
Canva

#8. Cherry County

- Worried about global warming: 58.7%
--- 0.5% higher than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 40.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.8%
- Total population: 4,435 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HRRFY_0iXzgLxU00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Colfax County

- Worried about global warming: 59.9%
--- 1.6% higher than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.9%
- Total population: 7,524 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZYGxs_0iXzgLxU00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Dawes County

- Worried about global warming: 60.0%
--- 1.8% higher than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.1%
- Total population: 7,234 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DiW3d_0iXzgLxU00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Dawson County

- Worried about global warming: 60.1%
--- 1.8% higher than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.6%
- Total population: 17,229 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E9qfZ_0iXzgLxU00
JonClee86 // Wikicommons

#4. Douglas County

- Worried about global warming: 63.8%
--- 5.5% higher than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.9%
- Total population: 416,342 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GUSNC_0iXzgLxU00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Dakota County

- Worried about global warming: 63.8%
--- 5.6% higher than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.5%
- Total population: 14,303 people

Katherine Welles // Shutterstock

#2. Lancaster County

- Worried about global warming: 64.5%
--- 6.2% higher than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.6%
- Total population: 241,485 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39KBLH_0iXzgLxU00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Thurston County

- Worried about global warming: 65.4%
--- 7.1% higher than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.4%
- Total population: 4,600 people

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

