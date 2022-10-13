Read full article on original website
Higgins active, Olave scratched for Bengals-Saints matchup
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Bengals receiver Tee Higgins has been activated and Saints leading receiver Chris Olave has been scratched for Cincinnati's game at New Orleans on Sunday. The Saints secondary received a boost with starting cornerback Paulson Adebo being activated after the club listed him as questionable on Friday's injury report because of knee soreness that limited his participation in practice throughout the week.
Dolphins lose another QB to injury, drop 3rd straight game
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Skylar Thompson's expected one-week run as the Miami Dolphins' starting quarterback lasted for just over one quarter. And the team's revolving door under center continued. Thompson left Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings with a bloodied right thumb, marking the fourth consecutive week where...
Ryan, Pierce hook up in final minute, Colts beat Jags 34-27
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich trusted Matt Ryan to make the right calls Sunday. In the waning moments, the 15-year veteran delivered again. Ryan read Jacksonville’s defense, relied on his instincts and then lobbed a 32-yard touchdown pass to rookie receiver Alec Pierce, who caught it just over the hands of a defender with 17 seconds left to give the Colts a 34-27 victory.
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. CINCINNATI BENGALS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — CINCINNATI: CB Cam-Taylor Britt, HB Trayveon Williams, OT D'Ante Smith, G Jackson Carman. NEW ORLEANS: WR Jarvis Landry, CB Marshon Lattimore, WR Chris Olave, WR Michael Thomas, OL Calvin Throckmorton, DE Payton Turner, TE Nick Vannett.
N.Y. Giants 24, Baltimore 20
01037—20 N.Y. Giants07314—24 Bal_Drake 30 run (Tucker kick), 9:26. NYG_W.Robinson 5 pass from D.Jones (Gano kick), 3:31. Bal_Andrews 12 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 12:54. NYG_Bellinger 8 pass from D.Jones (Gano kick), 6:01. NYG_Barkley 1 run (Gano kick), 1:43. A_78,019. BalNYG. First downs2318. Total Net Yards406238. Rushes-yards24-21131-83 Passing195155.
49ers' Bosa has groin injury, won't play against Falcons
ATLANTA (AP) — 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa will not play Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons because of a groin injury. Bosa was listed as questionable in practice this week but was ruled out before the game. Bosa leads the NFL with six sacks and has 15 tackles, six tackles for a loss and 16 quarterback hits.
Allen leads late go-ahead drive, Bills finally win at KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Josh Allen threw for 329 yards and three touchdowns, including the go-ahead toss to Dawson Knox with 1:04 remaining, and the Buffalo Bills beat the Kansas City Chiefs 24-20 on Sunday to exact a small measure of revenge for their epic overtime loss in last year’s playoffs.
Cincinnati 30, New Orleans 26
Cincinnati7779—30 New Orleans71333—26 NO_T.Smith 18 pass from Dalton (Lutz kick), 10:33. Cin_Mixon 9 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), :45. NO_Shaheed 44 run (Lutz kick), 13:39. NO_FG Lutz 35, 10:28. Cin_Burrow 19 run (McPherson kick), 5:44. NO_FG Lutz 30, :01. Third Quarter. NO_FG Lutz 37, 7:12. Cin_Chase 15 pass...
L.A. Rams 24, Carolina 10
LAR_Al.Robinson 5 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 3:34. Car_D.Jackson 30 interception return (Pineiro kick), 1:58. LAR_Skowronek 17 run (Gay kick), :11. LAR_D.Henderson 2 run (Gay kick), 8:15. A_71,482. CarLAR. First downs822. Total Net Yards203360. Rushes-yards21-9329-111 Passing110249. Punt Returns3-121-15 Kickoff Returns1-241-22 Interceptions Ret.1-301-0 Comp-Att-Int13-21-126-33-1 Sacked-Yards Lost2-91-4 Punts7-51.7145-48.0. Fumbles-Lost0-00-0 Penalties-Yards3-307-49 Time of...
Pittsburgh 20, Tampa Bay 18
Pit_Harris 6 pass from Pickett (Boswell kick), 7:38. Pit_FG Boswell 25, 13:55. Pit_Claypool 6 pass from Trubisky (Boswell kick), 9:55. TB_Fournette 11 pass from Brady (pass failed), 4:38. A_67,307. TBPit. First downs2015. Total Net Yards304270. Rushes-yards26-7529-77 Passing229193. Punt Returns3-143-23 Kickoff Returns2-543-112 Interceptions Ret.0-00-0 Comp-Att-Int25-40-020-30-0 Sacked-Yards Lost2-142-18 Punts5-46.05-44.2. Fumbles-Lost1-01-0 Penalties-Yards6-427-45 Time...
N.Y. Jets 27, Green Bay 10
NYJ_FG Zuerlein 32, 5:46. NYJ_Berrios 20 run (Zuerlein kick), 8:11. NYJ_Parks 20 blocked punt return (Zuerlein kick), 5:43. GB_Lazard 25 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 2:35. Fourth Quarter. NYJ_Bre.Hall 34 run (Zuerlein kick), 15:00. NYJ_FG Zuerlein 23, 2:34. A_78,343. NYJGB. First downs1415. Total Net Yards278278. Rushes-yards33-17920-60 Passing99218. Punt Returns3-345-22 Kickoff...
Today in Sports History-Cordero Jr., 3rd jockey to win 7,000
1948 — The Green Bay Packers intercept seven passes off Bob Waterfield in a 16-0 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. 1954 — Adrian Burk of the Philadelphia Eagles passes for seven touchdowns in a 49-21 victory over the Washington Redskins. Burk completes 19 of 27 passes for 232 yards and his longest touchdown pass is 26 yards.
Indianapolis 34, Jacksonville 27
Jac_Lawrence 1 run (Patterson kick), 3:48. Drive: 6 plays, 56 yards, 3:30. Key Plays: J.Robinson 14 run; Lawrence 22 pass to Etienne; Agnew 19 run. Jacksonville 7, Indianapolis 0. Second Quarter. Ind_FG McLaughlin 28, 13:56. Drive: 14 plays, 67 yards, 4:52. Key Plays: Rodgers kick return to Indianapolis 23; Ryan...
Atlanta 28, San Francisco 14
Atl_Pruitt 2 pass from Mariota (Koo kick), 8:46. Atl_J.Hawkins 0 run (Koo kick), 1:26. SF_Aiyuk 12 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 11:32. SF_Aiyuk 14 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 7:07. Atl_Mariota 3 run (Koo kick), :57. Third Quarter. Atl_Pitts 7 pass from Mariota (Koo kick), 8:40. A_69,813. SFAtl. First downs2118.
Buffalo 24, Kansas City 20
Buffalo01077—24 Kansas City01073—20 Buf_FG Bass 39, 13:32. Drive: 11 plays, 59 yards, 4:44. Key Plays: Elam 0 interception return to Buffalo 20; Allen 31 pass to Diggs; Allen 4 run on 3rd-and-1. Buffalo 3, Kansas City 0. KC_Smith-Schuster 42 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 11:31. Drive: 7 plays,...
Minnesota 24, Miami 16
Mia_FG J.Sanders 44, 6:05. Min_I.Smith 1 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 2:32. Min_Thielen 2 pass from Cousins (kick failed), 14:13. Mia_Gesicki 4 pass from Bridgewater (J.Sanders kick), 10:04. Min_Cook 53 run (Thielen pass from Cousins), 3:15. Mia_Gesicki 3 pass from Bridgewater (pass failed), 1:24. A_66,100. MinMia. First downs1123. Total Net...
New England 38, Cleveland 15
NE_FG Folk 19, 7:31. Drive: 12 plays, 63 yards, 6:50. Key Plays: Dugger 0 interception return to New England 36; Zappe 17 pass to Bourne on 3rd-and-7; Zappe 29 pass to Parker on 3rd-and-9. New England 3, Cleveland 0. Cle_FG York 39, 3:00. Drive: 10 plays, 54 yards, 4:31. Key...
N.Y. Yankees 4, Cleveland 2
A-struck out for Hedges in the 7th. E_Bader (1), Rosario (1). LOB_New York 2, Cleveland 4. 2B_Rizzo (1). HR_Bader (3), off Quantrill; J.Naylor (1), off Cole. RBIs_Rizzo (3), Bader 2 (4), Stanton (3), Ramírez (1), J.Naylor (3). SB_Torres (1), Kwan (1). CS_Rizzo (1). SF_Stanton. Runners left in scoring position_New...
Toronto opens 2022-23 season at home against Cleveland
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raptors -3; over/under is 215. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Raptors host the Cleveland Cavaliers in the season opener. Toronto went 30-22 in Eastern Conference play and 24-17 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Raptors averaged 19.0 points off of turnovers, 16.5 second chance points and 25.7 bench points last season.
