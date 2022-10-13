ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Counties most concerned about climate change in Montana

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

Prizrak 2084//Wikicommons

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening . But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced . Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Montana using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication . Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.

Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#56. Fallon County

- Worried about global warming: 49.0%
--- 9.9% lower than Montana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 50.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 46.2%
- Total population: 2,194 people

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#55. Richland County

- Worried about global warming: 49.5%
--- 9.5% lower than Montana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 35.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 46.0%
- Total population: 8,365 people

Montanabw // Wikimedia Commons

#54. Broadwater County

- Worried about global warming: 50.9%
--- 8.0% lower than Montana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 52.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.5%
- Total population: 4,788 people

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#53. Treasure County

- Worried about global warming: 51.3%
--- 7.7% lower than Montana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 50.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.0%
- Total population: 562 people

J.B. Chandler // Wikimedia Commons

#52. Garfield County

- Worried about global warming: 51.4%
--- 7.6% lower than Montana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 40.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.6%
- Total population: 824 people

BigDaveMT // Wikimedia Commons

#51. Wibaux County

- Worried about global warming: 52.2%
--- 6.8% lower than Montana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.4%
- Total population: 821 people

Tony Webster // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Dawson County

- Worried about global warming: 52.7%
--- 6.3% lower than Montana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.1%
- Total population: 7,105 people

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Musselshell County

- Worried about global warming: 53.1%
--- 5.9% lower than Montana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.9%
- Total population: 3,820 people

Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#48. Carter County

- Worried about global warming: 53.1%
--- 5.9% lower than Montana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 42.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.0%
- Total population: 1,044 people

J.B. Chandler // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Powder River County

- Worried about global warming: 54.1%
--- 4.9% lower than Montana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 40.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.7%
- Total population: 1,346 people

Canva

#46. McCone County

- Worried about global warming: 54.4%
--- 4.6% lower than Montana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 40.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.0%
- Total population: 1,369 people

Publichall // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Valley County

- Worried about global warming: 55.2%
--- 3.8% lower than Montana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.6%
- Total population: 5,825 people

USEPA Environmental-Protection-Agency // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Lincoln County

- Worried about global warming: 55.2%
--- 3.8% lower than Montana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.8%
- Total population: 15,977 people

TerryAdvocate // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Prairie County

- Worried about global warming: 55.4%
--- 3.6% lower than Montana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 41.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.5%
- Total population: 967 people

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Sheridan County

- Worried about global warming: 55.5%
--- 3.5% lower than Montana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.5%
- Total population: 2,775 people

Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Powell County

- Worried about global warming: 55.6%
--- 3.4% lower than Montana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.8%
- Total population: 5,824 people

J.B. Chandler // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Daniels County

- Worried about global warming: 55.7%
--- 3.3% lower than Montana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 40.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.0%
- Total population: 1,336 people

J.B. Chandler // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Phillips County

- Worried about global warming: 55.8%
--- 3.2% lower than Montana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.8%
- Total population: 3,128 people

Mike Cline // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Golden Valley County

- Worried about global warming: 55.8%
--- 3.2% lower than Montana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 40.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.1%
- Total population: 623 people

J. Stephen Conn // Flickr

#37. Stillwater County

- Worried about global warming: 55.9%
--- 3.1% lower than Montana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 40.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.3%
- Total population: 7,360 people

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Flathead County

- Worried about global warming: 56.1%
--- 2.9% lower than Montana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.7%
- Total population: 77,922 people

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Toole County

- Worried about global warming: 56.2%
--- 2.8% lower than Montana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.2%
- Total population: 3,959 people

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Rosebud County

- Worried about global warming: 56.3%
--- 2.7% lower than Montana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.6%
- Total population: 6,536 people

Sara Goth // Wikicommons

#33. Yellowstone County

- Worried about global warming: 56.4%
--- 2.6% lower than Montana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.2%
- Total population: 121,556 people

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Judith Basin County

- Worried about global warming: 56.4%
--- 2.5% lower than Montana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 43.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.7%
- Total population: 1,555 people

dave_mcmt // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Custer County

- Worried about global warming: 56.8%
--- 2.2% lower than Montana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.9%
- Total population: 9,153 people

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Fergus County

- Worried about global warming: 57.0%
--- 2.0% lower than Montana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 41.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.2%
- Total population: 8,875 people

Robstutz // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Jefferson County

- Worried about global warming: 57.2%
--- 1.8% lower than Montana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.1%
- Total population: 9,404 people

Jasperdo // Flickr

#28. Sweet Grass County

- Worried about global warming: 57.2%
--- 1.8% lower than Montana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 41.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.4%
- Total population: 2,976 people

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Beaverhead County

- Worried about global warming: 57.3%
--- 1.7% lower than Montana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.3%
- Total population: 7,759 people

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Teton County

- Worried about global warming: 57.5%
--- 1.5% lower than Montana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 40.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.1%
- Total population: 4,617 people

Ltvine // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Mineral County

- Worried about global warming: 57.7%
--- 1.3% lower than Montana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.2%
- Total population: 3,467 people

Mike Cline // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Meagher County

- Worried about global warming: 57.8%
--- 1.2% lower than Montana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 42.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.1%
- Total population: 1,525 people

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Wheatland County

- Worried about global warming: 58.0%
--- 1.0% lower than Montana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.5%
- Total population: 1,602 people

Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#22. Liberty County

- Worried about global warming: 58.2%
--- 0.8% lower than Montana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.1%
- Total population: 1,818 people

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Pondera County

- Worried about global warming: 58.4%
--- 0.6% lower than Montana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.6%
- Total population: 4,523 people

Montanabw // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Cascade County

- Worried about global warming: 58.4%
--- 0.6% lower than Montana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.3%
- Total population: 63,280 people

J.B. Chandler // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Petroleum County

- Worried about global warming: 58.5%
--- 0.5% lower than Montana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 43.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.4%
- Total population: 362 people

JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Sanders County

- Worried about global warming: 58.8%
--- 0.2% lower than Montana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 40.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.0%
- Total population: 9,598 people

Itsa Ortiz // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Ravalli County

- Worried about global warming: 59.2%
--- 0.2% higher than Montana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.6%
- Total population: 34,288 people

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Granite County

- Worried about global warming: 59.7%
--- 0.7% higher than Montana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 42.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.5%
- Total population: 2,683 people

Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Carbon County

- Worried about global warming: 59.8%
--- 0.8% higher than Montana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 40.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.6%
- Total population: 8,719 people

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Madison County

- Worried about global warming: 60.7%
--- 1.8% higher than Montana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 43.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.6%
- Total population: 7,039 people

Montanabw // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Lewis and Clark County

- Worried about global warming: 61.2%
--- 2.3% higher than Montana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.4%
- Total population: 53,189 people

Christopher Boswell // Shutterstock

#12. Silver Bow County

- Worried about global warming: 62.4%
--- 3.4% higher than Montana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.9%
- Total population: 27,754 people

J.B. Chandler // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Chouteau County

- Worried about global warming: 62.5%
--- 3.5% higher than Montana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 40.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.0%
- Total population: 4,376 people

David Coats // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Park County

- Worried about global warming: 62.6%
--- 3.6% higher than Montana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 41.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.9%
- Total population: 13,474 people

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Deer Lodge County

- Worried about global warming: 62.7%
--- 3.7% higher than Montana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.8%
- Total population: 7,656 people

J.B. Chandler // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Hill County

- Worried about global warming: 62.8%
--- 3.9% higher than Montana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.4%
- Total population: 11,890 people

J.B. Chandler // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Blaine County

- Worried about global warming: 64.8%
--- 5.8% higher than Montana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.6%
- Total population: 4,710 people

J.B. Chandler // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Roosevelt County

- Worried about global warming: 64.8%
--- 5.8% higher than Montana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.3%
- Total population: 7,429 people

Montanabw // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Lake County

- Worried about global warming: 64.9%
--- 5.9% higher than Montana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.3%
- Total population: 22,853 people

Canva

#4. Gallatin County

- Worried about global warming: 64.9%
--- 5.9% higher than Montana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 42.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.6%
- Total population: 86,413 people

Leonard J. DeFrancisci // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Big Horn County

- Worried about global warming: 68.2%
--- 9.2% higher than Montana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 51.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.7%
- Total population: 8,847 people

Prizrak 2084//Wikicommons

#2. Missoula County

- Worried about global warming: 69.8%
--- 10.8% higher than Montana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 69.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 42.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.1%
- Total population: 95,043 people

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Glacier County

- Worried about global warming: 71.0%
--- 12.0% higher than Montana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 54.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.9%
- Total population: 9,396 people

