Counties most concerned about climate change in Montana

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening . But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced . Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Montana using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication . Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.

#56. Fallon County

- Worried about global warming: 49.0%

--- 9.9% lower than Montana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 50.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 46.2%

- Total population: 2,194 people

#55. Richland County

- Worried about global warming: 49.5%

--- 9.5% lower than Montana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 35.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 46.0%

- Total population: 8,365 people

#54. Broadwater County

- Worried about global warming: 50.9%

--- 8.0% lower than Montana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 52.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.5%

- Total population: 4,788 people

#53. Treasure County

- Worried about global warming: 51.3%

--- 7.7% lower than Montana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 50.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.0%

- Total population: 562 people

#52. Garfield County

- Worried about global warming: 51.4%

--- 7.6% lower than Montana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 40.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.6%

- Total population: 824 people

#51. Wibaux County

- Worried about global warming: 52.2%

--- 6.8% lower than Montana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.4%

- Total population: 821 people

#50. Dawson County

- Worried about global warming: 52.7%

--- 6.3% lower than Montana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.1%

- Total population: 7,105 people

#49. Musselshell County

- Worried about global warming: 53.1%

--- 5.9% lower than Montana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.9%

- Total population: 3,820 people

#48. Carter County

- Worried about global warming: 53.1%

--- 5.9% lower than Montana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 42.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.0%

- Total population: 1,044 people

#47. Powder River County

- Worried about global warming: 54.1%

--- 4.9% lower than Montana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 40.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.7%

- Total population: 1,346 people

#46. McCone County

- Worried about global warming: 54.4%

--- 4.6% lower than Montana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 40.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.0%

- Total population: 1,369 people

#45. Valley County

- Worried about global warming: 55.2%

--- 3.8% lower than Montana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.6%

- Total population: 5,825 people

#44. Lincoln County

- Worried about global warming: 55.2%

--- 3.8% lower than Montana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.8%

- Total population: 15,977 people

#43. Prairie County

- Worried about global warming: 55.4%

--- 3.6% lower than Montana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 41.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.5%

- Total population: 967 people

#42. Sheridan County

- Worried about global warming: 55.5%

--- 3.5% lower than Montana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.5%

- Total population: 2,775 people

#41. Powell County

- Worried about global warming: 55.6%

--- 3.4% lower than Montana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.8%

- Total population: 5,824 people

#40. Daniels County

- Worried about global warming: 55.7%

--- 3.3% lower than Montana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 40.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.0%

- Total population: 1,336 people

#39. Phillips County

- Worried about global warming: 55.8%

--- 3.2% lower than Montana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.8%

- Total population: 3,128 people

#38. Golden Valley County

- Worried about global warming: 55.8%

--- 3.2% lower than Montana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 40.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.1%

- Total population: 623 people

#37. Stillwater County

- Worried about global warming: 55.9%

--- 3.1% lower than Montana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 40.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.3%

- Total population: 7,360 people

#36. Flathead County

- Worried about global warming: 56.1%

--- 2.9% lower than Montana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.7%

- Total population: 77,922 people

#35. Toole County

- Worried about global warming: 56.2%

--- 2.8% lower than Montana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.2%

- Total population: 3,959 people

#34. Rosebud County

- Worried about global warming: 56.3%

--- 2.7% lower than Montana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.6%

- Total population: 6,536 people

#33. Yellowstone County

- Worried about global warming: 56.4%

--- 2.6% lower than Montana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.2%

- Total population: 121,556 people

#32. Judith Basin County

- Worried about global warming: 56.4%

--- 2.5% lower than Montana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 43.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.7%

- Total population: 1,555 people

#31. Custer County

- Worried about global warming: 56.8%

--- 2.2% lower than Montana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.9%

- Total population: 9,153 people

#30. Fergus County

- Worried about global warming: 57.0%

--- 2.0% lower than Montana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 41.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.2%

- Total population: 8,875 people

#29. Jefferson County

- Worried about global warming: 57.2%

--- 1.8% lower than Montana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.1%

- Total population: 9,404 people

#28. Sweet Grass County

- Worried about global warming: 57.2%

--- 1.8% lower than Montana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 41.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.4%

- Total population: 2,976 people

#27. Beaverhead County

- Worried about global warming: 57.3%

--- 1.7% lower than Montana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.3%

- Total population: 7,759 people

#26. Teton County

- Worried about global warming: 57.5%

--- 1.5% lower than Montana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 40.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.1%

- Total population: 4,617 people

#25. Mineral County

- Worried about global warming: 57.7%

--- 1.3% lower than Montana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.2%

- Total population: 3,467 people

#24. Meagher County

- Worried about global warming: 57.8%

--- 1.2% lower than Montana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 42.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.1%

- Total population: 1,525 people

#23. Wheatland County

- Worried about global warming: 58.0%

--- 1.0% lower than Montana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.5%

- Total population: 1,602 people

#22. Liberty County

- Worried about global warming: 58.2%

--- 0.8% lower than Montana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.1%

- Total population: 1,818 people

#21. Pondera County

- Worried about global warming: 58.4%

--- 0.6% lower than Montana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.6%

- Total population: 4,523 people

#20. Cascade County

- Worried about global warming: 58.4%

--- 0.6% lower than Montana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.3%

- Total population: 63,280 people

#19. Petroleum County

- Worried about global warming: 58.5%

--- 0.5% lower than Montana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 43.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.4%

- Total population: 362 people

#18. Sanders County

- Worried about global warming: 58.8%

--- 0.2% lower than Montana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 40.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.0%

- Total population: 9,598 people

#17. Ravalli County

- Worried about global warming: 59.2%

--- 0.2% higher than Montana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.6%

- Total population: 34,288 people

#16. Granite County

- Worried about global warming: 59.7%

--- 0.7% higher than Montana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 42.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.5%

- Total population: 2,683 people

#15. Carbon County

- Worried about global warming: 59.8%

--- 0.8% higher than Montana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 40.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.6%

- Total population: 8,719 people

#14. Madison County

- Worried about global warming: 60.7%

--- 1.8% higher than Montana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 43.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.6%

- Total population: 7,039 people

#13. Lewis and Clark County

- Worried about global warming: 61.2%

--- 2.3% higher than Montana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.4%

- Total population: 53,189 people

#12. Silver Bow County

- Worried about global warming: 62.4%

--- 3.4% higher than Montana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.9%

- Total population: 27,754 people

#11. Chouteau County

- Worried about global warming: 62.5%

--- 3.5% higher than Montana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 40.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.0%

- Total population: 4,376 people

#10. Park County

- Worried about global warming: 62.6%

--- 3.6% higher than Montana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 41.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.9%

- Total population: 13,474 people

#9. Deer Lodge County

- Worried about global warming: 62.7%

--- 3.7% higher than Montana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.8%

- Total population: 7,656 people

#8. Hill County

- Worried about global warming: 62.8%

--- 3.9% higher than Montana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.4%

- Total population: 11,890 people

#7. Blaine County

- Worried about global warming: 64.8%

--- 5.8% higher than Montana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.6%

- Total population: 4,710 people

#6. Roosevelt County

- Worried about global warming: 64.8%

--- 5.8% higher than Montana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.3%

- Total population: 7,429 people

#5. Lake County

- Worried about global warming: 64.9%

--- 5.9% higher than Montana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.3%

- Total population: 22,853 people

#4. Gallatin County

- Worried about global warming: 64.9%

--- 5.9% higher than Montana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 42.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.6%

- Total population: 86,413 people

#3. Big Horn County

- Worried about global warming: 68.2%

--- 9.2% higher than Montana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 51.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.7%

- Total population: 8,847 people

#2. Missoula County

- Worried about global warming: 69.8%

--- 10.8% higher than Montana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 69.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 42.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.1%

- Total population: 95,043 people

#1. Glacier County

- Worried about global warming: 71.0%

--- 12.0% higher than Montana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 54.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.9%

- Total population: 9,396 people