Flavian “Peck” Konrad
A Mass of Christian Burial for Flavian “Peck” Konrad, 84, of Milo, Iowa will be held on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Milo. Family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 9:00 a.m. at the church. Interment will follow at Rosemount Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Augustine Catholic Church in Milo, Iowa or The Good Shepherd Endowment Fund at The Village in Indianola, Iowa.
Bonnie Mae Stookey (Hargis)
Services for Bonnie Mae Stookey (Hargis) age 93, of Indianola will be held 11:00am Saturday, October 22nd at the Scotch Ridge United Presbyterian Church in rural Carlisle. Visitation will be held prior to services from starting at 10:00am. Burial will follow services at the Elm Grove Cemetery.
Paul Wright
Services for Paul Wright, 97, who passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022 in. West Des Moines, will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 19 at the Indianola. First Baptist Church with burial following in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Memorial. Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be held 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October...
Crossroads Hosting Drive-Up Coat Donation Drive Tomorrow
Crossroads of Pella is working to expand its annual coat drive this week. Chris Allen with Crossroads of Pella says a drive-up coffee and coats event will be held this Tuesday morning from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Pella Community Center — with anyone in the community encouraged to donate any type and size of coats, gloves, hats, and boots in exchange for a cup of coffee.
Marching Band Competition Season Ends
The Iowa High School marching band competition season has ended, and area schools celebrated another special fall of performances across central Iowa. For the 46th consecutive season, the Pella Marching Dutch earned a Division I “Superior” score at the Iowa High School Music Association state festival, one of the longest ongoing streaks in Iowa. In the evening, Pella claimed 1st place in Class 3A and overall at the Mid Iowa Band Championships in Ankeny. This fall, the Marching Dutch outscored every Iowa school they competed against head-to-head.
Knoxville 3-1; Pella Christian 3-2 At Knoxville Volleyball Invitational
Two Marion County teams were involved in the Knoxville Volleyball Invitational on Saturday and both came away with winning records on the day. Knoxville was 3-1 sweeping through pool play without dropping a set to Southeast Warren 21-9 and 21-13, Pella Christian 21-9 and 21-9, and ADM 21-13 and 21-11. The Panthers ended the day in the championship semifinal to Union in a three set thriller. After dropping the first set 21-16, Knoxville came back to take set two 21-17, and had the Knights down 15-14, but could not finish off the match and fell 19-17. Pella Christian meanwhile, struggled to get going in pool play, winning over ADM in three sets 16-21, 21-15, and 15-13, losing to Knoxville in two sets and falling to Southeast Warren in three sets. That sent the Eagles to the consolation bracket where they dusted off Albia 21-12 and 21-14, then defeated Holy Trinity in three sets 21-10, 18-21 and 15-10. Knoxville is now 25-12 on the season and will await the winner of Tuesday’s class 4A regional match with Pella and Newton. Pella Christian is 24-15 and will host Pleasantville in a class 2A regional quarterfinal match on Wednesday.
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Jake Grandia
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Marion County Auditor Jake Grandia as we discuss the upcoming general election. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Pella Opera House Seeking Those Interested in Festival of Trees
The Christmas holiday season will be here soon, and the Pella Opera House is gearing up for a returning favorite event. Events Coordinator Jara Johnson says they are seeking sponsors for their annual Festival of Trees, which is set to begin on Saturday, Nov. 19 and continue through Saturday, December 3rd. Johnson says many popular features will return for the traditional event, and also includes a Merry Martini Huis open in conjunction with Pella’s Kerstmarkt December 1st through 3rd. Those interested in getting decorations included in the 2022 Festival of Trees should contact the Pella Opera House by November 1st. Proceeds benefit the Youth Educational Programs at the Pella Opera House.
City of Indianola Fall Cleanup Today
The City of Indianola Fall Cleanup is today, with the Indianola Brush Facility allowing residents to dispose of large and unwanted items at the facility. Items accepted in the drop-off will include books, box springs, mattresses, chairs, couches, and tables, while broken glass, construction materials, concrete, railroad ties, drywall, and tires are among those that are prohibited.
Missoula Children’s Theater Play is this Week
The Missoula Children’s Theater in Knoxville will be putting on a show Saturday, October 22nd with two live performances. The Noon Kiwanis Club in Knoxville presents the show. The show this year is Red Riding Hood and it is co-sponsored by the Knoxville PTO. Auditions and practice start tonight...
Indianola Volleyball Draws Home Road to State
The #5 Indianola volleyball team will have home court advantage all the way through to the state tournament, with regional play beginning Tuesday where the Indians will learn their semifinal opponent. The Indians will take on the winner of Winterset and Creston, who have a combined six wins on the season, and will have to fight through what is likely a matchup with #12 ADM in the regional final in order to punch their ticket to the final eight in Cedar Falls.
Simpson College Homecoming Today
Today is Simpson College homecoming, welcoming all alumni to Buxton Stadium for the football game and Hall of Fame class induction. The original Simpson College softball team from 1972 will also be honored at halftime, along with all current and former softball players. The game begins at 1pm at Buxton Stadium. For a full list of activities, click below.
Bussey Fall Fest set for October 28th
Bussey Fall Fest is scheduled to be held Friday, October 28th from 5 p.m to 7 p.m. at the Bussey Community Center. A free will donation supper will be held. Food on the menu for the night includes soup, hot dogs, chips, dessert and drinks. Face painting for $3 and...
Indianola Park Bathroom Winterization Begins Tomorrow
Indianola Parks staff will begin to winterize the restrooms and shelters at Indianola city parks and facilities starting tomorrow, closing them to the public. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News electricity and water will be shut off at shelters and in restroom buildings, and park restrooms are generally available from April 15 – October 15 each year. For more information, click below.
Twin Cedars Downed By Baxter
The Twin Cedars Football Squad ran into a motivated Baxter club and left with an 82-6 loss to the Bolts. Coach Cam Parker told KNIA/KRLS Sports the Baxter defense had four interception returns for touchdowns and stymied his team all game. The Sabers only score came on an Isiah Arreosola reception. Twin Cedars is 1-8 and will play its final game of the season next Thursday against Seymour.
Pella Fire Department Discusses Safety with Students
Students from Pella and Pella Christian schools met with Pella Firefighters this week both at the fire station and their own buildings as part of Fire Prevention Week. Pella Fire Chief Randy Bogaard says it’s critical to have children as soon as elementary school understand the ways to keep themselves safe in case of a fire, and he encourages all families to have an evacuation plan in place and to go over safe places to gather in the event of disaster.
Hamilton Woman Killed in Crash in Oskaloosa
A Hamilton woman was killed in a car crash in Oskaloosa Monday morning. The Iowa State Patrol reports 80-year-old Betty J. Walter was driving a 2009 Chevy Malibu, and was leaving a parking lot off of Highway 92 heading eastbound and pulled in front of a westbound 2014 Ford F-150 driven by 71-year-old Ricky L. Corbett of Oskaloosa. The F-150 didn’t have the time to stop, and collided with the Malibu. Walter wasn’t wearing a seatbelt. Corbett was. The investigation is ongoing.
Poet Curtis Bauer Will Speak at Writers Reading Series
Central College will welcome Curtis Bauer, poet and Central Class of 1992 graduate, to the Fall 2022 Writers Reading Series. Bauer will read from his collection of works at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, in the Boat, Moore and Weller Rooms in Maytag Student Center on Central’s campus. The event is free and open to the public.
Two Deputies are Promoted to the Rank of Sergeant
Tuesday evening several promotions took place for the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholdt, hosted the event in the courtroom on the third floor of the Marion County Courthouse. Among those honored were Jake Van Voorst a new deputy and Jenae Kaster was named the first Mental Health Deputy.
Jake Van Voorst is Hired as a New Deputy Sheriff
A night of honoring new officers and promotions took place Tuesday evening for the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholdt, hosted the event in the courtroom on the third floor of the Marion County Courthouse. Among those honored were Jake Van Voorst. Sheriff Sandholdt, “Jacob Van...
