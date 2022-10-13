ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

2 men injured in Sunday shooting in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two men are in the hospital after being shot Sunday night at the Bentwood Townhomes in St. Louis County. St. Louis County Police Department said officers from the Central County Precinct responded to a call for a shooting at about 8:50 p.m. Sunday in the 5700 block of Eagle Valley Drive near Norwood Hills Country Club.
Man dies in head-on collision with semi on US 50

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Clair man died Saturday night following a head-on collision on U.S. Highway 50 in Franklin County. The collision happened at about 8:05 p.m. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, 60-year-old William McMillian was driving westbound on U.S. 50 when he cross the center line of the roadway at Old Route 66, not far from the Highway 44 exit to Union, and struck an eastbound semitruck head-on.
St. Louis County police investigating deadly crash Thursday afternoon

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County police are investigating a deadly motor crash in north St. Louis County Thursday afternoon. According to a press release, St. Louis County police officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call at around 12:20 about an accident on Halls Ferry Road near the intersection of St. Cyr. When they arrived, they found two cars involved in a crash.
Scarecrow scavenger hunt underway in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A fun competition is underway this October in St. Louis County. A scarecrow scavenger hunt started October 1 at St. Louis County parks, recreation centers and historic sites. The competition runs through the end of October. For a list of locations, click here.
Highway patrol investigates deadly Montgomery County motorcycle crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A man is dead following a rollover motorcycle crash in Montgomery County on Monday night. The crash happened on Route J near Short Road around 11 p.m., according to the crash report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said 22-year-old Caleb T. Berkaw, of Big Spring, Missouri, was thrown from The post Highway patrol investigates deadly Montgomery County motorcycle crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
