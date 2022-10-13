Read full article on original website
Police find man dead Sunday in his St. Louis County residence
JENNINGS, Mo. — St. Louis County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons detectives launched a homicide investigation after a man was found dead Sunday evening in Jennings. Police responded to a call regarding an assault at about 6:44 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 9400 block of Bagley...
2 men injured in Sunday shooting in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two men are in the hospital after being shot Sunday night at the Bentwood Townhomes in St. Louis County. St. Louis County Police Department said officers from the Central County Precinct responded to a call for a shooting at about 8:50 p.m. Sunday in the 5700 block of Eagle Valley Drive near Norwood Hills Country Club.
Man dies in head-on collision with semi on US 50
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Clair man died Saturday night following a head-on collision on U.S. Highway 50 in Franklin County. The collision happened at about 8:05 p.m. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, 60-year-old William McMillian was driving westbound on U.S. 50 when he cross the center line of the roadway at Old Route 66, not far from the Highway 44 exit to Union, and struck an eastbound semitruck head-on.
Metro rideshare driver tells News 4 about carjacking he experienced after seeing FBI warning
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - News 4 warned rideshare drivers earlier this week about a rise in carjackings in East St. Louis. However, it’s not just happening in the Metro East. News 4 spoke to an Uber driver who wants to keep his name anonymous out of concern for...
Woman killed in St. Louis County collision
A woman was killed and three other people injured Thursday in a collision near a north St. Louis County intersection.
St. Louis County police investigating deadly crash Thursday afternoon
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County police are investigating a deadly motor crash in north St. Louis County Thursday afternoon. According to a press release, St. Louis County police officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call at around 12:20 about an accident on Halls Ferry Road near the intersection of St. Cyr. When they arrived, they found two cars involved in a crash.
Scarecrow scavenger hunt underway in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A fun competition is underway this October in St. Louis County. A scarecrow scavenger hunt started October 1 at St. Louis County parks, recreation centers and historic sites. The competition runs through the end of October. For a list of locations, click here.
Highway patrol investigates deadly Montgomery County motorcycle crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A man is dead following a rollover motorcycle crash in Montgomery County on Monday night. The crash happened on Route J near Short Road around 11 p.m., according to the crash report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said 22-year-old Caleb T. Berkaw, of Big Spring, Missouri, was thrown from The post Highway patrol investigates deadly Montgomery County motorcycle crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Man dies in motorcycle crash on Monday, not found until Wednesday
A Big Spring man died in a motorcycle crash in Montgomery County, but the crash was not discovered until two days later. Caleb Berkaw, 22, was riding a 2010 Kawasaki ZX600R south on Route J Monday at 10 pm, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report. Berkaw failed...
UPDATE: Victim identified in L’Anse gas station crash; Semi driver to be arraigned Monday for OWI
L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - A L’Anse man is dead, a gas station employee is injured and a semi-truck driver is in jail for drunken driving after crashing into a gas station Thursday night, causing it to catch fire. According to the Michigan State Police, 43-year-old Al Dantes Jr....
Woman found dead on I-94 in Macomb County, freeway closed as police investigate
Another freeway closure in Metro Detroit is causing major traffic headaches after a dead body was discovered along I-94 on Friday morning, Charlie Langton reports
Rideshare drivers fall victim to carjackers in East St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Criminals are ordering a ride and stealing the car in East St. Louis. The FBI and the Illinois State Police are warning rideshare drivers of carjacking incidents targeting them in the East St. Louis area. Law enforcement said since late June, there have been seven...
One dead, driver arrested after gas station crash and fire in Michigan
The crash resulted in a large fire affecting the station and surrounding vehicles, according to Michigan State Police (MSP).
Hamilton Twp., NJ, Police Searching For Suspect in Theft
Police in Hamilton Township are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in a motor vehicle theft, plus the unauthorized use of credit cards. Police say the incidents occurred on September 10th. The Hamiton Township Police Department has provided the accompanying photos and they ask that anyone with...
Five motorcyclists involved in I-44 crash in west St. Louis County, traffic stalled
Traffic is stalled on Interstate 44 in West St. Louis County due to a crash involving at least one bus.
Shots fired after argument over bicycle in St. Charles County
An investigation is underway after police say someone fired shots at another person during an argument over a bicycle in St. Charles County.
Woman found dead on I-94 in Macomb County had been shot, MSP asking for witnesses or dashcam footage
Michigan State Police Special Investigation Detectives have determined that the woman found dead on I-94 Friday morning had sustained a gunshot wound. MSP is now asking for any witnesses or anyone with helpful dashcam footage to contact them.
Charges: Montana man fled Minnesota police in stolen semi-trailer on I-94
A Montana man has been charged with fleeing police in a stolen semi-truck that crashed off I-94 in Minnesota Thursday. Isaac Lee Birdinground Jr., 38, is currently being held at the Stearns County Jail after a pursuit involving multiple agencies that ended when he crashed the semi-trailer into a ditch near the New Munich exit.
12-year-old boy fatally shot by uncle in hunting accident identified
The 12-year-old St. Paul boy tragically killed in a hunting accident at the weekend has been identified. On Sunday, Jeremy Her and his uncle went hunting for squirrels in Moose Lake Township, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At around 8:20 a.m., Her’s uncle accidentally shot him behind his...
Missouri teen credited for arrest of kidnapping suspect
A Lake Arrowhead, Missouri teenager is credited with helping deputies arrest Austin Gaal, the man charged with trying to kidnap her.
