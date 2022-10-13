ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Counties most concerned about climate change in New Jersey

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w0d2I_0iXzg1OD00
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening . But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced . Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in New Jersey using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication . Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C2Q4W_0iXzg1OD00
Canva

#21. Ocean County

- Worried about global warming: 60.2%
--- 11.6% lower than New Jersey average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.7%
- Total population: 453,917 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w3iIO_0iXzg1OD00
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Sussex County

- Worried about global warming: 61.2%
--- 10.6% lower than New Jersey average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.9%
- Total population: 113,046 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29rfvY_0iXzg1OD00
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Salem County

- Worried about global warming: 63.3%
--- 8.5% lower than New Jersey average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.9%
- Total population: 49,348 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tjauN_0iXzg1OD00
Jared Kofsky/PlaceNJ.com // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Hunterdon County

- Worried about global warming: 63.7%
--- 8.1% lower than New Jersey average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.3%
- Total population: 100,017 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vmcQt_0iXzg1OD00
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Warren County

- Worried about global warming: 63.7%
--- 8.1% lower than New Jersey average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.9%
- Total population: 84,685 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CJNzI_0iXzg1OD00
Jorge Moro // Shutterstock

#16. Cape May County

- Worried about global warming: 63.9%
--- 8.0% lower than New Jersey average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.7%
- Total population: 76,695 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ii7Mu_0iXzg1OD00
Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Gloucester County

- Worried about global warming: 64.6%
--- 7.2% lower than New Jersey average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.5%
- Total population: 226,758 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P2GYJ_0iXzg1OD00
LittleGun // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Monmouth County

- Worried about global warming: 67.5%
--- 4.3% lower than New Jersey average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 70.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.0%
- Total population: 488,518 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qu6pS_0iXzg1OD00
Dough4872 // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Atlantic County

- Worried about global warming: 69.2%
--- 2.6% lower than New Jersey average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 69.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 68.9%
- Total population: 209,019 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Y5b0_0iXzg1OD00
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock

#12. Morris County

- Worried about global warming: 70.6%
--- 1.3% lower than New Jersey average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 72.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 68.7%
- Total population: 387,833 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hzjmr_0iXzg1OD00
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Cumberland County

- Worried about global warming: 70.7%
--- 1.2% lower than New Jersey average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 67.9%
- Total population: 115,733 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0we9Oj_0iXzg1OD00
Apc106 // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Burlington County

- Worried about global warming: 70.9%
--- 0.9% lower than New Jersey average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 71.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 70.5%
- Total population: 351,834 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t9MfY_0iXzg1OD00
Zeete // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Somerset County

- Worried about global warming: 71.9%
--- 0.1% higher than New Jersey average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 72.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 68.6%
- Total population: 256,549 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05inBu_0iXzg1OD00
Zeete // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Middlesex County

- Worried about global warming: 72.6%
--- 0.8% higher than New Jersey average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 73.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 52.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.6%
- Total population: 645,442 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02KCLs_0iXzg1OD00
Sridhar // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Passaic County

- Worried about global warming: 74.0%
--- 2.2% higher than New Jersey average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 72.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 52.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 70.0%
- Total population: 383,154 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tjVgh_0iXzg1OD00
Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

#6. Mercer County

- Worried about global warming: 74.4%
--- 2.6% higher than New Jersey average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 75.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 52.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 71.9%
- Total population: 289,217 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YVSgC_0iXzg1OD00
Canva

#5. Camden County

- Worried about global warming: 75.0%
--- 3.2% higher than New Jersey average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 75.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 53.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 71.5%
- Total population: 390,882 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uo0JN_0iXzg1OD00
Canva

#4. Union County

- Worried about global warming: 76.3%
--- 4.5% higher than New Jersey average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 76.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 57.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 72.1%
- Total population: 423,700 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iSlvs_0iXzg1OD00
Canva

#3. Bergen County

- Worried about global warming: 77.4%
--- 5.6% higher than New Jersey average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 76.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 73.8%
- Total population: 732,135 people

Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock

#2. Essex County

- Worried about global warming: 77.4%
--- 5.6% higher than New Jersey average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 76.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 59.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 73.3%
- Total population: 606,037 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d7IYH_0iXzg1OD00
f11 photo // Shutterstock

#1. Hudson County

- Worried about global warming: 79.8%
--- 8.0% higher than New Jersey average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 76.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 59.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 75.2%
- Total population: 532,462 people

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

