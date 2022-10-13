Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock

Counties most concerned about climate change in New Jersey

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening . But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced . Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in New Jersey using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication . Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.

Canva

#21. Ocean County

- Worried about global warming: 60.2%

--- 11.6% lower than New Jersey average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.7%

- Total population: 453,917 people

Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Sussex County

- Worried about global warming: 61.2%

--- 10.6% lower than New Jersey average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.9%

- Total population: 113,046 people

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Salem County

- Worried about global warming: 63.3%

--- 8.5% lower than New Jersey average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.9%

- Total population: 49,348 people

Jared Kofsky/PlaceNJ.com // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Hunterdon County

- Worried about global warming: 63.7%

--- 8.1% lower than New Jersey average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.3%

- Total population: 100,017 people

Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Warren County

- Worried about global warming: 63.7%

--- 8.1% lower than New Jersey average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.9%

- Total population: 84,685 people

Jorge Moro // Shutterstock

#16. Cape May County

- Worried about global warming: 63.9%

--- 8.0% lower than New Jersey average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.7%

- Total population: 76,695 people

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Gloucester County

- Worried about global warming: 64.6%

--- 7.2% lower than New Jersey average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.5%

- Total population: 226,758 people

LittleGun // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Monmouth County

- Worried about global warming: 67.5%

--- 4.3% lower than New Jersey average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 70.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.0%

- Total population: 488,518 people

Dough4872 // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Atlantic County

- Worried about global warming: 69.2%

--- 2.6% lower than New Jersey average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 69.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 68.9%

- Total population: 209,019 people

Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock

#12. Morris County

- Worried about global warming: 70.6%

--- 1.3% lower than New Jersey average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 72.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 68.7%

- Total population: 387,833 people

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Cumberland County

- Worried about global warming: 70.7%

--- 1.2% lower than New Jersey average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 67.9%

- Total population: 115,733 people

Apc106 // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Burlington County

- Worried about global warming: 70.9%

--- 0.9% lower than New Jersey average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 71.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 70.5%

- Total population: 351,834 people

Zeete // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Somerset County

- Worried about global warming: 71.9%

--- 0.1% higher than New Jersey average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 72.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 68.6%

- Total population: 256,549 people

Zeete // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Middlesex County

- Worried about global warming: 72.6%

--- 0.8% higher than New Jersey average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 73.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 52.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.6%

- Total population: 645,442 people

Sridhar // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Passaic County

- Worried about global warming: 74.0%

--- 2.2% higher than New Jersey average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 72.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 52.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 70.0%

- Total population: 383,154 people

Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

#6. Mercer County

- Worried about global warming: 74.4%

--- 2.6% higher than New Jersey average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 75.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 52.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 71.9%

- Total population: 289,217 people

Canva

#5. Camden County

- Worried about global warming: 75.0%

--- 3.2% higher than New Jersey average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 75.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 53.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 71.5%

- Total population: 390,882 people

Canva

#4. Union County

- Worried about global warming: 76.3%

--- 4.5% higher than New Jersey average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 76.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 57.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 72.1%

- Total population: 423,700 people

Canva

#3. Bergen County

- Worried about global warming: 77.4%

--- 5.6% higher than New Jersey average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 76.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 73.8%

- Total population: 732,135 people

Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock

#2. Essex County

- Worried about global warming: 77.4%

--- 5.6% higher than New Jersey average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 76.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 59.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 73.3%

- Total population: 606,037 people

f11 photo // Shutterstock

#1. Hudson County

- Worried about global warming: 79.8%

--- 8.0% higher than New Jersey average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 76.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 59.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 75.2%

- Total population: 532,462 people