Kenneth C. Zirkel // Wikimedia Commons

Counties most concerned about climate change in Rhode Island

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening . But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced . Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Rhode Island using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication . Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.

Rhode Island Attorney General // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Kent County

- Worried about global warming: 62.0%

--- 6.4% lower than Rhode Island average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.7%

- Total population: 132,809 people

Marcbela (Marc N. Belanger) // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Washington County

- Worried about global warming: 66.4%

--- 1.9% lower than Rhode Island average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 70.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.1%

- Total population: 104,832 people

Kenneth C. Zirkel // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Bristol County

- Worried about global warming: 66.5%

--- 1.9% lower than Rhode Island average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 70.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.5%

- Total population: 39,459 people

Kenneth C. Zirkel // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Newport County

- Worried about global warming: 69.0%

--- 0.6% higher than Rhode Island average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 73.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.2%

- Total population: 68,670 people

Kenneth C. Zirkel // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Providence County

- Worried about global warming: 72.0%

--- 3.7% higher than Rhode Island average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 70.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.9%

- Total population: 504,117 people