2 Towns in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTexas State
H-E-B Store Set to Finally Open Nov. 2Larry LeasePlano, TX
Dallas Veteran Facility to Receive $442 Million in UpgradesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
North Texas Lottery Winner Nabs $1 Million in Powerball LotteryLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas First Responders and Healthcare Hiring Events Come as Demand IncreasesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
CBS Sports
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Game-time decision
Kuznetsov (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision Monday against Vancouver, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Kuznetsov won't participate in the Capitals' morning skate and his availability will be determined closer to puck drop. He has one assist in three games this season.
CBS Sports
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Questionable Monday
Zuccarello (undisclosed) is questionable for Monday's game against Colorado, per Jessi Pierce of NHL.com. Zuccarello left Monday's skate early. He's gotten off to an amazing start this season, scoring two goals and four points in two contests. Every injury is unfortunate, but the timing of this one is particularly rough given that it might disrupt his hot streak.
Ovechkin scores twice, Capitals come back to beat Canucks
Alex Ovechkin scored twice, and the Washington Capitals beat the Vancouver Canucks 6-4
CBS Sports
Jets' Zach Wilson: Quiet in win
Wilson completed 10 of 18 passes for 110 yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Packers. Wilson had a long gain of 41 yards to Corey Davis during the second half, but he overall made a limited impact, posting comfortably his lowest yardage while not scoring for the first time this season. However, in avoiding any turnovers, Wilson still did enough to help the Jets earn an unlikely road victory. With a perfect record in his three games since returning from injury, Wilson will look to keep New York's momentum going while contributing more himself in Week 7 versus Denver.
CBS Sports
Padres' Josh Bell: Not starting Game 4
Bell will sit for Game 4 of the NLDS against the Dodgers on Saturday. Bell hit just .192/.316/.271 with three home runs in 53 games following his move to San Diego at the deadline. He does have one homer this postseason but has just three total hits in 20 trips to the plate to go with seven strikeouts. Brandon Drury will be the designated hitter Saturday.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Centering second line Saturday
Kuznetsov has been moved down to the second line in practice Saturday, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Kuznetsov and the Capitals are both off to slow starts as the Russian has yet to pick up a point in two contests, while the Capitals have started the season 0-2-0. Kuznetsov is centering T.J. Oshie and Anthony Mantha at practice as coach Peter Laviolette is shuffling his top two lines.
CBS Sports
Orioles' John Means: Starts throwing again
Means (elbow) announced Monday via his personal Twitter account that he has begun a throwing program. Means played light catch Monday, marking the first noteworthy step forward in his recovery from Tommy John surgery, which he underwent in late April. The southpaw isn't far along enough in the rehab process for the Orioles to pinpoint a precise timeline for his return for pitching in games, but he'll most likely open the 2023 campaign on the 60-day injured list, which would sideline him for at least the first two months of the season.
CBS Sports
Giants' Xavier McKinney: Posts season-high nine tackles
McKinney tallied nine tackles (five solo) in a Week 6 victory over the Ravens. McKinney recorded five or six tackles in four of the first five weeks of the campaign, and he stepped up his production with a campaign-high nine tackles in Week 6. He's yet to force a turnover this season but did pick off five passes in 2021. He has the potential to be an IDP asset but hasn't quite panned out that way so far this season.
Gophers ranked No. 1 in latest USA Today college hockey poll
After Denver's loss to UMass, the Gophers have claimed the top spot in the rankings.
CBS Sports
Giants' Marcus Johnson: Suiting up vs. Baltimore
The Giants elevated Johnson from the practice squad to their active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game versus the Ravens, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. It will be the third consecutive week Johnson is active for the Giants and the last time he's eligible to be elevated from the practice squad before he would have to be signed to the team's 53-man roster in order to suit up. The 28-year-old receiver has three receptions for 35 yards on three targets through two games this season.
Yankees Get Bailed Out By Rain, Game Five Of ALDS To Take Place Tuesday
New York and Cleveland will play game five of the American League Division Series Wednesday, October 17 after it was rained out on Monday night.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Should be good for Opening Night
Murray (hamstring) is expected to suit up for the Nuggets' season opener against the Jazz, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports. Murray could have suited up in the Nuggets' preseason finale against Golden State, but coach Mike Malone decided to play it safe so that he'll be fully ready to go against Utah. After missing all of last season to an ACL injury, erring on the side of caution may be the smart move. Expect Murray to play a key role for Denver this season as the second offensive option alongside Nikola Jokic. Given the long layoff, it's quite possible Murray's minutes could be limited early in the season.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Cody Barton: Role decreasing
Barton posted two tackles (one solo) in Sunday's 19-9 win over the Cardinals. Barton played just 39 percent of the defensive snaps in Week 6. His role has been in flux recently, as he played 57 percent in Week 4 and 78 percent in Week 5. When he's on the field full-time, Barton is a stud. He posted 46 tackles (26 solo) and a sack through the first five games. However, his steep drop in usage recently is a serious concern, and fantasy managers should manage their expectations in Week 7 against the Chargers.
CBS Sports
Jets' Sauce Gardner: Undergoing evaluation
Gardner exited Sunday's game against the Packers to be evaluated for a head injury, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports. Gardner jogged to the locker room after a collision with one of Green Bay's wide receivers during the second half, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. With the Jets currently up 27-10 late in the fourth quarter, expect cornerback Michael Carter to likely finish out the remainder of this contest.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Noah Syndergaard: Draws Game 4 start
Syndergaard will start Game 4 of the NLDS on Saturday against Atlanta, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. After their win in Game 3 on Friday, Syndergaard will have the chance to send the Phillies to the NLCS with a strong performance. He entered Game 2 of the NLDS as a reliever and threw one inning -- his only appearance of the postseason. Bailey Falter was another option to draw the start in Game 4, and he could still serve in a multi-inning relief role if Syndergaard has a short outing.
CBS Sports
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Team scoring leader
Oshie had a goal and an assist in a 3-1 win over Montreal on Saturday. The goal was classic Oshie -- he put in his own rebound on the power play. His 61 power-play goals since joining the Caps in 2015-16 rank second on the team in that span behind just Alex Ovechkin (109). Oshie now leads the Caps with three points (one goal, two assists).
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Marquise Brown: Potentially out for season
Brown suffered a potentially season-ending foot injury during Sunday's loss to the Seahawks and will undergo further testing Monday to determine the severity of the issue, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Brown's X-rays came back negative, but he had a walking boot on his left foot following Sunday's loss. The...
CBS Sports
Jets' Michael Carter: Seven touches in win at Lambeau
Carter rushed six times for 41 yards and caught his only target for six yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over Green Bay. The Jets used Breece Hall (20 carries for 116 yards and a touchdown) as a workhorse in a game that started out as a defensive struggle before New York's running game got going. That left change-of-pace duties for Carter, who was effective in the limited role. Carter set a single-game season high by averaging 6.8 yards per carry in this one, bumping his season mark up to 3.8 heading into a Week 7 trip to Denver.
CBS Sports
Saints' Michael Thomas: NO mulled putting WR on IR
New Orleans considered putting Thomas, who's missed three straight games due to a foot injury, on injured reserve, but it opted not to in the event he was ahead of schedule, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports. Per Terrell, Thomas' initial prognosis suggested a four-week return timeline, but the Saints didn't...
CBS Sports
Rams' Tutu Atwell: Scant usage Sunday
Atwell rushed once for nine yards in Sunday's 24-10 victory against the Panthers. One game removed from his first career catch, Atwell reverted back to his typical usage, with just two snaps on offense. The speedy second-year wideout made the most of his time on the field, ending the first quarter with a nine-yard rush, but Atwell's limited snap share may be completely erased with the impending return of Van Jefferson (knee) after the Rams return from their bye week.
