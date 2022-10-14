ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle Pass, TX

$400K of meth found in 4 pumpkins during border crossing inspection, agents say

By Luke Barr
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VdKUf_0iXzfqus00

Federal agents on Tuesday discovered some $400,000 worth of liquid methamphetamine hidden in 136 condoms in four pumpkins while inspecting a vehicle at the southern border, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The agency said in a news release that CBP officers at the Eagle Pass International Bridge in Texas found the 44 pounds of narcotics while searching an SUV coming in from Mexico.

“Our frontline CBP officers have seen just about everything and this Tuesday was no exception as they encountered liquid methamphetamine hidden within pumpkins,” the acting port director at Eagle Pass, Elizabeth Garduno, said in a statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C5T6c_0iXzfqus00
US Customs and Border Patrol - PHOTO: U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at Eagle Pass Port of Entry recently encountered Halloween decorations that were not what they seemed; pumpkins filled with $402,196 in liquid methamphetamine.

Garduno said the border agents "utilized their training, experience, interviewing skills and uncovered a rather novel narcotics smuggling method in the process."

MORE: Mayor says New York migrant influx will cost city $1 billion

CBP said the unidentified driver and passenger were placed into the custody of the Maverick County Sheriff’s Office "for further investigation."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39tBcw_0iXzfqus00
Sergio Flores/AFP via Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: A Customs and Border Patrol car sits parked on the international bridge, which crosses the Rio Grande to Mexico, in Eagle Pass, Texas, July 4, 2019.

So far in fiscal year 2022, CBP has seized 161,000 pounds of methamphetamine. In the previous fiscal year, the agency seized 192,000 pounds of meth.

Separately, in Arizona, CBP officials wrote on Twitter that on Wednesday they found about 2,100 fentanyl pills hidden in tamales in an ice chest.

Comments / 29

BIG COZY
3d ago

Reply
2
 

ABC News

ABC News

