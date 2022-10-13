RINGLING, Okla. (KXII) - Patriot Chevrolet in Ardmore donated $17,250 to Ringling Elementary this month to help the school get a new playground. “When I first became the principal, I had a vision for the school,” Ringling principal Jackie Matherly said. “Obviously education was first and foremost at the top of the list, but the playground needed some updating and some work because it’s very old.”

