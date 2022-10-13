Kevin McCarthy accuses Democrats of running economy 'into the ground'

H ouse Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) accused Democrats of running America's economy into the ground after a new report Thursday warned that the United States could see rising costs longer than expected.

McCarthy blamed Democrats for "wasteful" spending on bills such as the Inflation Reduction Act and said that the fiscal spending passed early in Biden’s term pushed out too much money into the economy.

THREE IMMEDIATE ECONOMIC DISRUPTIONS FROM THE HOT SEPTEMBER INFLATION REPORT

"While Democrats have run our economy into the ground, Republicans are offering a new direction that gets our country back on track," McCarthy told the Daily Mail . "The American people deserve a majority whose top priority is to pass legislation that delivers an economy that is strong. Instead of doubling down on reckless, wasteful spending, we should be advancing legislation that makes America energy independent, curbs wasteful spending, and strengthens our supply chains."

A new report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed inflation is up 8.2% overall from the year before, according to September numbers, though it is down from a high of 9.1% in June. Core inflation, which takes out volatile food and energy prices, rose to 6.6%, the highest rate since 1982. The report is the last that will be released before the midterm elections .

McCarthy condemned President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for celebrating the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act while consumers continue to feel the burden of rising prices.

"Democrats’ radical policies created the worst inflation in a generation, and the problem continues to spread into more and more of the economy. Core inflation is reaching levels not seen in 40 years," the California Republican said. "Yet instead of offering a plan to fix it, President Biden and Speaker Pelosi have decided to celebrate legislation that gave us record inflation, raised taxes during a recession, and hires 87,000 new IRS agents to harass the American people."

The economy is viewed as the most important issue for voters, according to the latest Rasmussen Reports survey, with 84% saying that rising prices would be important in their vote. That includes 77% of Democrats who said it was an important concern . A poll from Fox News in September also confirmed the economy is a top priority for voters.