Baraga County, MI

Medical transportation volunteers sought by LBFE Upper Michigan Chapter

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Michigan chapter of the Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly (LBFE) organization is looking for volunteer medical transportation drivers this winter. “We’d like to have some additional volunteers for our medical transportation program,” said LBFE Medical Transport Coordinator Paul Bruchman. “The program is expanding....
HANCOCK, MI
2022 Evergreen Award recipient shines bright

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This year’s Evergreen awards were an event to remember this afternoon. Because of a power outage, the Holiday Inn handed out glow sticks, and many cell phone lights were used to illuminate the shortened ceremony. Last year’s winner, Christine Van Able, shared her story before...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
NMU to host community reception for new president Tuesday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University will be holding a community reception for the recently appointed NMU President, Brock Tessman on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Tessman, who grew up in Plymouth, Mich., will become the 17th president of NMU, effective Feb. 1. He has served as deputy commissioner of higher education for the Montana University System since 2018, and has previous experience as a faculty member and campus leader.
MARQUETTE, MI
Tracking winter storm progress in Marquette County

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The first winter storm of the season is underway. TV6′s Tia Trudgeon gives you a live look at road and weather conditions throughout Marquette County on Monday morning. 2 weeks ago, Marquette City Firefighter Josh Fenske shared tips for preparing for winter with the...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
The Ryan Report - Oct. 16, 2022

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Don Ryan spends the third Sunday of October talking to Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum’s (”UPCM”) new Executive Director, Jessica Hanley, and Nheena Weyer Ittner, former ED and founder. Hanley began her role on Monday, Oct. 3, replacing Nheena Weyer Ittner, who is...
MARQUETTE, MI
Tudor Dixon campaigns in Marquette, speaks to supporters

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Republican Gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon spoke to more than 100 supporters in Marquette Saturday at Rippling River Resort and Honorable Distillery. She is challenging Democrat incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Dixon answered questions about what issues Yoopers want answered. “There are big concerns about too much control...
MARQUETTE, MI
Michigan Tech wins 12th straight Miner’s Cup Game over NMU

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Sophomore Darius Willis corraled two touchdown catches, and the Husky defense limited Northern Michigan to 220 yards of total offense as Michigan Tech won its 12th straight Miner’s Cup victory Saturday afternoon at chilly Kearly Stadium in GLIAC football. Senior Braxton Blackwell added a first-half interception and sophomore Brandon Michalak tacked on a touchdown catch for the Huskies in front of 1,629 fans.
MARQUETTE, MI
Winter Storm to impact tonight through Tuesday

An early-season winter storm will impact the Upper Peninsula tonight through tomorrow! A mid-area of low pressure will slowly move through the east. It will bring wet heavy dense accumulating snow. It starts overnight and increases during the day tomorrow through Tuesday. There will be a sharp gradient from near Lake Superior to areas inland with snowfall amounts. Accumulations will be the greatest in the higher elevations of Marquette and Baraga counties including the Michigamme Highlands where amounts will range from 16″ to nearly two feet of snow by the end of this long-duration event. The higher elevations of the western counties will range 10-12″. Otherwise, most areas in the central and west at lower elevations will have snow amounts range 7-9″. Our southern counties will have the least amounts of around 1-3″. Road conditions will be difficult to travel and will become worse during the day tomorrow.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
Michigan Tech Women’s Soccer takes care of UW-Parkside

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Tech soccer team earned its second straight win in 2-0 fashion over Parkside on Friday night at Kearly Stadium in Houghton. Michigan Tech rises to 5-6-3 with a standing of 3-4-3 in GLIAC play while Parkside falls to 5-9 overall and 2-8 in the loop.
HOUGHTON, MI

