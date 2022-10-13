Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Hospitals Experiencing System-Wide Failures as Quality Wanes from Staffing WoesJohn M. Dabbs
Murals Across Johnson City Receiving Mixed Reviews as City Works to Add Decorative ArtJohn M. Dabbs
Home and Yard Decorations are Only Beginning for Halloween Before December's Big EventJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Local Festival Celebrates Semicentennial as People Come to Hear from Around the WorldJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
The Best Small Town in North Carolina for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenHot Springs, NC
wcyb.com
2 people killed in Sullivan County house fire, police say
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Two people were killed in a house fire in Bristol, Tennessee, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office. Authorities were called to a house on Arnold Way in Bristol early Sunday. One victim was found outside the house, laying on the ground. That person was flown to an area hospital and later died from their injuries. Another person was found dead inside the house.
JCPD: Man arrested after officers respond to shots fired complaint
A Johnson City man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault Saturday.
2 killed in Sunday morning house fire in Sullivan County
Two people were killed in a house fire over the weekend in Sullivan County, according to authorities.
q95fm.net
A Dozen People Arrested In Major Theft Case, Others Arrested On Warrants, One Wanted By U.S. Marshals Service
Saturday October 15th, 2022 Cumberland Police Department (with the assistance of John Teagle with the Harlan County Sheriff’s Department) conducted a round-up to arrest several suspects involved in a major theft case and to serve other individuals with outstanding warrants. Twelve (12) total individuals were arrested including one wanted...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Woman drove at man multiple times and knocked him over in Amersham
A woman has been sentenced for multiple offences in Amersham - including driving at a man and knocking him over. On Thursday (October 13), Madeleine Coops, of High Street, Great Missenden, pleaded guilty to one count each of assault by beating, criminal damage and harassment without violence. In Chiltern Road...
Driver charged after crash at Bristol intersection
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — A driver has been charged after a crash in Bristol, Virginia involving two work trucks Monday morning. According to Officer Connor Marshall of the Bristol Virginia Police Department, a white Chevrolet Silverado was heading west on Old Airport Road around 9:10 a.m. when it traveled through a red light at the […]
wcyb.com
Unresponsive man found at Greeneville park, police say
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — An unresponsive man was found at a Greeneville park Saturday, according to authorities. Police say they found the body near the skate park inside Hardin Park. The body of the deceased 38-year-old is being sent for an autopsy. There were no signs of foul play,...
Kingsport Times-News
Washington County Sheriff's office looks to save money on capital projects
Officials with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are hoping to save money on a number of important renovation and repair projects by using in-house resources. Many of those resources will be coming in the form of skilled labor from inmates housed at the Washington County Detention Center.
wymt.com
Cumberland Police Dept. arrests one dozen people in large round-up
CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - The Cumberland Police Department made several arrests Saturday. A news release from the department stated 12 people were arrested in a “major theft case” and others were served warrants. Police said one person was wanted by the U.S. Marshals office. Police said a burglary...
THP: Two taken to the hospital after motorcycle crash
UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Unicoi County on Saturday just before 11:30 a.m. According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motorcyclist and a passenger were traveling on Highway 107 near Warren Davis Lane Saturday morning. The driver reportedly lost control […]
993thex.com
Police Investigating, After Body Of Man Found Near Greeneville Skate Park
There were no signs of foul play at the scene, but Greeneville Police continue their investigation and an autopsy is being performed on a body found over the weekend. According to a police report, the body of 38 year old Cedric Jarrod Barner of 709 Carson Street was discovered at the pavilion near the skate park inside Hardin Park. Police want to talk to anyone who may have information about this investigation or had contract with Mr. Barner between Friday evening and Saturday morning October 15.
wcyb.com
Traffic flowing again after crash on Interstate 26 in Washington County, Tennessee
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Traffic is flowing again following a crash on Interstate 26 in Washington County, Tennessee, Monday. A crash has blocked the Eastern Star exit on Interstate 26 eastbound near in Washington County, Tennessee, Monday morning. According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the crash at...
wymt.com
Father and son injured in Dickenson County shooting
DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - An argument between father and son led to both being shot in Southwest Virginia Thursday night. Deputies from the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a shooting on Carter Stanley Highway near McClure just before 9:00 Thursday evening. Deputies and EMS crews responded and found two men with gunshot wounds: one in the side and one in the leg.
Carter County man accused of statutory rape, sheriff’s office says
Authorities say a Carter County man has been charged with statutory rape after a juvenile was found inside his home.
wcyb.com
Suspect arrested after woman found shot in Greene County, police say
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: The suspect in a shooting that left a woman injured has been arrested, the Greene County Sheriff's Department confirmed Wednesday. John Jacob "Dylan" Waldrop was taken into custody. --- The Greene County Sheriff's Department is searching for a man after a woman was...
Johnson County authorities searching for stabbing suspect
JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for the arrest of 48-year-old Angela Tenorio for aggravated assault as domestic violence following a stabbing on Tuesday. Police say they arrived at the 180 block of Jimbo Lane in Johnson County at 6:46 a.m., and a man told officers […]
Sheriff, DA say fight against fentanyl an uphill battle, gangs play major role
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Perhaps the most alarming thing when an assistant prosecutor with the Second Judicial District told his boss three people in Kingsport had died of drug overdoses in one night was this: District Attorney Barry Staubus wasn’t even that alarmed. The longtime prosecutor’s lack of surprise is down to one thing: fentanyl, […]
Tragedy prompts parents to sell Kingsport business, open new location in tribute to late son
A simple, lighthearted listing on Facebook marketplace shows that the Kingsport Wheeler's Bagels location is up for sale, but the story behind the Bishops' choice to downsize is one of heartbreak.
wcyb.com
Special car show in Kingsport to honor life of Dustin Fincher
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A special car show in Kingsport this weekend will honor the life of Dustin Fincher. He passed away from cancer back in June at age 36. Fincher was a history professor at Walters State College. In addition to teaching—he loved cars too. You can...
