Greeneville, TN

2 people killed in Sullivan County house fire, police say

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Two people were killed in a house fire in Bristol, Tennessee, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office. Authorities were called to a house on Arnold Way in Bristol early Sunday. One victim was found outside the house, laying on the ground. That person was flown to an area hospital and later died from their injuries. Another person was found dead inside the house.
A Dozen People Arrested In Major Theft Case, Others Arrested On Warrants, One Wanted By U.S. Marshals Service

Saturday October 15th, 2022 Cumberland Police Department (with the assistance of John Teagle with the Harlan County Sheriff’s Department) conducted a round-up to arrest several suspects involved in a major theft case and to serve other individuals with outstanding warrants. Twelve (12) total individuals were arrested including one wanted...
Woman drove at man multiple times and knocked him over in Amersham

A woman has been sentenced for multiple offences in Amersham - including driving at a man and knocking him over. On Thursday (October 13), Madeleine Coops, of High Street, Great Missenden, pleaded guilty to one count each of assault by beating, criminal damage and harassment without violence. In Chiltern Road...
Driver charged after crash at Bristol intersection

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — A driver has been charged after a crash in Bristol, Virginia involving two work trucks Monday morning. According to Officer Connor Marshall of the Bristol Virginia Police Department, a white Chevrolet Silverado was heading west on Old Airport Road around 9:10 a.m. when it traveled through a red light at the […]
Unresponsive man found at Greeneville park, police say

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — An unresponsive man was found at a Greeneville park Saturday, according to authorities. Police say they found the body near the skate park inside Hardin Park. The body of the deceased 38-year-old is being sent for an autopsy. There were no signs of foul play,...
Cumberland Police Dept. arrests one dozen people in large round-up

CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - The Cumberland Police Department made several arrests Saturday. A news release from the department stated 12 people were arrested in a “major theft case” and others were served warrants. Police said one person was wanted by the U.S. Marshals office. Police said a burglary...
THP: Two taken to the hospital after motorcycle crash

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Unicoi County on Saturday just before 11:30 a.m. According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motorcyclist and a passenger were traveling on Highway 107 near Warren Davis Lane Saturday morning. The driver reportedly lost control […]
Police Investigating, After Body Of Man Found Near Greeneville Skate Park

There were no signs of foul play at the scene, but Greeneville Police continue their investigation and an autopsy is being performed on a body found over the weekend. According to a police report, the body of 38 year old Cedric Jarrod Barner of 709 Carson Street was discovered at the pavilion near the skate park inside Hardin Park. Police want to talk to anyone who may have information about this investigation or had contract with Mr. Barner between Friday evening and Saturday morning October 15.
Father and son injured in Dickenson County shooting

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - An argument between father and son led to both being shot in Southwest Virginia Thursday night. Deputies from the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a shooting on Carter Stanley Highway near McClure just before 9:00 Thursday evening. Deputies and EMS crews responded and found two men with gunshot wounds: one in the side and one in the leg.
Johnson County authorities searching for stabbing suspect

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for the arrest of 48-year-old Angela Tenorio for aggravated assault as domestic violence following a stabbing on Tuesday. Police say they arrived at the 180 block of Jimbo Lane in Johnson County at 6:46 a.m., and a man told officers […]
Special car show in Kingsport to honor life of Dustin Fincher

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A special car show in Kingsport this weekend will honor the life of Dustin Fincher. He passed away from cancer back in June at age 36. Fincher was a history professor at Walters State College. In addition to teaching—he loved cars too. You can...
