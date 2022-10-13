There were no signs of foul play at the scene, but Greeneville Police continue their investigation and an autopsy is being performed on a body found over the weekend. According to a police report, the body of 38 year old Cedric Jarrod Barner of 709 Carson Street was discovered at the pavilion near the skate park inside Hardin Park. Police want to talk to anyone who may have information about this investigation or had contract with Mr. Barner between Friday evening and Saturday morning October 15.

GREENEVILLE, TN ・ 17 HOURS AGO