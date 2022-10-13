Read full article on original website
'They hated him.' Former subordinate recalls serving under Russia's new top commander in Ukraine
CNN — Russian President Vladimir Putin's devastating war on Ukraine is faltering. Now, there's a new general in charge -- with a reputation for brutality. After Ukraine recently recaptured more territory than Russia's army took in the last six months, Russia's Ministry of Defense last Saturday named Sergey Surovikin as its new overall commander for operations in the war.
Iran denies supplying Russia with weapons for use in Ukraine
CNN — Iran has denied supplying Russia with weapons for use in Ukraine, saying it "has not and will not" do so. The denial, reportedly made in a phone call between Iran's Foreign Minister and his Portuguese counterpart on Friday, follows claims by Kyiv and US intelligence that Russia is using Iranian-made "kamikaze drones" in its attacks on Ukrainian territory.
Envoy says UN to push for nationwide cease-fire in Syria
DAMASCUS, SYRIA — The United Nations will push for a nationwide cease-fire in Syria even after bursts of fighting in the last rebel-held region have punctured a two-year truce there, killing hundreds, a U.N. envoy said Monday. Geir Pedersen, the U.N. special envoy for Syria, spoke to reporters after...
Iran faces dilemma as children join protests in 'unprecedented' phenomenon
CNN — Earlier this year, Iran flaunted a new patriotic song targeting school children around the country. Titled "Salute, Commander," the song was a tribute to Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Imam Mahdi, a descendant of Prophet Mohammed who Shiite Muslims believe went into hiding in the 10th century and will reappear one day to end injustice.
Russia launches 'kamikaze' drone attack on Kyiv, killing 4 and hitting civilian infrastructure
CNN — Ukrainian officials said at least four people were killed when Russia launched a barrage of Iranian-made "kamikaze" drone attacks in Kyiv on Monday, setting off warning sirens across the capital. Four people were injured in the attacks and 19 people trapped under the destruction have been rescued,...
'Kamikaze' drones are the latest threat for Ukraine. Here's what we know
CNN — Russia has launched a series of "kamikaze" drone attacks across Ukraine in recent weeks, striking civilian infrastructure and sowing terror in Ukrainian cities far from the frontlines of the war. The Ukrainian government says Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia and other cities have suffered a barrage of drone...
UN refugee agency 'deeply distressed' by reports of nearly 100 stripped migrants at Greece-Turkey border
CNN — The United Nations' refugee agency (UNHCR) has said it is "deeply distressed" by reports of nearly 100 naked migrants at the border between Greece and Turkey. "UNHCR is deeply distressed by the shocking reports and images of 92 people, who were reported to have been found at the Greek-Turkish land border, stripped of their clothes," the agency tweeted Sunday.
Gunmen kill 11, wound 15 in attack on Russian military recruits
CNN — Two gunmen opened fire on Russian military recruits at a training ground in Russia's Belgorod region, killing at least 11 people and wounding another 15, Russia's state news agency TASS reports. The attack took place Saturday during a training session at the Western Military District, according to...
4 killed as military jet crashes into apartments in western Russia, state media reports
CNN — At least four people were killed and 25 others injured after a Russian SU-34 fighter jet crashed into a residential building in the western city of Yeysk during a training flight Monday, according to Russian state media and authorities. The incident was due to one of the...
Elon Musk reverses course, says SpaceX will keep funding Ukraine Starlink service for free
CNN — US billionaire Elon Musk tweeted on Saturday that SpaceX will continue funding Starlink internet service in war-torn Ukraine, apparently reversing course after SpaceX asked the United States military to pick up the tab. SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet services have been a vital source of communication for the...
China party says nearly 5 million members probed for graft
BEIJING — China’s ruling Communist Party says it has probed almost 5 million members for possible corruption over the last decade, with formal criminal cases brought against 553. Whether that will curb an widening economic slowdown and restore faith in the authoritarian system remains unclear. The party has...
Xi Jinping's speech: yes to zero-Covid, no to market reforms?
CNN — Even though China's economy is beset by problems ranging from a real estate crisis to youth unemployment, Xi Jinping did not offer any grand ideas to set the country back on track during his two-hour opening speech at the Communist Party Congress on Sunday. The Chinese leader...
Four prisoners killed, 61 injured in fire at Iran's notoriously brutal Evin prison, state media reports
CNN — At least four prisoners were killed and 61 injured after a fire at Evin prison in northern Tehran, Iranian state media IRNA reported, attributing Iranian authorities. The prisoners died of smoke inhalation, IRNA added. The fire happened Saturday night and an Iranian security official said "thugs" set fire to the warehouse of prison clothing, IRNA reported earlier.
EU produces record wind and solar energy as it shirks Russian gas
CNN — Wind and solar power have made up a record 24% of the European Union's electricity mix since Russia launched its war on Ukraine, a new report says, a boost that has also helped the bloc battle soaring inflation. The growth in renewable power capacity has saved the...
Iranian police looking into incident involving woman surrounded by officers in street
CNN — Video from Tehran has shown a large group of male security forces surrounding and grabbing a female in the street. They eventually let her go and she hurries away quickly. The clip has been shared widely on Persian language news channels outside Iran. Iran's Vice President for...
'People died in families.' Survivors from liberated Izium tell of devastating airstrike
CNN — Mykhailo Yatsentiuk left the basement to make tea for his granddaughter just as the bomb struck. When he came to his senses a half hour later the entire middle section of his apartment block had been destroyed; the basement where he had been sheltering with his family and neighbors was engulfed in flames.
40 killed, dozens trapped by explosion in Turkey coal mine
CNN — An explosion inside a coal mine in northern Turkey has killed at least 40 people and left 11 others hospitalized, state news media reported on Saturday. The explosion took place in the Black Sea town of Amasra in Bartin province on Friday, trapping dozens beneath the rubble of the blast.
Inmates say guards fired tear gas after deadly blaze at Iranian prison
CNN — Details of a chaotic night marked by tear gas and explosions have emerged from an Iranian prison following a deadly fire at the facility on Saturday. At least four inmates died of smoke inhalation and 61 others were injured in the blaze at Tehran's Evin prison, which began when prisoners set fire to a warehouse, state-run news agency IRNA reported, citing Iranian authorities.
New UK finance minister rips up Truss' economic plan in stunning policy reversal
CNN — Britain's new finance minister announced a comprehensive retreat on the UK government's tax-and-spending plans on Monday in a frantic effort to calm jittery markets and restore the government's credibility. Just four days into the job, Jeremy Hunt said he would reverse "almost all" tax measures announced three...
At least 2 die, massive blaze ignited from Russian warplane crash
A Russian warplane crashed Monday into a residential area in the southern part of the country after suffering engine failure, killing at least two people and igniting a massive blaze that engulfed several floors of a nine-story apartment building. A Russian warplane crashed Monday into a residential area in the...
