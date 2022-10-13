ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRAL

'They hated him.' Former subordinate recalls serving under Russia's new top commander in Ukraine

CNN — Russian President Vladimir Putin's devastating war on Ukraine is faltering. Now, there's a new general in charge -- with a reputation for brutality. After Ukraine recently recaptured more territory than Russia's army took in the last six months, Russia's Ministry of Defense last Saturday named Sergey Surovikin as its new overall commander for operations in the war.
MILITARY
WRAL

Iran denies supplying Russia with weapons for use in Ukraine

CNN — Iran has denied supplying Russia with weapons for use in Ukraine, saying it "has not and will not" do so. The denial, reportedly made in a phone call between Iran's Foreign Minister and his Portuguese counterpart on Friday, follows claims by Kyiv and US intelligence that Russia is using Iranian-made "kamikaze drones" in its attacks on Ukrainian territory.
POLITICS
WRAL

Envoy says UN to push for nationwide cease-fire in Syria

DAMASCUS, SYRIA — The United Nations will push for a nationwide cease-fire in Syria even after bursts of fighting in the last rebel-held region have punctured a two-year truce there, killing hundreds, a U.N. envoy said Monday. Geir Pedersen, the U.N. special envoy for Syria, spoke to reporters after...
RUSSIA
WRAL

Iran faces dilemma as children join protests in 'unprecedented' phenomenon

CNN — Earlier this year, Iran flaunted a new patriotic song targeting school children around the country. Titled "Salute, Commander," the song was a tribute to Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Imam Mahdi, a descendant of Prophet Mohammed who Shiite Muslims believe went into hiding in the 10th century and will reappear one day to end injustice.
PROTESTS
WRAL

'Kamikaze' drones are the latest threat for Ukraine. Here's what we know

CNN — Russia has launched a series of "kamikaze" drone attacks across Ukraine in recent weeks, striking civilian infrastructure and sowing terror in Ukrainian cities far from the frontlines of the war. The Ukrainian government says Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia and other cities have suffered a barrage of drone...
WORLD
WRAL

UN refugee agency 'deeply distressed' by reports of nearly 100 stripped migrants at Greece-Turkey border

CNN — The United Nations' refugee agency (UNHCR) has said it is "deeply distressed" by reports of nearly 100 naked migrants at the border between Greece and Turkey. "UNHCR is deeply distressed by the shocking reports and images of 92 people, who were reported to have been found at the Greek-Turkish land border, stripped of their clothes," the agency tweeted Sunday.
IMMIGRATION
WRAL

Gunmen kill 11, wound 15 in attack on Russian military recruits

CNN — Two gunmen opened fire on Russian military recruits at a training ground in Russia's Belgorod region, killing at least 11 people and wounding another 15, Russia's state news agency TASS reports. The attack took place Saturday during a training session at the Western Military District, according to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WRAL

China party says nearly 5 million members probed for graft

BEIJING — China’s ruling Communist Party says it has probed almost 5 million members for possible corruption over the last decade, with formal criminal cases brought against 553. Whether that will curb an widening economic slowdown and restore faith in the authoritarian system remains unclear. The party has...
CHINA
WRAL

Xi Jinping's speech: yes to zero-Covid, no to market reforms?

CNN — Even though China's economy is beset by problems ranging from a real estate crisis to youth unemployment, Xi Jinping did not offer any grand ideas to set the country back on track during his two-hour opening speech at the Communist Party Congress on Sunday. The Chinese leader...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WRAL

Four prisoners killed, 61 injured in fire at Iran's notoriously brutal Evin prison, state media reports

CNN — At least four prisoners were killed and 61 injured after a fire at Evin prison in northern Tehran, Iranian state media IRNA reported, attributing Iranian authorities. The prisoners died of smoke inhalation, IRNA added. The fire happened Saturday night and an Iranian security official said "thugs" set fire to the warehouse of prison clothing, IRNA reported earlier.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WRAL

40 killed, dozens trapped by explosion in Turkey coal mine

CNN — An explosion inside a coal mine in northern Turkey has killed at least 40 people and left 11 others hospitalized, state news media reported on Saturday. The explosion took place in the Black Sea town of Amasra in Bartin province on Friday, trapping dozens beneath the rubble of the blast.
ACCIDENTS
WRAL

Inmates say guards fired tear gas after deadly blaze at Iranian prison

CNN — Details of a chaotic night marked by tear gas and explosions have emerged from an Iranian prison following a deadly fire at the facility on Saturday. At least four inmates died of smoke inhalation and 61 others were injured in the blaze at Tehran's Evin prison, which began when prisoners set fire to a warehouse, state-run news agency IRNA reported, citing Iranian authorities.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WRAL

At least 2 die, massive blaze ignited from Russian warplane crash

A Russian warplane crashed Monday into a residential area in the southern part of the country after suffering engine failure, killing at least two people and igniting a massive blaze that engulfed several floors of a nine-story apartment building. A Russian warplane crashed Monday into a residential area in the...
ACCIDENTS

