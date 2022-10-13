ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Film Don't Lie | ND 3rd Down Defense

For the last three seasons, Notre Dame’s 3rd down defense has been very good. They finished 19th and 11th in conversion percentage with Clark Lea as defensive coordinator in 2019 and 2020. They finished 10th last season under Marcus Freeman. Through six games in 2022, it’s been a different...
Emerging 2023 DE Micheal Garner Talks Notre Dame Visit

It seems obvious Micheal Garner‍ is on the verge of seeing his recruitment go to the next level. After scooping up several offers from MAC schools and others during the spring, the 2023 Illinois defensive end has received significant interest from multiple Power-5 programs since the start of his senior season at Bloom High School.
Positives from the Last 72 Hours and Building Drew Pyne's Confidence

It’s been a long 72 hours for the Notre Dame program following Saturday’s loss to Stanford, but Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman delivered a little positive news on Monday afternoon. Notre Dame expects to get some key bodies back on defense this week and it starts with...
Notre Dame Football Depth Chart | UNLV Week

Notre Dame has released its depth chart for Saturday's game against UNLV. WR Braden Lenzy Joe Wilkins Jr. TE Michael Mayer Eli Raridon OR Holden Staes/Davis Sherwood. LG Jarrett Patterson Andrew Kristofic Rocco Spindler. C Zeke Correll Pat Coogan. RG Josh Lugg Andrew Kristofic. RT Blake Fisher Michael Carmody. DEFENSE.
2024 WR Jeremiah McClellan Breaks Down Latest Notre Dame Trip

Jeremiah McClellan‍ was back at Notre Dame again on Saturday and the top 2024 St. Louis wide receiver enjoyed himself again. “Everything went good,” the Christian Brothers College star told Irish Sports Daily. “It was a great atmosphere.”. Reconnecting with head coach Marcus Freeman and wide receivers...
2023 ATH Brandyn Hillman Recaps Notre Dame Official

When Brandyn Hillman‍ received a flurry of offers a couple weeks ago, Notre Dame was the only school to get the 2023 Virginia athlete locked in for an official visit. The Churchland High School star made that visit this past weekend for the Irish’s game against Stanford. “It...
Notre Dame’s 2022 Season Heading for Disaster Without Stellar Play from Defense

The Notre Dame offense justifiably received the lion’s share of the blame for the program’s embarrassing 16-14 loss to Stanford on Saturday evening. The Irish fumbled twice and the offense scored just two touchdowns against one of the three worst Power Five defenses. Quarterback Drew Pyne played his worst game of the season, completing 13 of 27 passes for 151 yards and a touchdown.
Post-Visit Update | 2024 Notre Dame WR Target Jeremiah McClellan

Jeremiah McClellan‍ has taken visits with his Christian Brothers College (St. Louis, Mo.) teammate, Jeremiyah Love‍, but being in South Bend when Love announced his commitment to Notre Dame was different. McClellan, a 2024 wide receiver, has many of the same offers that Love, a 2023 running back,...
